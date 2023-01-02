Read full article on original website
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
How Graham Potter could set his depleted Chelsea side up against Manchester City on Thursday.
Yardbarker
(Video) Jurgen Klopp outraged as Liverpool lose to Brentford with “stretching the rules” claim
Jurgen Klopp wasn’t happy after his Liverpool side lost away to Brentford with a “stretching the rules” claim after a late goal was given. Liverpool were defeated by Brentford in a game dominated by refereeing decisions and set pieces. In fairness to the officials, the correct decisions were made throughout the game, but Klopp certainly wasn’t happy with Brentford’s third and final goal.
SB Nation
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
Desperate Nottingham Forest aim to sell Emmanuel Dennis back to Watford with no other English club able to sign £15m dud
DESPERATE Nottingham Forest are aiming to selling Emmanuel Dennis BACK to Watford. That’s because no other English club can sign the £15million flop this month. Dennis, 25, joined newly-promoted Forest last summer after netting 10 Premier League goals with relegated Watford. However, the Nigeria international has managed just...
Eddie Howe believes Newcastle will learn a lot from Arsenal ‘examination’
Eddie Howe regards Newcastle’s trip to Arsenal on Tuesday night as a litmus test of their true potential this season. “I think we’ll learn a lot,” he said. “I think it’ll be a fascinating, high-level game that’s going to be really good examination of how far we’ve come.”
Everton fans plan fresh protests over ‘incompetent management’ of club
Unhappy Everton supporters are planning to stage a sit-in demonstration at Goodison Park next month to protest at their unhappiness with the “incompetent” management of the club. Frank Lampard’s side ended a run of three successive Premier League defeats with a creditable draw at Manchester City on Saturday,...
Watch: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Goal Starts A Possible Liverpool Comeback - Brentford v Liverpool
Watch Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain score a header to bring Liverpool back into the game against Brentford after shocking first half.
SB Nation
Sunderland’s January Preview: What have we got coming up this month?
The FA Cup journey starts at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. For the first time since the 2017/18 season, we are in the third round and we will be looking to make the fourth round for the first time since the 2014/15 season! It won’t be a straightforward task though, as lots of changes are anticipated for the Lads. Shrewsbury was never an easy place to go when we were in League One and we did only win there once in our four seasons.
Soccer-Lampard under pressure as Everton slump to Brighton defeat
LIVERPOOL, England, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The odds on Everton manager Frank Lampard getting the sack tumbled on Tuesday after a dismal 4-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion left them just above the Premier League relegation zone.
SB Nation
Chelsea FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are headed to West London to face Chelsea FC. It is the first of back-to-back matches against the Blues, away in the Premier League and home for the FA Cup. City will be keen to get the three points at Stamford Bridge and move closer to EPL leaders Arsenal. Chelsea are looking to refind their form and get back in the race for European football.
SB Nation
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading: Player Ratings
Lumley was pretty much the only reason we weren't two or three down in the first 20 minutes. He made one superb stop in particular from point-blank range. A couple of hairy moments in the second half, but without him we wouldn't have been in the game. Junior Hoilett: 6.
Mitrovic goal helps surging Fulham beat Leicester 1-0
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic’s early goal was enough for Fulham in a 1-0 win at Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday. The Serbia striker’s 11th goal — matching his best league haul — helped the visitors win their third straight game and hold onto seventh place, within sight of European competition.
NBC Sports
Everton vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Everton will try to snap a five-game winless skid when they host topsy-turvy Brighton at Goodison Park on Tuesday (watch live, 2:45 pm ET on Peacock Premium). Frank Lampard’s side sit 16th after a run of 0W-2D-3L in their last five games. Brighton, meanwhile, sit 10th after suffering a 4-2 defeat to Arsenal last time out.
SB Nation
West Bromwich Albion Fans Verdict: A Deserved Loss
A trip to West Bromwich Albion with the form they’re in is one of the toughest games in the league at the moment, but for some reason I was still quietly optimistic going into Monday. This team have shown that they can stay in matches against so-called better opposition and nick a result - the last game at Norwich City being an example of that.
Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle
LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.
SB Nation
Staff Takeaways: Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth
Manchester United are living again. Four straight wins since returning from the World Cup, nine goals scored and none conceded with three different back four units. It wasn’t all pretty, but the team is vibing nonetheless with Erik ten Hag at the helm. The standout performers over the recent...
sporf.com
Jamie Carragher claims that Liverpool need to sign a midfielder or they will miss out on top 4
Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said that his former club will need to bring in a new midfielder if they want to finish top four following the Reds’ worrying 3-1 loss at Brentford last night. Jurgen Klopp’s side looked outmatched physically throughout the game as Brentford raced into a...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk
Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
BBC
Andrew Moon column: Pompey face challenges after 'surprise' Cowley sacking
Portsmouth have sacked manager Danny Cowley 24 hours after his side's latest defeat to Charlton in League One. BBC Radio Solent Sport's Andrew Moon assesses the mood amongst supporters and whether Pompey have the required quality to make the play-offs. In more than a decade covering Portsmouth Football Club I...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
