Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
Related
Mexico City, other large Latin American cities now have lower homicide rates than San Antonio
Major Latin American cities have been curbing their homicide rates while those in U.S. metros are rising.
'Incredible person': San Antonio community mourns co-owner of The Mix
'He's already immensely missed.'
tpr.org
Two books give San Antonio an a-maze-ing remake
A pair of books about San Antonio may inspire residents to view their Alamo City in new ways. The two distinct takes on the community are a coloring book and a maze book, published by artists Charles Harrison Pompa and Maureen Momo Brown. “We have published several coloring books in...
San Antonio Asian Festival gets new date, new location for 2023
The beloved fare has been on pause since 2020.
Orion Knox Jr., founder of San Antonio's Natural Bridge Caverns, dies at 81
He was still exploring in his 70s.
tpr.org
Mike Cox dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’
TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute. Mike Cox, the author of “Wicked San Antonio”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips From San Antonio
San Antonio, Texas, is one of the most exciting cities in the Lone Star State. It's also the perfect starting point to visit the incredible destinations, famous cities, festivals, national parks, and stunning landmarks in and around the great state of Texas. If you're seeking the perfect day trip, a...
New nightclub Rio Azùl promises to bring Vegas-style party vibes to downtown San Antonio
Rio Azùl is taking over the space of downtown's now-defunct V Lounge.
MySanAntonio
Haven for Hope CEO working to keep up with rising demand for homeless services in San Antonio
It is a sad reality that the winter holidays often bring an increase in homelessness. Such surges are nothing new for Haven for Hope, the homeless services campus west of downtown. Last summer, it saw a record influx of people needing help. With no beds to spare, hundreds slept on mats on the floor. And Kim Jefferies, who stepped in as the nonprofit’s president and CEO just over a year ago, said she’s expecting a similar surge this Christmas season.
Night of live jazz music in Travis Park hosted by Centro San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Looking for something fun to do with a date or your family that won't cost you anything?. Centro San Antonio and Travis Park are hosting a night of live jazz music from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m on Wednesday January 4 and January 11. The ice...
5 cool Airbnbs in and around San Antonio
From a massive lake house to a cozy cabin by the creek, here are five Airbnb escapes in the San Antonio area. Overlooking Canyon Lake, this spacious Airbnb has multiple outdoor lounge spaces to savor the view from. Location: Canyon Lake. Features: Hot tub, waterfront, BBQ grill. Space: 11 guests,...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Get to know KSAT Meteorologist Mia Montgomery
See the full episode in the video player above. We’re relaunching our Whatever the Weather podcast in the best way possible -- getting to know Mia!. In this opening episode of season 3, Floresville native Mia shares her passion for weather and, yes, even Dutch Bros Coffee. How to...
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.
Screenshot of a bison cow in Caprock Canyon Statepark.Photo byMeet My Neighbor Productions, Inc. Late last fall documentary filmmakers Charlie and Shauna Rankin of Meet My Neighbor Productions, traveled to Quitaque Texas to film a genetic treasure roaming in the canyons of Caprock Canyon State Park. The story in Quitaque is part of a larger documentary project called NATIVE | The Prodigies of an Icon about the American bison and its remarkable comeback.
Awesome Video Of Spectacular Fireworks Over This Texas City On New Years Eve!
It's a New Year and 2023 is underway! And, one way that many people celebrated was by shooting off fireworks at Midnight this past New Year's Eve! Definitely a tradition in most cities. Well, this TREXAS city did not play when the clock struck MIDNIGHT for the New Year! Talk about a SHOW! See Video Below!
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
ktxs.com
What's Trending: Female body found in bin, boy born without skin celebrates birthday
ABILENE, Texas — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after someone discovered a female body inside a clothing donation bin this past weekend. Officials are currently treating the investigation “as they would a homicide”. The age of the female was not able to be determined, and there’s...
Downtown light show canceled through March 2023
SAN ANTONIO — The colorful light show at the San Fernando Cathedral known as "The Saga" will be cancelled through March 2023, according to their website. The site says that due to scaffolding on the front of the San Fernando Cathedral there will be no showings from Jan. 2 to March 13.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Ron Nirenberg, Mayor, City of San Antonio
January 2023 — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg sat down with Invest: and discussed the latest developments in the city’s economic resilience strategies, including building a workforce development pipeline and bolstering the local transit and transportation infrastructure. “We are being bold about investment and doing what is necessary to achieve it,” he said.
7 restaurants opening in San Antonio we're excited about in 2023
San Antonians were introduced to a range of concepts and spaces in 2022, from Kura’s revolving sushi bar to a feast for a historian’s eyes at Carriqui. With a list of 2023 newcomers forming, it’s clear San Antonio's restaurant scene is moving full steam ahead into the new year.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0