Two books give San Antonio an a-maze-ing remake

A pair of books about San Antonio may inspire residents to view their Alamo City in new ways. The two distinct takes on the community are a coloring book and a maze book, published by artists Charles Harrison Pompa and Maureen Momo Brown. “We have published several coloring books in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Mike Cox dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’

TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute. Mike Cox, the author of “Wicked San Antonio”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips From San Antonio

San Antonio, Texas, is one of the most exciting cities in the Lone Star State. It's also the perfect starting point to visit the incredible destinations, famous cities, festivals, national parks, and stunning landmarks in and around the great state of Texas. If you're seeking the perfect day trip, a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Haven for Hope CEO working to keep up with rising demand for homeless services in San Antonio

It is a sad reality that the winter holidays often bring an increase in homelessness. Such surges are nothing new for Haven for Hope, the homeless services campus west of downtown. Last summer, it saw a record influx of people needing help. With no beds to spare, hundreds slept on mats on the floor. And Kim Jefferies, who stepped in as the nonprofit’s president and CEO just over a year ago, said she’s expecting a similar surge this Christmas season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Axios

5 cool Airbnbs in and around San Antonio

From a massive lake house to a cozy cabin by the creek, here are five Airbnb escapes in the San Antonio area. Overlooking Canyon Lake, this spacious Airbnb has multiple outdoor lounge spaces to savor the view from. Location: Canyon Lake. Features: Hot tub, waterfront, BBQ grill. Space: 11 guests,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH: Get to know KSAT Meteorologist Mia Montgomery

See the full episode in the video player above. We’re relaunching our Whatever the Weather podcast in the best way possible -- getting to know Mia!. In this opening episode of season 3, Floresville native Mia shares her passion for weather and, yes, even Dutch Bros Coffee. How to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yanasa TV

Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.

Screenshot of a bison cow in Caprock Canyon Statepark.Photo byMeet My Neighbor Productions, Inc. Late last fall documentary filmmakers Charlie and Shauna Rankin of Meet My Neighbor Productions, traveled to Quitaque Texas to film a genetic treasure roaming in the canyons of Caprock Canyon State Park. The story in Quitaque is part of a larger documentary project called NATIVE | The Prodigies of an Icon about the American bison and its remarkable comeback.
QUITAQUE, TX
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Ron Nirenberg, Mayor, City of San Antonio

January 2023 — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg sat down with Invest: and discussed the latest developments in the city’s economic resilience strategies, including building a workforce development pipeline and bolstering the local transit and transportation infrastructure. “We are being bold about investment and doing what is necessary to achieve it,” he said.
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

