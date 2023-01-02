Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Educate our children on this stuff as well': Macon mom expresses importance of learning CPR
MACON, Ga. — On Monday night, viewers watched a medical response team quickly take action by performing CPR on Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin. When someone goes into cardiac arrest, every minute matters for the person in distress. Charneicka Brown is a mom of two and a family nurse...
mercer.edu
Faculty and Staff Notables — January 2023
Dr. Robbie J. Marsh, assistant professor of special education, co-presented the following studies with colleagues and doctoral students from Georgia State University, the University of Tennessee and the University of Nevada Las Vegas at the Teachers for Children with Behavioral Disorders Conference held Nov. 17-18 at Arizona State University: “Barriers to the Implementations of Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports,” “Reading, Writing, and Incarceration: Juvenile Justice Educators’ Views on Literacy Instruction” and “Project PRIASER: Exploring the Perceived Value of an Interdisciplinary Preparation Program to Support Students with Emotional and Behavioral Disorders.” Dr. Marsh also presented “Using Community-Building Circles to Develop School-Wide Positive Behavior Support” at the Georgia Association for Positive Behavior Support conference held Dec. 8-9 at Georgia State University.
This Georgia County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
wfxl.com
CGTC's 2023 GOAL winner headed for regional
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- After a series of finalist interviews, Central Georgia Technical College GOAL has announced their winner. The Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) is a statewide Technical College System program of Georgia, that recognizes excellence in academics and leadership for students in Georgia's technical colleges. Donald...
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Race to replace former House Speaker Ralston goes into a runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and a Blue Ridge banker will face off in a Jan. 31 runoff after none of five Republicans won a majority in a special election Tuesday to fill Ralston’s seat in House District 7. Sheree Ralston...
New Year Newborn: Atrium Health Navicent welcomes Macon's first baby of 2023
MACON, Ga. — The first baby born in the New Year for the Macon area was welcomed in the early hours of January 1 at Atrium Health Navicent. The hospital welcomed their first baby of the year at 2:12 a.m., making it the first baby born of the year for the Macon area.
WMAZ
New Year Newborn: Piedmont Medical Center in Macon welcomes their first baby of 2023
MACON, Ga. — One family in Macon rang in the new year with a little bundle of joy. The Piedmont Macon Medical Center welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 4:06 a.m. on the morning of January 1. According to Andy Drury, Piedmont communications specialist, the baby's name is...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
capitalbnews.org
Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023
The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
41nbc.com
Man shot during fight in Warner Robins
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) – Police identified the man shot as 31-year-old Benjamin Williams of Warner Robins. He’s in stable condition. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a fight Tuesday night. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which...
fox5atlanta.com
Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
41nbc.com
Coroner: Man found dead on Haywood Road
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a man was found dead Tuesday night. Jones says a passerby found the man, who he believes is in his mid-30s, around 8:45 in a ditch on Haywood Road near St. Luke Baptist Church. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the...
WEATHER UPDATE: 2 tornadoes confirmed in North Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
41nbc.com
Person shot in Warner Robins street fight
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A person is injured in a shooting during a street fight in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call about a person shot in the 600 or 700 blocks of North Davis Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Once on scene,...
Wednesday storm rips roof off Dura-Line plant in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — 75 employees were inside the Dura-Line plant in Sandersville when a storm ripped through the building, according to manager Russell Sims. Sims says the storm came through between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The plant produces polyethylene pipes. Warning sirens went off about five minutes before...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Five running in Tuesday special election to fill David Ralston’s seat
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters in three north Georgia counties headed to the polls Tuesday for a special election to fill the seat held by the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. Ralston died on Nov. 16 after an extended illness. The powerful House speaker, who represented north...
Comments / 0