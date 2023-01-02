ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Little girl flies across country to surprise Navy mom

By Sarah Scanlan, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

A Navy mom erupted in elated screams when her young daughter traveled across the country to surprise her.

Little Ariella flew from the East coast to San Diego, California, where her mom is based.

Serena Gonzalez, a Machinist's Mate in the Navy, is away for a lot of moments in her daughter's young life.

Watch the moment Ariella gives her mom the best wake-up call!

It's not easy being so far away from her child, but Gonzalez says she's trying to save up for a house and a stable future for her daughter.

With that decision comes a great sacrifice, which makes this surprise visit — and the emotional reaction that comes along with it — all the more sweet.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Little girl flies across country to surprise Navy mom

Comments / 32

Kim Estrella
2d ago

Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I know it's hard to be away from your family but your doing a good thing for our country.my son was also stationed there but I was lucky enough to live about an hour away.God Bless you and your family 💞

Reply
20
Cheryl Matrasko
2d ago

Bless them both! Great reunion between mother and daughter!❤️ Love. They both missed each other!

Reply
32
Sylvia Ramirez
2d ago

Thank you for your service and big sacrifice. Blessings for a great outcome 🙏🙏🙏 Very emotional reunion ❤❤❤❤

Reply
20
