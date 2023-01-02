ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle

ELLE Editors’ Favorite Books of 2022

Not only did 2022 bless us with a new Beyoncé album and a chaotic second season of The White Lotus, but it also gave us some amazing books. Take Dress Code, for example, written by ELLE’s very own Véronique Hyland, which traces the way fashion affects politics, pop culture, and our daily lives. On the fiction side, Akwaeke Emezi dipped into the romance genre for the first time with their seventh book You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty.
Mother Jones

The Books We Needed in 2022

If you buy a book using a Bookshop link on this page, a small share of the proceeds supports our journalism. Because Our Fathers Lied: A Memoir of Truth and Family, from Vietnam to Today. by Craig McNamara. Nonfiction Lots of people have daddy issues. But it’s not often you...
New York Post

Kirk Cameron exaggerated ‘record’ turnout at book reading: library

Paging a statistician! Actor Kirk Cameron claims a record crowd showed up Thursday to hear him read his new Christian-themed children’s book at the Indianapolis Public Library. “This is a message to every library in the United States,” Cameron’s publisher, Brave Books, tweeted at the time. “In 137 years of the Indianapolis Public Library’s history, NEVER ONCE have they had over 2,500 people show up to a single event. UNTIL TODAY.” But the library is pushing back against these attendance figures and other assertions, which Cameron repeated in a Fox News appearance Friday that drew more attention to his efforts to drag story hours led by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Jewish Press

‘Black People Are The Real Jews’

Black Hebrew Israelites are getting the attention that they didn’t when they spent decades screaming antisemitic and racist slurs in urban centers, killed four people in two separate attacks in New York and New Jersey (one that took place on Chanukah) and provoked the Covington Catholic incident. That last...
Washington Examiner

Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US

On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
The Independent

‘Black America’s Attorney General’ Ben Crump on 25 years of fighting racial injustice

For 25 years, ‘Black America’s attorney general’ Ben Crump has been fighting against racial injustice.Many know him as the lawyer who represented the family of George Floyd, who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in 2020. But his clientele includes the relatives of many other high-profile cases in the US, from Trayvon Martin, the teenager shot dead by a neighbourhood watch coordinator in 2012, to Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker killed by police in her own home. Jacob Blake, Randy Cox and Patrick Lyoya are just a few of the other victims, either injured or...
MISSOURI STATE
Upworthy

Love wins—couple ties the knot after racism tore them apart four decades ago

'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'. Love stories can take many twists and turns. But for one couple, one such detour lasted more than 40 years. In 1972, Jeanne Gustavson met Steve Watts at the German club at Loyola University and was instantly attracted. Their love story should've continued from this day forward, but sadly it was cut short when Gustavason abruptly broke up with the man she loved.
OREGON STATE
Distractify

Does the Family Tree of 'Finding Your Roots' Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. Include a Wife?

Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a man who wears many hats. He is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University as well as an author, literary critic, and historian, to name a few. As the host of PBS's Finding Your Roots, Henry takes on the title of genealogist while helping celebrities locate the hidden branches of their family trees.
Boston

18 books to look out for in 2023, according to local experts

We asked the staff at Harvard Book Store, Trident Booksellers & Café, Porter Square Books, Frugal Bookstore, and Brookline Booksmith for the titles they are most excited to read in 2023 so far. The year is just getting underway and, already, there are plenty of new books to be...
sixtyandme.com

How to Write a Book About Your Family History

I can’t and don’t intend to tell anyone how to write a book. Every writer goes about their task in a different way, and while rules do exist – readability is key, for a start – they are also there to be broken. I had never...
bookriot.com

The Best Books We Read in 2022 (That Weren’t Published in 2022)

I’ve discovered a secret to reading joy in recent years, and I share it with anyone who listens. It’s this: don’t get too hung up on the hot-off-the-press buzzy books. If you’re steeped in BookTok or Bookstagram, or you’re a professional book nerd — a bookseller, an author, a podcaster — that can be hard to do. You might want to be part of the conversation about the new books; you might want the social media likes that come from posting about a novel everyone is excited about. Maybe a certain book is zeitgeist-y and relevant to your life or the broader culture right now. And sometimes, the allure of other people’s enthusiasm is impossible to resist. If you’re around a lot of enthusiastic people — either in real life, or online — then that allure is even more powerful.
UTAH STATE
Deadline

‘Till’: Read The Screenplay From Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp And Chinonye Chukwu That Shifts Narrative On True Story

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. When Chinonye Chukwu was approached to direct Till, she saw it as an opportunity to shift the narrative, and give viewers a varied point of view. One that centered on the characters, and the aftermath. “I saw an opportunity to subvert expectations and approach the narrative through another lens – from the maternal point of view of Mamie Till-Mobley,” Chukwu said. Directed by Chukwu with a screenplay by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp and Chukwu, Till tells the true story of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mother Jones

American Myths Are Made of White Grievance—and the Jan. 6 Big Lie Is Just the Latest

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On January 11, 2021, five days after Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, CNN published an article titled “Experts Warn That Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ Will Outlast His Presidency.” It quoted Timothy Snyder, a historian who wrote the 2017 bestseller On Tyranny. “The idea that Mr. Biden didn’t win the election is a big lie,” Snyder said. “It’s a big lie because you have to disbelieve all kinds of evidence to believe in it. It’s a big lie because you have to believe in a huge conspiracy in order to believe it. And it’s a big lie because, if you believe it, it demands you take radical action.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.

