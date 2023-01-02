ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WNEM

Foggy and damp Wednesday, scattered snow possible Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Foggy and damp, rainy conditions continue around Mid-Michigan. We still aren’t completely done with the rain just yet, more is expected as we go through the afternoon. Track the rain with our Interactive Radar! We eventually see a transition to snow showers tonight and for Thursday. If you like the snow, know that it won’t be a lot (I’m just as bummed about it!). The warmer weather as of recent will cause most of it to melt on-contact with the ground.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Quiet and foggy tonight, rain returns early Tuesday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s looked like rain through today, but despite all the clouds, we’ve managed to largely stay dry, though things may feel a little damp. We’ve also had some lingering fog here and there, with just a dreary look over the area. Rain is in the forecast within the next 24 hours, but we still have some time tonight before it gets here. For those hoping for meaningful snow, it doesn’t appear much of that is on the horizon anytime soon.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dense fog advisory issued for 4 SE Michigan counties Monday morning

A dense fog advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan’s Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties through most of Monday morning. The National Weather Service says the four counties will experience low visibility, of a half mile or less, due to dense fog the morning of Jan. 2. The dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Fog doesn't stop West Michigan golfers from hitting the courses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Foggy conditions didn't stop several West Michigan golfers from heading over to the courses Monday to ring in their first few shots of the new year. What's the weather? View the latest forecast on News Channel 3's weather page. “We try to golf every month in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNEM

End of an era: Capitol Coney Island to close Jan. 16

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Capitol Coney Island family restaurant is preparing to close its doors after being in business for decades. Employees and customers told TV5 what they think about the end of an era in the Vehicle City. “It feels strange, but you always know the day is...
FLINT, MI
100.5 The River

Grand Rapids Distillery Breaks Ground on New Rockford Location This Week

A Grand Rapids' Distillery is relocating its main operations to Rockford - and they're breaking ground this week!. Eastern Kille Distillery Moving to Plainfield Township. Eastern Kille Distillery first opened in Grand Rapids' North Monroe neighborhood in 2015 under the name Gray Skies Distillery LLC. The business underwent a name change in 2019, following a trademark dispute with Skyy Vodka.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Jan. 4

Retired political science professor Paul Rozycki gives some insight into what the House election battle could mean for the American government. Customers of Capitol Coney Island tell TV5 what the closing of the restaurant means to them. Flint police investigate the city’s first homicide of 2023. Updated: 7 hours...
FLINT, MI
tiremeetsroad.com

Camaro driver on low profile summer tires spotted in Delta Township taking 3 minutes to merge onto snowy W Saginaw Highway

Snowy roads were not stopping this Camaro owner from stunting on Lansing drivers with his 26″ wheels. Lansing resident and Redditor /u/UncleBumbleF**k shared a video he took from his workplace showing a guy in a RWD Chevrolet Camaro on large, 26-inch wheels wrapped in summer tires, literally take three minutes to merge onto West Saginaw Highway from an intersecting road.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan

Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
BROHMAN, MI

