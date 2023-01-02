Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox17
Department of Attorney General will investigate actions of Ottawa County board
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A spokesperson for Attorney General Dana Nessel has confirmed to FOX 17 that the department will be conducting a review of the recent actions of the Ottawa County Commission. The announcement comes one day after the Ottawa County Commission made several consequential and controversial changes,...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Mayor says Chief Coakley's departure was 'best outcome'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo city commissioners say they're ready to move forward following the departure of the city's police chief. Public officials making their first public comment since now former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley reached a six figure separation agreement with the city to retire following an investigation that found he harassed several city employees.
michiganradio.org
Some Ottawa County commissioners "appalled" and "blindsided" by sudden changes in administration
Government in Ottawa County could look dramatically different after a new slate of commissioners made big changes at their first public meeting on Tuesday. Letting go the county administrator and in his place hiring John Gibbs, a former staffer in the administration of Donald Trump who lost a bid for Congress in November.
Law experts give insight into legality of Ottawa County commission controversy
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday afternoon that her office is reviewing the matter in Ottawa County.
WOOD
AG opens investigation into Ottawa County
The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) Calvin basketball wins over...
‘I can’t trust you’: Citizens criticize Kalamazoo’s handling of police chief departure
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Community leaders shared criticisms of city leaders over the handling of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley’s retirement, which came after it was found he violated department policies while interacting with employees. Three women made four complaints about Coakley’s behavior, triggering an investigation by an outside firm,...
2 Democrats, 1 Republican picked to lead Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The newly sworn in Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners selected new leaders at its first meeting and created a vice chair pro tempore position. The board voted to set a one-year term for the chair position at the Tuesday, Jan. 3 commission meeting. District Five Democrat John Taylor was selected as chair in a 7 to 2 vote, with Democrats Monteze Morales and Jen Strebs dissenting.
Kalamazoo’s Kendall Off Main Apartments Roasted for Poor Service
The Kendall Off Main Apartments, which are mostly used by college-aged or newly graduated individuals, is being put on BLAST all over social media for their management skills. Renters have been making complaints without anything being done to fix the issues and refusing to respond to emails or give out further contact information.
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
New far-right board hires John Gibbs to lead Ottawa County government
WEST OLIVE, MI – A slate of new, far-right Ottawa County commissioners has fired the current county administrator and replaced him with John Gibbs, a Republican congressional candidate who was backed by former president Donald Trump and lost last fall. The decision Tuesday to fire Ottawa County Administrator John...
There Are Five U.S. Cities Named Kalamazoo
Do you know the five states that have a Kalamazoo?. Yes, there really are five towns called Kalamazoo in the United States and their backstories are intriguing. As of 2011, this Kalamazoo became private property. This unincorporated community was named for the many people that moved there from Kalamazoo, Michigan. There is no population info for this Kzoo.
Eaton County Sheriff gets go-ahead to hire cadets to fill in gaps in department
The Eaton County Sheriff's department now has another way to beef up its workforce on the heels of a decision made at the County Commission's last meeting of 2022
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 lottery prize
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man turned a $10 prize into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. the Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday that the 50-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
Why public safety officials say gun violence is decreasing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Gun violence decreased in Kalamazoo in 2022, down drastically from a spike in 2020 and 2021. According to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety leadership, a stepped-up outreach to youth in the community and a new intervention program have contributed to the decline. “If you look at...
Allegan Area Grocery Store Gets Liquor License Revoked, Again
For the second time in nearly two months, a local grocery store in Allegan has had its liquor license suspended. On Tuesday, January 3, signs were posted on the doors outside Village Market stating the establishment had violated state liquor laws by allowing three minors to purchase alcohol. Essentially the...
go955.com
Fundraiser for Kalamazoo officer battling Crohn’s Disease
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses for a Kalamazoo police officer who is battling Crohn’s Disease. Officer. Beth Fountain was diagnosed with Crohn’s last year and is set to have her 13th surgery on Friday, January 6 and has another procedure scheduled for February 14, Valentines Day.
Boil water advisory lifted for Sunnock Avenue in Kzoo
Repair work to water infrastructure has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
WWMTCw
City parts ways with Coakley, a fire in Battle Creek, food shortages & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence. A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted...
25-Foot Sea Creature Once Prowled the St Joseph River Near Union City, Michigan
Turn-of-the-century newspaper reports share an eye-opening tale of a 'sea serpent' said to be lurking in the waters of the St Joseph River near Union City in south-central Michigan. Shared by the Union City Society of Historic Preservation and again by the Union City, MI Facebook pages, the St Joseph...
Comments / 0