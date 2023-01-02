ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Winter Classic: Live stream, time, date, weather, how to watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins

By Mike Brehm, USA TODAY
The Boston Bruins, practically unbeatable at home, will try to keep that going at a venue about three miles away.

The Bruins are leading the NHL in large part because they are unbeaten at TD Garden during regulation (18-0-3). They will host the Pittsburgh Penguins outdoors at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon in the NHL's 14th Winter Classic.

It's the second time that the Red Sox stadium is hosting the game. Current Bruins player Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci took part in the 2010 game.

Boston, which overcame key season-opening injuries, is building toward its second Presidents' Trophy in three seasons. Pittsburgh, aiming to extend the league's longest active postseason streak to 17 seasons, has lost four in a row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmqAh_0k0pomFN00
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby walks to the ice for practice before the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. Bob DeChiara, USA TODAY Sports

Here's what to know about the 2023 Winter Classic:

What time is the Penguins vs. Bruins Winter Classic?

The Winter Classic is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 2, at Fenway Park. The Bruins won the 2010 game 2-1 in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers. The rink this time has been constructed parallel to the famed Green Monster left field wall.

What will the weather be for the Penguins vs. Bruins Winter Classic?

The forecast at game time is partly cloudy with a temperature of 50 degrees, which would tie the game for the second warmest Winter Classic. The temperature could drop to 47 by game's end. It was 35 degrees in 2010.

How can I watch the Penguins vs. Bruins Winter Classic?

The game will be aired on TNT , starting with a 1 p.m. ET pregame show.

Where can I stream the Penguins vs. Bruins Winter Classic?

It will be available on the TNT app, plus streaming services that carry TNT.

What are the odds for Penguins vs. Bruins Winter Classic?

The Bruins are -170 favorites to win with the over/under at 6.5 goals, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

How have the Bruins and Penguins fared in outdoor games?

Boston is 3-1. Pittsburgh is 2-2-1. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby scored the winning shootout goal at the first Winter Classic outside Buffalo in 2008, but he suffered a concussion during the 2011 Classic in Pittsburgh.

What else to know about this game

It will be the first NHL outdoor game featuring three 1,000-point scorers (Bergeron, Crosby and Penguins center Evgeni Malkin). ... The ceremonial puck drop will take the form of a ceremonial first pitch involving former Bruins Bobby Orr, Zdeno Chara and Johnny Bucyk and former Red Sox players Jason Varitek and Tim Wakefield. ... Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, who is day-to-day with a lower body injury, has headed to Montreal after the death of his father, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan announced.

