WMUR.com

Video: Chilly rain tonight changes to icy mix in New Hampshire

An unsettled stretch of weather continues through the end of the work week. There will be periods of rain, wintry mix, ice, and snow later tonight and early Thursday...brighter and drying out over the weekend. Continued cloudy this afternoon with a few lingering brief light showers or sprinkles, temperatures will...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

VIDEO: Slick conditions possible

The latest system moving through is light rain and a wintry mix...some slippery conditions are possible the farther north you go across NH today. After some light snow Friday, Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. As temperatures continue to cool off this morning, a wintry mix in the northern...
WCAX

Remembering Vermont’s big ice storm 25 years later

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, northern New England was bracing for a major winter storm event-- the ice storm of January 1998. Inches of rain-turned-ice piled up across the Champlain Valley, the St. Lawrence Valley and southern Quebec, dragging down power lines and causing thousands to lose power in the cold weather, forcing people into shelters for warmth and food.
VERMONT STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Bracing For More Snow This Week

The escape from the snow will be a short one as a major cold front is set to sweep across New York this week. Many parts of New York are seeing well above temperatures early this week, but that will change come Thursday as a cold front is set to cross the state bringing a massive cool down along with snow showers.
NEW YORK STATE
mainepublic.org

NH blueberries need cold winters. Climate change threatens them.

Bill Bartlett and his wife have owned Bartlett’s Blueberry Farm in Newport for 38 years. And he says he’s seen winters change a lot over that time. “We have far more milder days than we used to,” he said. “We rarely get temperatures much below 10 above. Now that would be cold to us, where in the beginning, it wouldn't be uncommon at all for it to be 15 below, 20 below.”
NEWPORT, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Hampshire?

As Granite Staters, we consider ourselves pretty hearty folks. We stick it out during the dark cold winter months because they make the spring, summer, and fall that much sweeter. I have tried living somewhere that doesn't experience four seasons and you know what? It's not for me! And when you live in New England, sometimes you even get to experience all four seasons in one day! Now that's a wild ride.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

Lie a Lot? 3 New England States Surprisingly Landed in Top 10 for Most Dishonest

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Do you think that you live in a state where some may be very good at lying? Are you yourself a good liar? It is not news that dishonest people can be found almost everyplace around the globe. I mean come on, who hasn't told at least a little white lie once in their lives?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Do You Still Need a Front License Plate in New Hampshire?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few weeks back, I found myself in a situation that’s impacted nearly all of us: after a long day of shopping, I pushed a cart full of purchases into a Target parking lot…and had no idea where I parked.
FLORIDA STATE

