Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling the area around Penn Station “blighted,” likening it to “Skid Row.” No kidding! And who’s fault is that, if not, at least in part, hers? And the only reason she’s even admitting it is because it’ll further her misbegotten redevelopment plans there. Picking up on grossly flawed ideas she inherited from her disgraced predecessor Andrew Cuomo, Hochul would have the state take over vast swaths of property around the transit hub via eminent domain — it’s blighted, after all — and use it to let a developer (who donated handsomely to her campaign) build supertall office...

2 DAYS AGO