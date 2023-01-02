ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

(Video) Jurgen Klopp outraged as Liverpool lose to Brentford with “stretching the rules” claim

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t happy after his Liverpool side lost away to Brentford with a “stretching the rules” claim after a late goal was given. Liverpool were defeated by Brentford in a game dominated by refereeing decisions and set pieces. In fairness to the officials, the correct decisions were made throughout the game, but Klopp certainly wasn’t happy with Brentford’s third and final goal.
SB Nation

Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions

2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
The Guardian

Everton fans plan fresh protests over ‘incompetent management’ of club

Unhappy Everton supporters are planning to stage a sit-in demonstration at Goodison Park next month to protest at their unhappiness with the “incompetent” management of the club. Frank Lampard’s side ended a run of three successive Premier League defeats with a creditable draw at Manchester City on Saturday,...
SB Nation

Sunderland’s January Preview: What have we got coming up this month?

The FA Cup journey starts at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. For the first time since the 2017/18 season, we are in the third round and we will be looking to make the fourth round for the first time since the 2014/15 season! It won’t be a straightforward task though, as lots of changes are anticipated for the Lads. Shrewsbury was never an easy place to go when we were in League One and we did only win there once in our four seasons.
SB Nation

Chelsea FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History

Manchester City are headed to West London to face Chelsea FC. It is the first of back-to-back matches against the Blues, away in the Premier League and home for the FA Cup. City will be keen to get the three points at Stamford Bridge and move closer to EPL leaders Arsenal. Chelsea are looking to refind their form and get back in the race for European football.
SB Nation

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading: Player Ratings

Lumley was pretty much the only reason we weren't two or three down in the first 20 minutes. He made one superb stop in particular from point-blank range. A couple of hairy moments in the second half, but without him we wouldn't have been in the game. Junior Hoilett: 6.
The Associated Press

Mitrovic goal helps surging Fulham beat Leicester 1-0

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic’s early goal was enough for Fulham in a 1-0 win at Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday. The Serbia striker’s 11th goal — matching his best league haul — helped the visitors win their third straight game and hold onto seventh place, within sight of European competition.
NBC Sports

Everton vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Everton will try to snap a five-game winless skid when they host topsy-turvy Brighton at Goodison Park on Tuesday (watch live, 2:45 pm ET on Peacock Premium). Frank Lampard’s side sit 16th after a run of 0W-2D-3L in their last five games. Brighton, meanwhile, sit 10th after suffering a 4-2 defeat to Arsenal last time out.
SB Nation

West Bromwich Albion Fans Verdict: A Deserved Loss

A trip to West Bromwich Albion with the form they’re in is one of the toughest games in the league at the moment, but for some reason I was still quietly optimistic going into Monday. This team have shown that they can stay in matches against so-called better opposition and nick a result - the last game at Norwich City being an example of that.
Reuters

Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.
SB Nation

Staff Takeaways: Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth

Manchester United are living again. Four straight wins since returning from the World Cup, nine goals scored and none conceded with three different back four units. It wasn’t all pretty, but the team is vibing nonetheless with Erik ten Hag at the helm. The standout performers over the recent...
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
BBC

Andrew Moon column: Pompey face challenges after 'surprise' Cowley sacking

Portsmouth have sacked manager Danny Cowley 24 hours after his side's latest defeat to Charlton in League One. BBC Radio Solent Sport's Andrew Moon assesses the mood amongst supporters and whether Pompey have the required quality to make the play-offs. In more than a decade covering Portsmouth Football Club I...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy