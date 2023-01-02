Read full article on original website
Is Pastina in Ronzoni’s future? ‘People are losing their minds’ over report it has been discontinued.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Good luck trying to find Pastina on Staten Island store shelves. Contributing to the dearth of inventory: a trending Snopes.com post maintains that Ronzoni’s No. 155 pasta cut has been discontinued. No one is answering the phones at the product’s Missouri-based producer 8th Avenue...
Northport sports mom and volunteer doesn’t let medical diagnosis deter her
A late November day in Western New York saw temperatures drop into the 20s with the wind chill making it feel close to zero. Leftover snow from one of the biggest blizzards in modern history whistled around the football stadium at St. Francis High School in Hamburg in suburban Buffalo and there were no amounts of hot cocoa, blankets or layers of clothing that could make the conditions close to bearable.
Man Steals Range Rover With Dog Inside As Woman Pumps Gas On Long Island
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a 2020 white Range Rover as the owner stood on the passenger side pumping gas on Long Island.The incident took place in Mineola around 2:45 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, at the BP gas station located at 91 West Jericho Turnpike.According to Nassau County P…
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities
SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
Owners of McQuade’s Grill in Lynbrook Close Restaurant, Sell to New Owners
The owners of McQuade’s Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook announced on Monday that they sold their restaurant. Operations will be picked up by James Laurelli of Ugly Phil's Brewing company, according to an online post by former owner Jim McQuade. “After great consideration, we made the decision to sell our...
New York's 'Haunted House of Hamburgers' Celebrates Halloween All Year
Halloween lovers won't want to pass this place up.
Las Vegas Sands eyes Nassau for new casino as applications open for downstate NY
Nassau County could become the home of a full-service casino and resort. The New York Gaming Facility Location Board voted on Tuesday to open up the application process for three downstate casinos. Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2013 to allow the state to grant full-gaming licenses for up to...
Know Them? Duo Wanted For 'Distraction Theft' At Long Island Convenience Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women seen on surveillance footage stealing from a Long Island 7-Eleven store.The theft occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in Valley Stream, at the 7-Eleven store on North Central Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.In…
Babylon Restaurant Closes After Nearly 2 Decades In Business, Owners Tease Future Plans
A popular Long Island restaurant is signing off after almost two decades in business. Babylon Carriage House, located at 21 Fire Island Ave. in Babylon, is closed, the business announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 4. "After nearly 20 years since its opening, Babylon Carriage House has closed...
Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims
Alexa Schwerha on January 3, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – According to the New York Post, a professor has accused two Suffolk County police officers of murdering their attackers after they were stabbed while responding to a call. An NYP report indicates that the officers were called to a Medford residence on Dec. 28 when the suspect threatened his roommate with a fire extinguisher. The suspect stabbed both officers before being fatally shot by one of the officers. In a comment on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram post updating the community on the two officers’ injuries, Anna Hayward, who teaches The post Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss
Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
Man Strikes Employee With Pistol, Robs Smoke Shops In North Patchogue, Shirley, Authorities Say
Police are searching for a man who robbed two Long Island smoke shops at gunpoint. A man struck an employee with a pistol at Nirvana Smoke Shop in North Patchogue and pushed two others to the ground at about 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
‘Not Done Lightly’: Popular Lynbrook Restaurant Closing After 15 Years
A popular Long Island restaurant known for its casual American cuisine is closing after 15 years in business. McQuades Neighborhood Grill, located in Lynbrook at 275 Merrick Road, has been sold to new owners, restaurant owner Jim McQuade revealed in a Facebook post Monday, Jan. 2. “The decision to sell...
More than half of New York cases now involve the new COVID subvarient.
Summary -A new strain of the Omicron strain is responsible for half of all COVID infections in New York City and State, according to data from the city Health Department. This strain is one of the most antibody-resistant variations of the COVID-19 strain.
Riverhead Police Arrest Three for Selling Tobacco and Vape Products to Underage Kids
On Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, the Riverhead Town Police Department, Community Oriented Policing Enforcement (COPE) Division in cooperation with the Suffolk County Health Department and Riverhead CAP conducted a tobacco/vape compliance check at retail vendors throughout Riverhead Town, resulting in three arrests. The compliance check targeted the sale tobacco and...
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
Here’s a dozen taco spots that opened on Long Island in 2022
Greater Long Island reported on a whopping 12 new spots to grab a taco, burrito or other Mexican or Latin-American food in Nassau and Suffolk counties in 2022. Some of these entrepreneurs opened in storefronts or stand-along buildings, while others went the food truck route. Nearly all seem to be immensely popular among the locals. Here’s a recap of taco tales.
Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore sold as part of deal worth $196 million
The company that owns the Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore announced it has sold the property, as well as another mall it owns in Trumbull, Connecticut. A release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield put the value of the sale at $196 million. URW confirmed that the malls were sold to Mason...
Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
