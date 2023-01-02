Read full article on original website
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
VIDEO: Gunman who fired at man on Brooklyn street sought
The NYPD released video footage of a gunman accused of firing at a man on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
News 12
VIDEO: Armed robbery suspects on the loose in Brooklyn
News 12 received exclusive video of wanted suspects in a violent convenience store robbery in Brooklyn Wednesday. Police are searching for two men who ran into the store at 538 Hegeman Ave. early Wednesday morning and took over $700 in cash and around $1,000 in merchandise. Two masked men were...
NYPD officer suspended as cops review response to melee at SI bus stop
An NYPD officer has been suspended after police responded to a fight between girls at a Staten Island bus stop on Tuesday.
NYC Fugitive Nabbed By Ho-Ho-Kus Police With Carload Of Stolen Merch: Authorities
A New York City fugitive was wearing a pair of stolen pants with the tags still attached when two Ho-Ho-Kus police officers found her with a carload of pilfered merchandise on a quiet street off Route 17, authorities said. Dominique A. Smith, 33, of the Bronx was parked on Arbor...
Police: Fatal Morrisania shooting suspect in custody, identified
A man is now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old man in the Bronx last Thursday.
NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn are searching for a gunman wanted for a shooting that took place in December. On Wednesday, police released photos and videos of the suspect. According to police, on Sunday, December 4, at approximately 2:35 pm, two unidentified male individuals fire their guns multiple times towards an unidentified male individual opposite 300 Georgia Avenue. One suspect has since been apprehended, but the second fled on foot northbound on Georgia Avenue to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported or property damage as a result of The post NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: 1 officer suspended following response to fight involving girls at Staten Island bus stop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A NYPD officer has been suspended after police responded to a melee between children at a bus stop on Staten Island. The incident that occurred in the 121st Precinct is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a post on the NYPD News Twitter feed.
Driver Left Man For Dead In Roadway Then Reported Car That Hit Him As Stolen: Rahway PD
Just hours after hitting a man with her car and leaving him for dead in the streets of New Jersey, the driver who police say was at fault registered her vehicle as stolen and spent months hiding from police. Chayla McCray, 22, of Avenel, was arrested and charged in the...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem teen indicted for brutally murdering girlfriend during argument over phone
An 18-year-old faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Harlem last month, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to prosecutors, Syaire Crumbley brutally stabbed 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence on Dec. 11 during a heated argument that began when the young woman received a phone call inside a friend’s apartment.
fox5ny.com
Suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack arrested in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Law enforcement in Georgia and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in Atlanta who was wanted for an unprovoked attacked in a Brooklyn subway station. According to authorities, Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing a substance in the face of a woman who was waiting at the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Dec. 2.
NYPD officer suspended; seen punching girl while responding to Staten Island fight
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was suspended without pay after he was caught on video pummeling a girl while responding to a Staten Island melee Tuesday, authorities said. The cops were on patrol in the area when an after-school fight broke out at the corner of Port Richmond Avenue and Van Riper Street […]
Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
Driver slashes man in face after almost hitting him with vehicle on Midtown street
A man was slashed in the face by a driver who almost ran him over on a Midtown street Friday afternoon, authorities said.
newportdispatch.com
Man sentenced to prison for selling cocaine base in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Jermaine Dixon, 39, of Brooklyn, New York, was recently sentenced to serve 14 months in prison after his guilty plea to one count of distribution of cocaine base. Dixon was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment. According...
Staten Island man, 49, charged with forgery in alleged check-cashing scheme
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 49-year-old man from Dongan Hills walked away with thousands of dollars after cashing bogus checks on Staten Island. Christopher McKinzie of the 100 block of Seaview Avenue was arrested on Dec. 6 after he allegedly exchanged 19 checks that didn’t belong to him for currency between June and August of 2022 at check-cashing businesses on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp and Jewett Avenue in Meiers Corners, according to the criminal complaint.
Police: 3 men arrested for weapons possession in Island Park
Detectives tell News 12 officers on a routine patrol saw a black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that was unable to stay in its lane.
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Man, 19, Arrested in Ongoing Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Johnny Gaston
POLICE RESPOND TO a shooting at 189 Burnside Avenue in University Heights on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Video courtesy of the Citizens’ App. The NYPD has arrested a 19-year-old man following the fatal shooting of Johnny Gaston in University Heights on Dec. 15. Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, Gibran...
‘That’s my baby’: Woman punched in Manhattan by attacker claiming child is hers, NYPD says
GRAMERCY, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller Tuesday morning in Gramercy, claiming that the child belonged to her, police said. “That’s my baby, they just changed his face,” Victoria Parkes allegedly told a 49-year-old woman pushing the child along First Avenue near East 15th Street around 9:35 […]
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
Teen arrested in New Year’s Day shooting incident in Jersey City
An 18-year-old was arrested and a handgun and a knife were recovered after he and another person exchanged gunfire on a Jersey City street on New Year’s Day. Police responded to the area of Bayview and Ocean avenues Sunday afternoon after hearing shots fired found Michael Watts, 18 of Hoboken, running from the scene, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Police recovered an illegal loaded gun, Wallace-Scalcione said.
