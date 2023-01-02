Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
Hughes County declare disaster emergency due to the weather
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The Hughes County Commission has taken steps to get ahead of any possible disaster declarations that might be made by Governor Kristi Noem regarding a series of December blizzards. County Manager Lori Jacobson says state emergency management officials encouraged the county to make the declaration. The dates included...
dakotanewsnow.com
Interstate 29 reopened from Sioux Falls to Brookings, Closures of I-90 remain in place overnight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to Brookings on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will remain closed overnight from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. Crews say that clean-up has been slow due...
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates
The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
