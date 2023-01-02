ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Wednesday, January 4th Weather

Look for a mostly sunny, cool and breezy day. Sunny skies continue tomorrow before a system moves in that will bring light snow to the mountains Thursday night and Friday. Sunny and mild for the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 35. Look for an overnight...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Tuesday, January 3rd Weather

Light snow will continue across the mountains through tonight. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches will be possible along the Divide. The valleys will see partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 35. Look for an overnight low of 15. The...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Avalanche Causes Fatality Outside of Breckenridge Ski Resort

A father and adult son were caught in an avalanche in a backcountry area outside Breckenridge Ski resort over the weekend. The son was fully buried and was later pronounced deceased. The Summit County Rescue Group said the two skiers were in an area call “The Numbers” when they were...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Monday, January 2nd

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Light to moderate snow will continue throughout the day across the Divide. Travel impacts due to snow and blowing snow will likely continue especially over high mountain passes. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 39. Look for an overnight low...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Chaffee Housing Authority Recruiting for Board of Directors

The Chaffee Housing Authority (CHA) is seeking interest from the public to fill one vacant seat on its Board of Directors, the county-wide At-Large Alternate seat. Chaffee County residents who are interested in applying can find more information, including a job description and application, on the CHA’s website at www.chaffeehousingauthority.org. The Board of Directors meets monthly.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

UNC president's son dies in avalanche

Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
DENVER, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

‘We Are Chaffee’ Storytelling Initiative Partners with Local Libraries

The Chaffee County We Are Chaffee storytelling initiative is excited to announce a new partnership with the Salida Regional Public Library and the Buena Vista Public Library to display the We Are Chaffee storyboards. These partnerships will allow all community members and visitors access to these impactful short stories told...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Conviction of Patrick Frazee upheld by Colorado appeals court

The Colorado Court of Appeals has denied an appeal from Patrick Frazee to overturn his 2019 conviction of first-degree murder. At trial, Frazee’s mistress, Krystal Lee, testified that Frazee had fatally beaten Kelsey Berreth, Frazee's fiancee and his daughter’s mother, with a baseball bat in 2018. Following Berreth’s death, Lee indicated she and Frazee cleaned up the crime scene and burned Berreth’s body so nobody could find it. A Teller County jury convicted Frazee in 2019. ...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recent months, there have been a string of murder-suicides in Southern Colorado. 13 Investigates has found that domestic violence is prominent in nearly all of them. On August 7, tragedy struck when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired call in Security-Widefield. When they arrived, Alex The post 13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Canon City Police looking for information on Walmart theft suspects

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a Walmart. The CCPD posted pictures on their Facebook page of the suspects. The alleged theft occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. If you have any information on...
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Man self-inflicts gunshot wound inside Sheriff’s Office

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A 73-year-old man from Cañon City is reportedly in critical condition from a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted in the lobby of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) responded to FCSO located at 100 Justice Center Road regarding a suspected suicide attempt. CCPD says the […]
CANON CITY, CO

