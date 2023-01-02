Read full article on original website
?????
2d ago
she isn't our governor as she stated in the spring of 1022 she was winning . and here we are upstate didn't vote her in she and her assembly took it .. by the time her term is up upstate will be completely destroyed and the illegal and welfare hub for all and,she won't be residing when done
Reply(6)
11
Poppa's Posse..
3d ago
don't count on her doing anything, other than glam in front of cameras and sign ridiculous bills
Reply(2)
14
Joseph
2d ago
Hochul is a fraud and will be raising taxes to cover all the raises she signed into law and for all the illegal immigrants she needs to house. Tax payers are nothing more than an ATM to withdraw money from.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
This new law makes it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week that will make it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homeowners. The bill, called the “Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act,” passed the state legislature on a bipartisan basis in May, but Hochul waited until the end of the year to sign it. Her office didn’t respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
NY senators pledge to get U.S. funding for WNY storm recovery
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We know our community suffered because of the deadly holiday blizzard as lives were lost across Western New York. But they were also storm-related costs, which were crippling to local governments. Now our two U.S. senators from New York State say they have our backs as...
Kathy Hochul To Build The 800K Housing Units To Solve New York State's Housing Problem
In her next State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul promised to build 800,000 additional housing units over the following ten years. Turkish Cultural Center Dinner.Photo byKathy Hochul From Flickr.
NY state Democrats pack key panel to sink Gov. Hochul’s top-judge pick Hector LaSalle
ALBANY — State Senate Democrats are set to stack a key legislative committee with progressives in order to block Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nomination of centrist Judge Hector LaSalle to lead New York’s highest court. A resolution approved along party lines on Wednesday, the first day of the 2023 legislative session in Albany, expands the Judiciary Committee from 15 to 19 members – three Democrats and one Republican. The maneuver could give progressives just enough votes to ensure the nomination does not reach the full chamber, LaSalle could get approved by a bipartisan majority to become the state’s first Hispanic chief judge. “It...
Terramation: The Newest Form of Burial for New Yorkers
Thanks to a new bill that was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul over the holiday you can now be buried wherever you like in New York State, once you have been turned into dirt that is. This may sound far-fetched but New York State is the 6th state in the union to permit this type of burial.
eastendbeacon.com
Hochul Vetoes Indigenous Graves Protection Act
Pictured Above: The Hawthorne Road site on Sugar Loaf Hill, where human remains believed to be a Shinnecock grave site were found on a construction site in 2018. New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that had unanimous support in the State Legislature that would have protected indigenous gravesites in the waning days of 2022, a move that makes New York still just one of three states in the union that does not provide this protection.
How Will New York State Now Pay You to Donate an Organ?
Have you joined the New York State Organ Donor Registry? I signed up years ago, personally I do recognize that it is up to the individual if they want to donate their organs after they pass, but what if you didn't have to wait that long?. What am I talking...
Kathy Hochul’s laughable excuse to push her flawed Penn Station makeover
Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling the area around Penn Station “blighted,” likening it to “Skid Row.” No kidding! And who’s fault is that, if not, at least in part, hers? And the only reason she’s even admitting it is because it’ll further her misbegotten redevelopment plans there. Picking up on grossly flawed ideas she inherited from her disgraced predecessor Andrew Cuomo, Hochul would have the state take over vast swaths of property around the transit hub via eminent domain — it’s blighted, after all — and use it to let a developer (who donated handsomely to her campaign) build supertall office...
New York State Third Place On This List, And Not For Good Reason
For the past 46 years, United Van Lines has done a study tracking state-to-state migration patterns. The results from 2022 were just released and it appears that New York State made a list that doesn't seem very promising. United Van Lines says that the past years data has revealed some...
5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State
Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
Mayor Adams, now is the time to transform NYC — before even more New Yorkers flee
Mayor Adams, as your administration’s second year begins, I have an irrational desire to give you advice. I know advice is annoying; it comes across as criticism, and it’s easy to lob from the cheap seats. But I wouldn’t bother if I didn’t believe in your potential to be a transformational mayor. Nothing can prepare you for becoming New York City’s chief executive. It takes time to get your legs under you in what is reliably a tough freshman year — but you’ve handled it with diligence and aplomb. You now are in a stronger, smarter, more confident position to make...
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Gizmodo
New York's Right-to-Repair Law: Hopeful Start, or ‘Functionally Useless?'
It’s official: New York State now wields one of the country’s hardest fought right-to-repair legislations on the books. The law, signed into law in the final days of 2022 by Governor Kathy Hochul, will finally go into effect on July 1, 2023 following over a years worth of skirmishes between lawmakers, repair advocates and device manufacturers. While supporters say the law could set a meaningful standard for other states to follow, critics warn the final bill lacks the regulatory stopping power presented in the original legislation passed by the New York legislature 12 months prior.
wnypapers.com
Hochul signs legislation allowing individuals to become one-day marriage officiants
Legislation creates pathway for lay individuals to become one-day marriage officiants capable of performing a marriage in state. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation S.739A/A.6300A into law, creating a new path for people over the age of 18 to apply for “one-day designation,” authorizing them to solemnize a single marriage on a specified day in the state of New York.
Study looks to uncover medical malpractice in New York
According to a new study released by NiceRx, a discount prescription drug provider, the state of New York has seen 15,951 medical malpractice reports filed between 2012 and 2022.
mynbc5.com
Public perception among the concerns over New York lawmaker pay raise
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's state legislature is now the highest paid in the country after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the 29 percent increase into law on Sunday. The $32,000 hike takes their annual salary from $110,000 to $142,000. Political analyst Ron Seyb from Skidmore College said this will impact a small fraction of the state's overall budget but that the issue could be public perception.
Washington Examiner
Report: NY cities among worst in the nation for poverty and homelessness
(The Center Square) – A recent study looking at U.S. cities with the most economically at-risk residents, found some areas of concern for New Yorkers. While no Empire State city finished among the top 20 neediest in the WalletHub report, there were categories they ranked the worst. For example,...
Goodbye, Regents? A NY commission mulls graduation requirements
New York’s high school students have taken Regents exams since the 1870s. But they could become a relic of the past, as state officials start the final leg of a lengthy process to rethink the state’s graduation requirements. In New York, students are generally required to earn 22 course credits in high school and take five Regents exams, including one each in English, math, science, and social studies. A 64-person commission charged...
Be ready New Yorkers: Jared Polis sending more migrants from Colorado -- What will it cost you?
New York has received more than 30,000 immigrants so far, and there are so many issues to deal with. Thankfully, Kathy Hochul has made some quick decisions for asylum seekers. One of them is providing them with millions every single year. Of course, the aim is to help them improve their living conditions and to allow them to settle in different parts of New York without any major issues.
cityandstateny.com
Hochul wants to build 800K housing units over the next decade. How do you do that?
Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to create 800,000 new housing units over the next ten years as part of her upcoming State of the State address. The state’s housing crisis remains a hot-button issue each legislative session, as demand continues to outweigh the limited housing supply. Housing advocates and tenant groups have sounded the alarm for help at the state level to alleviate affordability issues, but popular housing legislation – including “good cause” eviction and the Tenants Opportunity to Purchase Act – have not been able to get passed in years prior. The last legislative session also signified the end of the controversial 421-a tax incentive program and the Hochul was unsuccessful in garnering enough support for a replacement for the program, 485-w.
Comments / 37