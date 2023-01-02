ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hubcityradio.com

Hughes County declare disaster emergency due to the weather

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The Hughes County Commission has taken steps to get ahead of any possible disaster declarations that might be made by Governor Kristi Noem regarding a series of December blizzards. County Manager Lori Jacobson says state emergency management officials encouraged the county to make the declaration. The dates included...
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates

The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

