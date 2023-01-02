ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Two victims expected to survive separate shootings

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjVgv_0k0plfAv00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. Police say the shooting occurred on the 600 block of South Harris Avenue in the Hilltop at around 6 a.m.

Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested

Later Sunday evening, police were called to the 8,000 block of Draymore in Blacklick where a 22-year-old man was reportedly shot and taken to an area hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

No additional information was released and both shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after University District shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in the University District of Columbus Wednesday night. Columbus police said the shooting happened near a store on the 1600 block of North High Street at approximately 8:25 p.m. Upon arrival CPD found a 26-year-old man […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bossip

The Side-Eye: Columbus Police Offer Weak Explanation On Why White Man’s Murder Charges Were Dropped For Killing Sinzae Reed

Last week BOSSIP reported on the shooting death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed at the hands of a 36-year-old white man named Krieg Butler in Columbus, Ohio. The infuriating part of the story is that after being charged with murder, the charges were immediately dropped just because Butler claimed “self-defense” all of a sudden. We’re no lawyers but we’ve never heard of getting murder charges completely dropped just because the suspect says “self-defense.” Somebody has to explain this to us.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

One dead in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance photos of two people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. The shooting happened at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue near Morse Road. Officers found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Hassan Hassan, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; 54-year-old man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was seriously injured and his neighbor was arrested during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim, a 63-year-old man, was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD seeking help in finding missing child

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for an endangered runaway who was reported missing Wednesday from the south side of Columbus. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Burley Drive and Fairwood Avenue in the Far South neighborhood of Columbus. She is Black, 5’4”, about 110 pounds with brown […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Around 3:50 a.m., Columbus police said they received a call about a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival, CPD found Tyler Cannon […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Argument Between Friends Ends with Shots Fired in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – Pickaway Sheriff’s department responded to 15700 Ett-Noecher road for the report of a domestic situation when they arrived bullets were flying. According to Pickaway County sheriffs office around 8 pm they were called to the home reported above and when the deputy approached the door the deputy heard a firearm discharge that send the deputy back to his vehicle and requested backup, including an SRT unit. Deputies on the scene over the loudspeaker requested that the two men that were inside come out with their hands up. One male came out and was detained, the second male did not comply at first.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man wanted for theft of booze from Clintonville store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect they said allegedly stole bottles of alcohol from a store in Clintonville. Police said that on Nov. 17, the suspect walked into a store on the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. The man took two boxes of Patron Tequila and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy