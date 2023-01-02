Read full article on original website
WNEM
Foggy and damp Wednesday, scattered snow possible Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Foggy and damp, rainy conditions continue around Mid-Michigan. We still aren’t completely done with the rain just yet, more is expected as we go through the afternoon. Track the rain with our Interactive Radar! We eventually see a transition to snow showers tonight and for Thursday. If you like the snow, know that it won’t be a lot (I’m just as bummed about it!). The warmer weather as of recent will cause most of it to melt on-contact with the ground.
WNEM
Quiet and foggy tonight, rain returns early Tuesday morning
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s looked like rain through today, but despite all the clouds, we’ve managed to largely stay dry, though things may feel a little damp. We’ve also had some lingering fog here and there, with just a dreary look over the area. Rain is in the forecast within the next 24 hours, but we still have some time tonight before it gets here. For those hoping for meaningful snow, it doesn’t appear much of that is on the horizon anytime soon.
Tonight's Forecast: Rain develops overnight
A system sweeps into the region overnight, bringing widespread to scattered rain showers on Tuesday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible near I-94.
Snow fleas arrive with cold weather, but aren't the pests you may think
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the winter storm last week, you may have noticed what look like clumps of dirt on top of the snow. But if you look closer, that dirt may actually be bugs. Snow fleas show up every year, but you may have never noticed them...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dense fog advisory issued for 4 SE Michigan counties Monday morning
A dense fog advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan’s Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties through most of Monday morning. The National Weather Service says the four counties will experience low visibility, of a half mile or less, due to dense fog the morning of Jan. 2. The dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
Cat found frozen to ground after winter storm dies
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The cat found frozen to the ground in Muskegon last week has died. Elliot the cat was found frozen on the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon. Good Samaritan Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought...
WWMTCw
Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
WWMTCw
Fog doesn't stop West Michigan golfers from hitting the courses
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Foggy conditions didn't stop several West Michigan golfers from heading over to the courses Monday to ring in their first few shots of the new year. What's the weather? View the latest forecast on News Channel 3's weather page. “We try to golf every month in...
New year, new biz: See what’s coming to Grand Rapids in 2023
Even with a mountain of obstacles popping up, businesses have continued to choose West Michigan as a viable market.
WNEM
End of an era: Capitol Coney Island to close Jan. 16
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Capitol Coney Island family restaurant is preparing to close its doors after being in business for decades. Employees and customers told TV5 what they think about the end of an era in the Vehicle City. “It feels strange, but you always know the day is...
Rockford H.S. Marching Band Dissed By NBC During Rose Bowl Parade
It has been a rough road to the Tournament of Roses Parade for the marching band from Rockford High School. And to top it all off, just as they appeared on the screen during the broadcast of the parade -- NBC cut to a commercial!. Getting the Invite to the...
Grand Rapids Distillery Breaks Ground on New Rockford Location This Week
A Grand Rapids' Distillery is relocating its main operations to Rockford - and they're breaking ground this week!. Eastern Kille Distillery Moving to Plainfield Township. Eastern Kille Distillery first opened in Grand Rapids' North Monroe neighborhood in 2015 under the name Gray Skies Distillery LLC. The business underwent a name change in 2019, following a trademark dispute with Skyy Vodka.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Jan. 4
Retired political science professor Paul Rozycki gives some insight into what the House election battle could mean for the American government. Customers of Capitol Coney Island tell TV5 what the closing of the restaurant means to them. Flint police investigate the city’s first homicide of 2023. Updated: 7 hours...
Holland Indoor Farmers Market returns this Saturday
HOLLAND, Michigan — After a short hiatus due to the holiday season, the Holland Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter. The Indoor Farmers Market will be returning to the Holland Civic Center Place this Saturday, Jan. 7. The market will take place from 9 a.m. until 1...
tiremeetsroad.com
Camaro driver on low profile summer tires spotted in Delta Township taking 3 minutes to merge onto snowy W Saginaw Highway
Snowy roads were not stopping this Camaro owner from stunting on Lansing drivers with his 26″ wheels. Lansing resident and Redditor /u/UncleBumbleF**k shared a video he took from his workplace showing a guy in a RWD Chevrolet Camaro on large, 26-inch wheels wrapped in summer tires, literally take three minutes to merge onto West Saginaw Highway from an intersecting road.
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
City of Kentwood needs help finding a Yeti on the loose
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is warning that there have been rumors of a Yeti in the area. They are asking families to grab a flashlight and head out to East Paris Nature Park for the Flashlight Yeti Hunt 3.0 on Friday, Jan. 27.
MLive.com
Record-setting night headlines Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With three final four appearances in the last four state tournaments, Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s boys basketball program has enjoyed a lot of success in recent years. A big reason behind the Cougars’ emergence as a Division 2 power is senior guard Kaden Brown,...
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
