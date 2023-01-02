ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fox17

Department of Attorney General will investigate actions of Ottawa County board

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A spokesperson for Attorney General Dana Nessel has confirmed to FOX 17 that the department will be conducting a review of the recent actions of the Ottawa County Commission. The announcement comes one day after the Ottawa County Commission made several consequential and controversial changes,...
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Mayor says Chief Coakley's departure was 'best outcome'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo city commissioners say they're ready to move forward following the departure of the city's police chief. Public officials making their first public comment since now former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley reached a six figure separation agreement with the city to retire following an investigation that found he harassed several city employees.
WOOD

AG opens investigation into Ottawa County

The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) Calvin basketball wins over...
Kalamazoo Gazette

2 Democrats, 1 Republican picked to lead Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The newly sworn in Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners selected new leaders at its first meeting and created a vice chair pro tempore position. The board voted to set a one-year term for the chair position at the Tuesday, Jan. 3 commission meeting. District Five Democrat John Taylor was selected as chair in a 7 to 2 vote, with Democrats Monteze Morales and Jen Strebs dissenting.
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo’s Kendall Off Main Apartments Roasted for Poor Service

The Kendall Off Main Apartments, which are mostly used by college-aged or newly graduated individuals, is being put on BLAST all over social media for their management skills. Renters have been making complaints without anything being done to fix the issues and refusing to respond to emails or give out further contact information.
100.5 The River

There Are Five U.S. Cities Named Kalamazoo

Do you know the five states that have a Kalamazoo?. Yes, there really are five towns called Kalamazoo in the United States and their backstories are intriguing. As of 2011, this Kalamazoo became private property. This unincorporated community was named for the many people that moved there from Kalamazoo, Michigan. There is no population info for this Kzoo.
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 lottery prize

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man turned a $10 prize into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. the Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday that the 50-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
103.3 WKFR

Allegan Area Grocery Store Gets Liquor License Revoked, Again

For the second time in nearly two months, a local grocery store in Allegan has had its liquor license suspended. On Tuesday, January 3, signs were posted on the doors outside Village Market stating the establishment had violated state liquor laws by allowing three minors to purchase alcohol. Essentially the...
go955.com

Fundraiser for Kalamazoo officer battling Crohn’s Disease

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses for a Kalamazoo police officer who is battling Crohn’s Disease. Officer. Beth Fountain was diagnosed with Crohn’s last year and is set to have her 13th surgery on Friday, January 6 and has another procedure scheduled for February 14, Valentines Day.
