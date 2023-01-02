ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingles Athlete of the Week: Tuscola's Taryn Estes

By Zachary Huber, Asheville Citizen Times
 3 days ago
Name: Taryn Estes

Sports you play: Basketball, softball (Estes has committed to play at Caldwell Community College after graduation)

School: Tuscola

Year: Sr.

Position you play: Forward

How did you get into basketball? How long have you been playing it?

I got into basketball because I played soccer for about eight years whenever I was younger, and I just wanted something new. And I quit soccer in the fall. And so I was like, "Well, the next thing is basketball." So I was about maybe 11 years old when I first started basketball in youth league. And then I played it for one season, and then I picked up softball, and I didn't pick up a basketball (again) until my sophomore year in high school.

Why did you decide to pick up basketball again?

I decided to pick it up again because my weights coach was like, "We need some more girls to come out and play because we won't have a JV team," and I was like, "OK, well, I played basketball before." I was like I can do it. So I just went out and I made the team and I played JV, and I had a blast with it.

What's your favorite TV show? Why?

Law and Order (SVU). Because I used to want to be a cop or CSI. I don't anymore, but I just got into that show and I just love watching it.

What do you love the most about playing basketball?

What I love most is getting able to just play with my teammates. And I love the defensive aspect of it. That's where I excel. And I just love being able to just be physical, honestly.

What lessons have high school sports taught you?

They've taught me that: Just expect anything. I've been thrown everything at me through basketball through softball, and especially this season. I've been hit with a lot of stuff. So it's just to just keep going through everything.

What's the biggest difference between your freshman-year self and now?

I think the biggest difference is just my mentality through sports. Whenever I was younger, I always had something to complain about. It felt like whenever I was younger, and now I just try to look for all the positives that just outweigh anything negative.

What's your idea of a perfect day?

I love spending time with my friends. And so a perfect day would just being able to just go go see a new place somewhere. Go travel with my friends.

