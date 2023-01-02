I’ve discovered a secret to reading joy in recent years, and I share it with anyone who listens. It’s this: don’t get too hung up on the hot-off-the-press buzzy books. If you’re steeped in BookTok or Bookstagram, or you’re a professional book nerd — a bookseller, an author, a podcaster — that can be hard to do. You might want to be part of the conversation about the new books; you might want the social media likes that come from posting about a novel everyone is excited about. Maybe a certain book is zeitgeist-y and relevant to your life or the broader culture right now. And sometimes, the allure of other people’s enthusiasm is impossible to resist. If you’re around a lot of enthusiastic people — either in real life, or online — then that allure is even more powerful.

