Las Vegas, NV

We Haven’t Recovered From The Zebra Print Bustier And Micro Shorts Combo Gwen Stefani Wore For NYE Las Vegas Performance

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uS4vS_0k0poNNK00

Gwen Stefani has been wowing us with one jaw-dropping look after another this year – particularly during her time on The Voice – and we weren’t surprised to see her bring her sartorial A-game to her highly-anticipated New Year’s Eve performance at the Venetian Theater at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas which took place on Friday, December 30th and Saturday, December 31st.

READ MORE: Fans Are Losing It Over Gwen Stefani’s Sparkly Catsuit On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani Performs In A Fierce Yellow And Black Zebra Print Outfit

The 53-year-old The Voice coach rang in the new year in the super-glamorous style we expected her to thanks to her daring on-stage costumes, our favorite of which was a loud and edgy yellow and black zebra print ensemble that we guarantee we will be obsessed with for quite some time!

The outfit featured a zebra print bustier teamed with super-short shorts, fishnet tights, a matching oversized blazer with gold tassels at the back (yes, really!) and matching over-the-knee socks teamed with grungy biker boots. The “Just a Girl” singer definitely wanted to make a statement on stage, and we think it was mission accomplished!

Of course she wore her statement red lipstick which matched her slick red manicure perfectly, and her hair was worn in a daring white and black Cruella De Vil reminiscent style, featuring a sky-high pony with one side of her hair worn out of the pony, in a cropped, blunt style. Not everyone could pull this off, but the former No Doubt singer did it with ease!

Gwen Stefani Also Performs In Denim Ensemble

Another one of Gwen’s outfits that we won’t forget any time soon was the denim embellished bodysuit she wore while performing hits like “Don’t Speak” and “Used To Love You,” which she wore with denim chaps and the same black biker boots as before. There was no shortage of style on the Venetian stage, and her NYE performance has truly whet our appetites for the looks she’s going to serve on her tour later this year!


Gwen Stefani Promotes NYE Performance In Checkerboard Dress

The three-time Grammy winner ‘s off-stage ensemble was just as wow-worthy too, as she hit the red carpet to promote her show in an on-trend black and white checkerboard printed long-sleeved dress, which she accessorized with a gold necklace, her go-to fishnet tights, and *the* footwear of the moment , cowboy boots!

Comments / 96

FREE GUBBAMENT CHEESE!!
2d ago

She needs to dress age appropriate... nothing screams desperation more than an aging superstar trying to stay young like Cher and Madonna... two of Hollyweirds biggest plastic blow up dolls.

Reply(9)
81
pamela
2d ago

It is a shame she is afraid to grow up. She is not in her 20’s anymore. Yes you may say she has the body to do it but that does not mean she should do it.

Reply
65
Angela Lavergne
2d ago

she would look ten years younger if she would stop dying her hair and wearing a ton of make up she obviously is trying not to look old but that just makes you look older

Reply(1)
50
 

shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
