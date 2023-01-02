Read full article on original website
adirondackalmanack.com
DEC Lands and Forests – Should It Still Do More with Less?
Governor Kathy Hochul has signed the “30:30 by 2030” state legislation whose objective is, in line with national goals, to bring New York State’s percentage of protected lands and waters up to 30 percent by 2030. The eminent, late biologist and ecologist E.O. Wilson urged that the...
wnypapers.com
DEC: Several new requirements taking effect for 2023 to protect consumers from harmful chemicals
Says statewide laws will limit use of 1,4-dioxane, PFAS & chemicals in variety of consumer products. √ New laws for household cleaning, personal care, cosmetics, food packaging & children’s products aim to help prevent public exposure. Several new laws are taking effect in the new year to “help protect...
wnypapers.com
DEC announces awards to support environmental justice programs
Nearly $900,000 awarded to community-based organizations across state. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced $898,365 in Environmental Justice Community Air Monitoring Capacity Building grants to help build heathier communities, particularly in areas with a disproportionate air pollution burden. His team said the grants support projects proposed by nine community-based organizations to develop new or strengthen existing air monitoring programs focused on reducing exposure to harmful emissions and improving public health in disadvantaged communities.
Grab a Glass! CNY Village Gets Recognized for Their Clean Drinking Water
If you were thinking of finding a home with better drinking water, you don't have to travel too far to find it. For the past year, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has been helping local municipalities across the state improve their water quality with the Drinking Water Source Protection Program (DWSP2).
newyorkupstate.com
NY becomes first state in nation to pass Digital Fair Repair Act
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul ended the year by signing the Digital Fair Repair Act into law, making New York the first state in the nation to guarantee the right to repair, protecting consumers from anticompetitive efforts to limit the repair of electronic devices. The Digital Fair...
Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents
An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
rewind1077.com
New York’s gas tax holiday is over
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York’s gas tax holiday is now over. Governor Hochul did not extend the statewide suspension of the gas tax, which began June 1st. Hochul says drivers saved an average of 48 cents a gallon at a time when gas prices soared to nearly five dollars a gallon.
New York State Third Place On This List, And Not For Good Reason
For the past 46 years, United Van Lines has done a study tracking state-to-state migration patterns. The results from 2022 were just released and it appears that New York State made a list that doesn't seem very promising. United Van Lines says that the past years data has revealed some...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Solar Alliance completes 1st solar projects in New York
Solar Alliance Energy, a commercial and utility solar contractor, has completed the construction and reached operations on its first two solar projects in New York. VC1, a 298-kW project located in Cazenovia, and US1, a 389-kW project in Union Springs, have both received permission to operate and are now generating clean, renewable electricity under long-term power purchase agreements with the local communities.
If You Hit A Deer With Your Vehicle In New York State, Can You Keep It?
Have you noticed more pictures on social media of vehicle versus deer crashes? Well, I have. It's probably because according to the New York State Department of Transportation, most deer and vehicle collisions occur during the October to December months. An average of 60,000 to 70,000 vehicle-deer collisions occur each year in New York State.
New York Roundabouts, Do You Need to Signal When Entering and Exiting?
The New York State Roundabout, everyone's favorite driving argument. Who has the right of way, which lane am I supposed to be in, how do I exit this thing? These are just some of the questions we ask ourselves, and any passenger that will listen, as we approach the next roundabout.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Signs Digital Fair Repair Act into Law
Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Digital Fair Repair Act (S4104-A/A7006-B) into law making New York the first state in the nation to guarantee the right to repair, protecting consumers from anticompetitive efforts to limit repair. "As technology and smart devices become increasingly essential to our daily lives, consumers should be...
adirondackalmanack.com
Great Sacandaga campground approved
The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future (Your Letters)
Energy plan glosses over heat pump ‘workarounds’. Tim Knauss’ article about New York state’s move to all-electric homes does a nice job describing a complex issue (”New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?,” Dec. 28, 2022). However, there are heat pump issues he didn’t address.
Gas price update as New York State's 'gas tax holiday' comes to an end
In an effort to provide relief at the pump for New York motorists in 2022, the state put a 'gas tax holiday' in place which has now come to an end.
Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State
With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
longisland.com
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities
SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
