iFlagler Teacher of the Year: Dana Lique

The green, leaf-shaped insect rested still on the back of iFlagler teacher Dana Lique's hand as he narrated a one minute and 40 second video about the creature for his students. "He yields high results from his students because of the high expectations he sets and the relationships he builds...
Imagine School at Town Center Teacher of the Year: Joan Soldano

Imagine School at Town Center Teacher of the Year Joan Soldano shares her love of science with the school's seventh grade students. Soldano had retired from teaching in New York — where she was a 2010 state Teacher of the Year finalist and the 2014 New York State Air Force Association’s Teacher of the Year — before coming to Florida.
Flagler County sheriff graduates from national jail administration course

Flagler County's sheriff recently graduated from an invitation-only jail administration course provided by the National Sheriff's Institute. The course was provided at no cost to Flagler County taxpayers and held in Quantico, Virginia at the FBI Academy. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly was one of 22 sheriffs from around the country invited to train in contemporary challenges facing correctional facility operations, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics

Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
Daytona Beach, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Daytona Beach, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Seabreeze HS basketball team will have a game with Father Lopez High School on January 02, 2023, 21:00:00.
Port Orange's Cambridge Canal Receives Temporary Repairs

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Port Orange city government has completed some temporary fixes to the Cambridge Canal, according to a Wednesday release. The canal's retaining wall had been damaged by aggressively high tides during Hurricane Nicole. The retaining wall has been outfitted with Super Sack sandbags to stop Rose...
City Commission to consider oceanfront hotel project

How will the Ormond Beach City Commission feel about a new hotel in town? The community will find out on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The commission will review the proposed 137-room hotel development at 264 S. Atlantic Ave. The hotel is slated to be a 95,700-square-foot Marriott Residence Inn and 108 parking spaces on 2.19 acres of oceanfront land, which is currently vacant. The land was previously occupied by the Surfside Hotel, which was demolished in 2010 after it was heavily impacted by the 2004 hurricanes, according to a city memo.
Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
Jacksonville family wins $21 million for baby’s death in hot day care van, but insurer will not pay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video with this story is from a prior, related report. The family of a baby who died in a hot day care van won a sizable $21 million wrongful death verdict, but it’s not clear if that money will ever be paid. A new federal lawsuit shows the day care’s insurance company is refusing the claim, saying the policy was cancelled weeks before the child died.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
