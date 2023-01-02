How will the Ormond Beach City Commission feel about a new hotel in town? The community will find out on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The commission will review the proposed 137-room hotel development at 264 S. Atlantic Ave. The hotel is slated to be a 95,700-square-foot Marriott Residence Inn and 108 parking spaces on 2.19 acres of oceanfront land, which is currently vacant. The land was previously occupied by the Surfside Hotel, which was demolished in 2010 after it was heavily impacted by the 2004 hurricanes, according to a city memo.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO