Brooklyn, NY

News 12

VIDEO: Armed robbery suspects on the loose in Brooklyn

News 12 received exclusive video of wanted suspects in a violent convenience store robbery in Brooklyn Wednesday. Police are searching for two men who ran into the store at 538 Hegeman Ave. early Wednesday morning and took over $700 in cash and around $1,000 in merchandise. Two masked men were...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn are searching for a gunman wanted for a shooting that took place in December. On Wednesday, police released photos and videos of the suspect. According to police, on Sunday, December 4, at approximately 2:35 pm, two unidentified male individuals fire their guns multiple times towards an unidentified male individual opposite 300 Georgia Avenue. One suspect has since been apprehended, but the second fled on foot northbound on Georgia Avenue to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported or property damage as a result of The post NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 1 officer suspended following response to fight involving girls at Staten Island bus stop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A NYPD officer has been suspended after police responded to a melee between children at a bus stop on Staten Island. The incident that occurred in the 121st Precinct is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a post on the NYPD News Twitter feed.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Harlem teen indicted for brutally murdering girlfriend during argument over phone

An 18-year-old faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Harlem last month, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to prosecutors, Syaire Crumbley brutally stabbed 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence on Dec. 11 during a heated argument that began when the young woman received a phone call inside a friend’s apartment.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack arrested in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Law enforcement in Georgia and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in Atlanta who was wanted for an unprovoked attacked in a Brooklyn subway station. According to authorities, Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing a substance in the face of a woman who was waiting at the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Dec. 2.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily News

Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
BRONX, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man sentenced to prison for selling cocaine base in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Jermaine Dixon, 39, of Brooklyn, New York, was recently sentenced to serve 14 months in prison after his guilty plea to one count of distribution of cocaine base. Dixon was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment. According...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 49, charged with forgery in alleged check-cashing scheme

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 49-year-old man from Dongan Hills walked away with thousands of dollars after cashing bogus checks on Staten Island. Christopher McKinzie of the 100 block of Seaview Avenue was arrested on Dec. 6 after he allegedly exchanged 19 checks that didn’t belong to him for currency between June and August of 2022 at check-cashing businesses on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp and Jewett Avenue in Meiers Corners, according to the criminal complaint.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Teen arrested in New Year’s Day shooting incident in Jersey City

An 18-year-old was arrested and a handgun and a knife were recovered after he and another person exchanged gunfire on a Jersey City street on New Year’s Day. Police responded to the area of Bayview and Ocean avenues Sunday afternoon after hearing shots fired found Michael Watts, 18 of Hoboken, running from the scene, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Police recovered an illegal loaded gun, Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

