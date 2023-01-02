NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn are searching for a gunman wanted for a shooting that took place in December. On Wednesday, police released photos and videos of the suspect. According to police, on Sunday, December 4, at approximately 2:35 pm, two unidentified male individuals fire their guns multiple times towards an unidentified male individual opposite 300 Georgia Avenue. One suspect has since been apprehended, but the second fled on foot northbound on Georgia Avenue to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported or property damage as a result of The post NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO