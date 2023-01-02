ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Is climate change linked to gun violence? A new study shows how KC area is impacted

By Katie Moore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smGjM_0k0poyar00

On the hottest day of 2022 in Kansas City, three people were shot and killed. Three more were shot and survived, the Kansas City Police Department said.

The temperature clocked in at 101 degrees on July 23, according to Jared Leighton, a lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

With 171 homicides, this year became the second deadliest on record in Kansas City — and some of those fatal shootings may be linked to an unexpected cause: climate change.

Researchers analyzed more than 116,000 shootings in 100 cities and found that nearly 7% could be attributed to days with above-average temperatures, not only in the summer, but also at other times of the year when it was unseasonably warm.

In Kansas City, Missouri, the percentage of shootings tied to days with above-average temperatures was 6.13%, while in Kansas City, Kansas, it was 7.86%, according to the study published last month in the Journal of the American Medical Association .

“An increase in warmer temperatures and more frequent extreme heat events due to climate change may create environments with higher risk of firearm violence in the future,” the study said.

Researchers concluded that the findings “underscore the importance of exploring heat mitigation strategies as tools to reduce shootings.”

Experts have theorized that warmer temperatures increase stress hormones and lead to more interactions between people.

“I think there are definitely higher volume call days when it’s hot outside but that’s also true when it’s just a nice day and not necessarily hot,” said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for KCPD. “There are more people out and about when the weather is nice.”

Anecdotally, more violence occurs in the hotter months, said Janell Friesen, spokeswoman for the Unified Government’s Public Health Department. She noted that the study also touches on environmental justice.

“Structural racism and discriminatory policies and practices have led to inequities in the impact of climate change and environmental hazards, including a greater impact on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color),” Friesen said. “The Health Department is working to better understand how it can tackle environmental justice issues, and how this connects to addressing other public health issues like violence.”

The study said redlining and disinvestment — issues the Kansas City area has long struggled with — often have left communities of color in areas with less green space and more asphalt. That can lead to the heat island effect, which increases temperatures.

In an analysis of 60 cities, a report by Climate Central ranked Kansas City as having the seventh most intense summer heat island effect.

Bridging the Gap has planted thousands of trees in an effort to reduce the heat island effect in Kansas City, which can increase temperatures in some neighborhoods by up to seven degrees, said executive director Kristin Riott.

“Priority number one in terms of heat island mitigation is those historically underserved areas,” she said.

Not only do trees decrease the heat island effect, they also provide shade, help clean the air and have been shown to have a positive impact on mental health. One of the many benefits of trees could extend to helping reduce violent crime, Riott added.

The Office of the City Auditor is currently looking at how Kansas City manages trees as one way to address climate change. A report is expected in January.

Dr. Marvia Jones, director of the Kansas City Health Department, said the study’s findings aren’t surprising, but do “gives us a little bit more of a guide, I would say as to how we need to align our efforts.”

She reiterated the importance of trees, calling it a “dual purpose intervention.” The health department and other local organizations are also working together to get an early start on programming for young people to ensure they “have access to positive things to do over the summer,” Jones said, adding that efforts are focused on underserved areas.

Eighteen of the 2022 homicide victims in Kansas City were 18 years or younger and several juveniles were arrested in connection with murders this year in the metro .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2DjG_0k0poyar00
Emily Carballo, a volunteer with KC Mothers in Charge, places a name on a cross on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Independence, Mo. More than 150 crosses were individually marked with the names of this year’s homicide victims. Nick Wagner/nwagner@kcstar.com

Comments / 11

Richard Benson
2d ago

Of course they are related because they are both made up... what the article blatantly states although more cleverly is that 93% of instances do NOT follow this suggested correlation. Gun violence is a complete myth as the gun is an inanimate object and its the people behind it so the shooting are more likely "caused" by underlying issues like drugs, gangs, disputes over personal/family issues, greed, robbery, and/or other similar things.

Reply(2)
10
Larry Guthrie
2d ago

What no politician will talk about is better education in the hood. Those people have very little to look forward to and have become less civilized than they are in Africa

Reply(1)
4
Daniel Hamilton
2d ago

This article was clearly written for the low information crowd (Democrats). They are the only ones so ignorant they would swallow this swill.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Wanted: Larry Woods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Bomb cyclone about to hit out west (WED-1/4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As I’m going to show you over the next few minutes in the blog, a monster of a storm is going to be hitting the western United States over the next 24 hours. Flooding rains where there is (perhaps was) a drought, more tremendous high elevations snows, and lots of wind are coming towards California. Northern California got knocked this past weekend. They’re going to get it again, and over the coming 10 days, more is coming.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
27K+
Followers
823
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy