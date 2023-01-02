Dr. Robbie J. Marsh, assistant professor of special education, co-presented the following studies with colleagues and doctoral students from Georgia State University, the University of Tennessee and the University of Nevada Las Vegas at the Teachers for Children with Behavioral Disorders Conference held Nov. 17-18 at Arizona State University: “Barriers to the Implementations of Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports,” “Reading, Writing, and Incarceration: Juvenile Justice Educators’ Views on Literacy Instruction” and “Project PRIASER: Exploring the Perceived Value of an Interdisciplinary Preparation Program to Support Students with Emotional and Behavioral Disorders.” Dr. Marsh also presented “Using Community-Building Circles to Develop School-Wide Positive Behavior Support” at the Georgia Association for Positive Behavior Support conference held Dec. 8-9 at Georgia State University.

