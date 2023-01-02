What is Egress? Long Island Egress Pros Spread the Word on Importance of Fire Escape Routes from Your Basement

Read full article on original website
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities
SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
Governor Hochul Signs Digital Fair Repair Act into Law
Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Digital Fair Repair Act (S4104-A/A7006-B) into law making New York the first state in the nation to guarantee the right to repair, protecting consumers from anticompetitive efforts to limit repair. "As technology and smart devices become increasingly essential to our daily lives, consumers should be...
Police Seeking Suspects in Attempted Carjacking, Assault of Elderly Food Deliveryman in New Cassel
Third Squad Detectives are investigating a Robbery that occurred on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 8:40 pm in New Cassel. According to detectives, the male victim, 61, was making a food delivery to a Brook Street residence and was approached by three unknown males. The subjects attempted to enter the victim’s vehicle but were unsuccessful.
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Announces Launch of State Lands Kiosk Survey
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the release of the new DEC Kiosk Survey seeking public input on informational kiosk signage on DEC properties. Feedback received will help inform DEC improvements to informational kiosk signage throughout the state. "DEC is encouraging New Yorkers...
