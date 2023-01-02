Read full article on original website
Wednesday, January 4th Weather
Look for a mostly sunny, cool and breezy day. Sunny skies continue tomorrow before a system moves in that will bring light snow to the mountains Thursday night and Friday. Sunny and mild for the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 35. Look for an overnight...
League of Women Voters to Hosting Panel of Salida, Buena Vista, and Poncha Springs’ Mayors
The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County is hosting a panel of mayors from Salida, Buena Vista, and Poncha Springs on Monday, Jan. 9th, at the Touber Building in Salida City Council Chambers. The social and business meeting will begin at 11:15 am and the panel of mayors will...
Tuesday, January 3rd Weather
Light snow will continue across the mountains through tonight. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches will be possible along the Divide. The valleys will see partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 35. Look for an overnight low of 15. The...
Avalanche Causes Fatality Outside of Breckenridge Ski Resort
A father and adult son were caught in an avalanche in a backcountry area outside Breckenridge Ski resort over the weekend. The son was fully buried and was later pronounced deceased. The Summit County Rescue Group said the two skiers were in an area call “The Numbers” when they were...
Leadville hospital paid $169K for equipment it can't use at altitude, accepts bailout from county
LEADVILLE, Colo. — St. Vincent General Hospital District purchased equipment that was not properly rated for altitude, according to invoices obtained by 9NEWS and statements from hospital leadership. The district reached an agreement with the Lake County Board of Commissioners to receive up to $480,000 from the county to...
Winter Weather Advisory for Monday, January 2nd
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Light to moderate snow will continue throughout the day across the Divide. Travel impacts due to snow and blowing snow will likely continue especially over high mountain passes. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 39. Look for an overnight low...
Chaffee Housing Authority Recruiting for Board of Directors
The Chaffee Housing Authority (CHA) is seeking interest from the public to fill one vacant seat on its Board of Directors, the county-wide At-Large Alternate seat. Chaffee County residents who are interested in applying can find more information, including a job description and application, on the CHA’s website at www.chaffeehousingauthority.org. The Board of Directors meets monthly.
Son of University of Northern Colorado president dies in avalanche
The son of University of Northern Colorado President Andy Feinstein died in an avalanche on Saturday while skiing with his father, who survived the avalanche without serious injury despite being buried. In a statement, the president’s chief of staff, Jennifer Almquist, confirmed Feinstein and his 22-year-old son, Nick, were caught...
‘We Are Chaffee’ Storytelling Initiative Partners with Local Libraries
The Chaffee County We Are Chaffee storytelling initiative is excited to announce a new partnership with the Salida Regional Public Library and the Buena Vista Public Library to display the We Are Chaffee storyboards. These partnerships will allow all community members and visitors access to these impactful short stories told...
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Conviction of Patrick Frazee upheld by Colorado appeals court
The Colorado Court of Appeals has denied an appeal from Patrick Frazee to overturn his 2019 conviction of first-degree murder. At trial, Frazee’s mistress, Krystal Lee, testified that Frazee had fatally beaten Kelsey Berreth, Frazee's fiancee and his daughter’s mother, with a baseball bat in 2018. Following Berreth’s death, Lee indicated she and Frazee cleaned up the crime scene and burned Berreth’s body so nobody could find it. A Teller County jury convicted Frazee in 2019. ...
13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recent months, there have been a string of murder-suicides in Southern Colorado. 13 Investigates has found that domestic violence is prominent in nearly all of them. On August 7, tragedy struck when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired call in Security-Widefield. When they arrived, Alex The post 13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August appeared first on KRDO.
Appeal rejected in Kelsey Berreth murder case
The man convicted of killing Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth in 2018 has had his appeal rejected by the Colorado Appellate Courts.
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Canon City Police looking for information on Walmart theft suspects
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a Walmart. The CCPD posted pictures on their Facebook page of the suspects. The alleged theft occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. If you have any information on...
Man self-inflicts gunshot wound inside Sheriff’s Office
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A 73-year-old man from Cañon City is reportedly in critical condition from a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted in the lobby of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) responded to FCSO located at 100 Justice Center Road regarding a suspected suicide attempt. CCPD says the […]
This Abandoned Colorado Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
As landscapes change and industry changes, many towns and neighborhoods throughout America have become forgotten. The state of Colorado contains an estimated 1,500 ghost towns–one of the highest in the nation.
