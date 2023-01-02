Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting the Castillo de San Marcos at midnight sounds scary AFEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
The legend of the mysterious "Bardin Booger" is more disturbing than I thoughtEvie M.Palatka, FL
Let's Spend a Day in America's Oldest CityRene CizioSaint Augustine, FL
Major discount retail store opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fast-growing supermarket chain adding another location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
iFlagler Teacher of the Year: Dana Lique
The green, leaf-shaped insect rested still on the back of iFlagler teacher Dana Lique's hand as he narrated a one minute and 40 second video about the creature for his students. "He yields high results from his students because of the high expectations he sets and the relationships he builds...
palmcoastobserver.com
Imagine School at Town Center Teacher of the Year: Joan Soldano
Imagine School at Town Center Teacher of the Year Joan Soldano shares her love of science with the school's seventh grade students. Soldano had retired from teaching in New York — where she was a 2010 state Teacher of the Year finalist and the 2014 New York State Air Force Association’s Teacher of the Year — before coming to Florida.
Clay County residents invited to third Clay Community Transportation Meeting
Clay County residents are invited to a third public meeting to provide input on the Clay Community Transportation (CCT) and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) 2022 Transportation Study and potential improvements that could be made in the county.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County sheriff graduates from national jail administration course
Flagler County's sheriff recently graduated from an invitation-only jail administration course provided by the National Sheriff's Institute. The course was provided at no cost to Flagler County taxpayers and held in Quantico, Virginia at the FBI Academy. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly was one of 22 sheriffs from around the country invited to train in contemporary challenges facing correctional facility operations, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
palmcoastobserver.com
Standing O: Khanh-Lien Banko, the unseen force behind the half-cent tax renewal
A few years ago, Khanh-Lien Banko helped lead an initiative to pass a half-cent tax to support schools in Alachua County. This past year, she did the same in Flagler, working to convince the community to renew a half-penny tax that will fund instructional technology, classroom-to-careers initiatives and enhanced security.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics
Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
First Coast News
Community members support family going through tragedy in Nocatee
On Friday a murder suicide left a father and his daughter dead in a Nocatee home. Neighbors are doing everything they can to support the victims family.
Florida couple reunites message in bottle with owner 39 years after it was thrown into St. John’s River
After stumbling upon a message in a bottle that was written back in the '80s, a Florida couple decided to set out and find who it belonged to.
Daytona Beach, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Seabreeze HS basketball team will have a game with Father Lopez High School on January 02, 2023, 21:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WESH
Tornado watch expires in Marion, Flagler counties
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Marion and Flagler counties, but it expired. The watch was in effect Wednesday until 6 p.m.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Port Orange's Cambridge Canal Receives Temporary Repairs
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Port Orange city government has completed some temporary fixes to the Cambridge Canal, according to a Wednesday release. The canal's retaining wall had been damaged by aggressively high tides during Hurricane Nicole. The retaining wall has been outfitted with Super Sack sandbags to stop Rose...
ormondbeachobserver.com
City Commission to consider oceanfront hotel project
How will the Ormond Beach City Commission feel about a new hotel in town? The community will find out on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The commission will review the proposed 137-room hotel development at 264 S. Atlantic Ave. The hotel is slated to be a 95,700-square-foot Marriott Residence Inn and 108 parking spaces on 2.19 acres of oceanfront land, which is currently vacant. The land was previously occupied by the Surfside Hotel, which was demolished in 2010 after it was heavily impacted by the 2004 hurricanes, according to a city memo.
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
WLTX.com
Jacksonville family wins $21 million for baby’s death in hot day care van, but insurer will not pay
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video with this story is from a prior, related report. The family of a baby who died in a hot day care van won a sizable $21 million wrongful death verdict, but it’s not clear if that money will ever be paid. A new federal lawsuit shows the day care’s insurance company is refusing the claim, saying the policy was cancelled weeks before the child died.
Clay County firefighter arrested, faces one count of domestic battery, deputies say
Clay County Fire and Rescue personnel are some of the county employees granted exemption, or C163 forms, upon arrest.Photo byClay County Fire and Rescue. A Clay County Fire and Rescue firefighter was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 27, after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, deputies say.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
Human skeletal remains found north of Palatka, Putnam police report
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported human skeletal remains discovered by a resident in a wooded area of Cedar Creek Cutoff Rd. north of Palatka. At this time there is increased law enforcement presence. Putnam County police are asking residents to stay out of the area. There is currently...
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
Missing 13-year-old found safe, Flagler County sheriff’s deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — 7 p.m. Update:. Miracle has been located, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old. Deputies said Miracle K. Hall was last heard from on Friday, Dec.30,...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County reports independent reviews of 2022 jail incident found claims of excessive force were unfounded
Volusia County reported that two independent reviews of the alleged excessive force incident at the Volusia County Branch Jail in April 2022 involving six officers concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support the claims, according to a Dec. 22 press release. The first review was conducted by the Florida...
Comments / 3