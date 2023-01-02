Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg town councilman to run for mayor
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A member of Phillipsburg Town Council has announced his intent to run for mayor of the New Jersey city. Councilman Randy Piazza made the announcement Wednesday morning on social media. He said the first thing he'd do as mayor of Phillipsburg is cut costs for taxpayers, including...
Warehouse opponents step up campaigns
Critics increasingly seek legal redress as towns defend home-rule rights. Public resistance to warehouse sprawl grew with the filing of a new lawsuit against local approval of a major project in West Windsor, as well as developing legal challenges in Robbinsville and Phillipsburg. Opponents in all three locations say they...
parsippanyfocus.com
New Trail Projects Approved for Morris County Funding
MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners today awarded grants to construct eight new trail projects, adding more than five miles of walkways and paths recommended by the Morris County Trail Construction Grant Program. The grants amount to $528,265, meaning the Commissioners have cleared a total...
Mendham Township’s election dispute goes to court
Deputy Mayor Thomas Baio seeks to invalidate a number of ballots. The outcome of a local election in a wealthy Republican-leaning town in Morris County continues to cause strife. Deputy Mayor Thomas Baio, a Republican, refused to concede to Democratic challenger Lauren Spirig after the November election for Mendham Township Committee.
New Jersey Globe
Wayne mayor seeks 647% pay hike
Wayne Mayor Christopher Vergano wants to raise his own salary from $18,750 to $140,000 annually, an increase of 647%. The Wayne Township Council has included an ordinance creating a full-time mayoral post on their agenda when they reorganize on Wednesday. The salary hike would become effective immediately. A Republican who...
I-80 EB Closure in Warren County Tomorrow
I-80 EB lane closure tomorrow in Warren County.Photo byJoseph ChanonUnsplash. I-80 eastbound lane closure needed next Wednesday for guiderail work in Knowlton, Warren County. A section of I-80 eastbound will be closed Wednesday, January 4 during peak rush hours, likely causing traffic backup. Motorists advised to slow down and use caution in work zone.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJ
Good news for Morristown, NJ residentsPhoto byMorristown Minute. Tired of the bad news deluge? Start off the New Year with some good news about NJ and our home of Morristown. Some good news for New Jersey Veterans.
wrnjradio.com
3 new officers sworn in at Morris County Sheriff’s Office
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Three new Morris County Sheriff’s officers were sworn in on Tuesday. An official swearing in ceremony presided by Sheriff James M. Gannon saw the new officers take their oath of office, receive their Office identification, and were presented with their commissions of service to the people of Morris County.
'She Fought Hard Every Day:' Sussex County Resident Danielle Murray Dies After Long Illness, 33
Sussex County resident Danielle Murray died at Overlook Hospital in Summit after a long illness on Monday, Dec. 26. She was 33. Born in Seoul, South Korea, Danielle moved to Sussex County in 1990, her obituary says. She then moved with her family to Colorado Springs before returning to Sussex...
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex
A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
New Jersey Globe
Former state official pleads guilty to healthcare fraud
U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced today that Harry Pizutelli, an Edison resident and the former manager of the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund (TBI Fund), has admitted to defrauding the fund of more than $4.5 million alongside co-conspirator Maritza Flores. Pizutelli, Flores, and a third defendant – C.R. Kraus,...
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the...
wrnjradio.com
Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $319,735 sold in Warren County
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $319,735 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, December 31, drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Paul Mart, located at 462 South Main St., in Phillipsburg. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
Eastbound lane of Route 80 in Warren County to close to install construction barriers
HARDWICK - One lane of eastbound I-80 through the Delaware Water Gap will be closed Wednesday to allow construction crews to install barriers along a half-mile stretch of the highway, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. The work to lay down the barriers is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the right lane near milepost 1.4 in the area known as the S-curve. ...
Plans for New Hope Restaurant Site to Be Presented to Borough Council This Month
Known for its thriving restaurant scene, a Bucks County town may soon have a new addition to their large selection of local eateries. Emma Dooling wrote about the plans for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Landmark Developers, a New Jersey real estate developer, hopes to present its updated plan for the...
fox5ny.com
Mask mandates return at several NJ schools districts
NEW JERSEY - Students in several school districts across New Jersey are back from winter break, and back to wearing masks in classrooms. Beginning Tuesday, students and staff in Paterson must wear masks indoors, along with students in the Passaic School District, which reinstated the policy before winter vacation. The...
Ocean County Woman Helped Steal $4.5M From Brain Injury Fund
NEW JERSEY – Two people, a former manager of the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund (TBI Fund) and one of his conspirators, admitted to defrauding a publicly funded health care benefit program of more than $4.5 million, officials said. Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
