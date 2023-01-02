A Navy mom erupted in elated screams when her young daughter traveled across the country to surprise her.

Little Ariella flew from the East coast to San Diego, California, where her mom is based.

Serena Gonzalez, a Machinist's Mate in the Navy, is away for a lot of moments in her daughter's young life.

Watch the moment Ariella gives her mom the best wake-up call!

It's not easy being so far away from her child, but Gonzalez says she's trying to save up for a house and a stable future for her daughter.

With that decision comes a great sacrifice, which makes this surprise visit — and the emotional reaction that comes along with it — all the more sweet.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Little girl flies across country to surprise Navy mom