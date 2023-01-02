Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Video: Falling temperatures could mean slippery roads in New Hampshire
The next round of rain and wintry mix moves through late Wednesday night and into Thursday. There will be periods of rain, light wintry mix, ice, and snow showers as this system moves through. Brighter and we will dry out over the weekend. Rain moves in later Wednesday evening. As...
WMUR.com
Video: Chilly rain tonight changes to icy mix in New Hampshire
An unsettled stretch of weather continues through the end of the work week. There will be periods of rain, wintry mix, ice, and snow later tonight and early Thursday...brighter and drying out over the weekend. Continued cloudy this afternoon with a few lingering brief light showers or sprinkles, temperatures will...
WMUR.com
VIDEO: Slick conditions possible
The latest system moving through is light rain and a wintry mix...some slippery conditions are possible the farther north you go across NH today. After some light snow Friday, Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. As temperatures continue to cool off this morning, a wintry mix in the northern...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Rain, wintry mix, some snow
VIDEO: Get a look at the hour-by-hour timeline for the wintry precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Read the full forecast here.
WMUR.com
Video: Early wintry mix before rain fills in Tuesday in New Hampshire
After a quiet start to the week, an unsettled stretch takes over. This will mean a chance of some slippery travel conditions tomorrow am and especially later Wednesday Night into Thursday. Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a low chance of freezing drizzle by morning in parts of...
WMUR.com
Rain to change to snow, sleet, freezing rain in New Hampshire for Wednesday night, Thursday morning
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire will contend with more winter weather – including rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain – Wednesday night into Thursday. Cloudy and relatively mild temps moved in on Wednesday. >> Hour-by-hour timeline. Another round of rain (some mixing far north) took over Wednesday...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms move east this evening, snow overnight northwest
Storms will continue east tonight, and our attention will turn to the winter weather impacting northwest Kansas. Moisture will wrap around and move back into the region. Pair that with below-freezing temperatures, and you get a wintry mix. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for a large portion of Northwest...
WCAX
Remembering Vermont’s big ice storm 25 years later
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, northern New England was bracing for a major winter storm event-- the ice storm of January 1998. Inches of rain-turned-ice piled up across the Champlain Valley, the St. Lawrence Valley and southern Quebec, dragging down power lines and causing thousands to lose power in the cold weather, forcing people into shelters for warmth and food.
WMUR.com
Freezing drizzle leads to slick roads in New Hampshire; more steady rain coming
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a quiet start, weather-wise, to start the new year, New Hampshire will see some wintry weather Wednesday Night into part of Thursday. Readings across much of New Hampshire were below freezing Tuesday morning, and some patchy freezing drizzle began falling. Where it did occur, roads became slick.
WMUR.com
Icy roads cause numerous spinouts, crashes Tuesday in western, southern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Freezing drizzle is coating roads across southern New Hampshire, leading to multiple traffic incidents Tuesday morning. Numerous spinouts and crashes were reported, including in the Monadnock Region. No serious injuries were reported. Drivers are encouraged to allow for extra time to reach their destination. The freezing...
