Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential: Michigan State riding win streak into rivalry game with Michigan
EAST LANSING, MI -- New year, new Michigan State basketball?. Tom Izzo and company certainly got 2023 off to a solid start on Tuesday, leading from start to finish and cruising to an easy win against Nebraska at the Breslin Center. On episode 97 of MLive’s Spartan Confidential podcast, reporters...
wkar.org
Update on Damar Hamlin; Do Michigan fans deserve better concerning the Jim Harbaugh to NFL reports?; MSU men's basketball trounces Nebraska | Current Sports | Jan. 4, 2023
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we provide the latest on Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. There is some positive news coming out of Ohio. Also, we discuss the controversial offseason talks centered around Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, who is reportedly in discussions with a few NFL teams about head coaching positions. Is this fair for Michigan fans who now have to endure back-to-back off-seasons of Harbaugh NFL chatter? And we dive into the MSU men's basketball win over Nebraska from last night! The Spartans have now reached double-digit wins.
MLive.com
Michigan State on the rise as it dives back into topsy-turvy Big Ten
EAST LANSING – The Big Ten rang in the new year with only one team ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll and only four ranked in the top 25. Its top 10 team, No. 1 Purdue, promptly lost at home to unranked Rutgers on Monday, adding more chaos to an already chaotic league.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Keon Coleman to forgo basketball season, focus on football
EAST LANSING – Keon Coleman won’t be playing basketball this season after all. A week after the Michigan State wide receiver began practicing with the Spartans basketball team in preparation for playing in 2023, the program announced on Tuesday that Coleman will instead focus on preparing for spring football.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: The Spartan’s best half in a long time
EAST LANSING – Michigan State opened December with a loss, but as the calendar turned to 2023, it hasn’t lost since. The Spartans resumed Big ten play by beating Nebraska, 74-56, at home on Tuesday night.
Yes, The Michigan Wolverines Will Be Back
It's been wild to see the reaction from Saturday's loss. I've seen calls for JJ to be replaced, assistants to be fired, even Harbaugh himself to be fired. To be clear, the Michigan Wolverines did not play their best game on Saturday. They definitely made some big-time plays, but they also made some mistakes - critical mistakes - that ultimately proved too much to overcome. The end result? A six-point loss in the College Football Playoff Semifinal for the second-straight season.
Michigan State Football Loses 9th Player To Transfer Portal
Without a bowl game to prepare for, Michigan State football got an early start on reshaping its roster for the 2023 football season. The Spartans added a small but talented 2023 recruiting class, composed of 15 high school prospects, as well as 11 incoming transfers. However, Michigan State has suffered several departures as well, the latest being redshirt junior defensive back Tate Hallock.
wkar.org
Details of multi-million dollar donations to MSU revealed after Detroit Free Press lawsuit
Details have been released about several donations worth tens of millions of dollars given to Michigan State University’s athletics program. That’s after the Detroit Free Press won a lawsuit against the school to release records of donor agreements that were related to football coach Mel Tucker’s $95 million 10-year contract.
U-M’s Offensive Line Signs NIL Deal with Telemus in Southfield
Telemus Capital, an independent wealth advisory firm based in Southfield, has signed its first Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) partnership in a deal with players of the University of Michigan football […] The post U-M’s Offensive Line Signs NIL Deal with Telemus in Southfield appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
MLive.com
See the first MLive girls basketball rankings in the Jackson area for the 2022-23 season
JACKSON -- A new year is upon us and we are well underway in a new season of high school basketball. With that, it is time to look at the first batch of girls basketball rankings in the Jackson area.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Zoie Bamm becomes Columbia Central’s all-time leading scorer in loss
Columbia Central senior post player Zoie Bamm became the program’s all-time leading scorer on Tuesday in a 49-37 loss to Tecumseh. She had 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting to go with 15 rebounds and three blocked shots. That gives her 1,138 career points to break the record previously held by Emily Stewart.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 3
Teams are starting to come back from their holiday breaks and get back into the swing of a basketball season. Here are the scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 3.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area basketball scoreboard for Jan. 3, 2023
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Ann Arbor-area basketball games from Tuesday, Jan. 3. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Laingsburg baseball field’s grass ‘soiled’ thanks to vandal
The fields were just revitalized in a fundraising effort to make the park area a better place.
Drought worsening in Michigan: 7 million of us are in drought areas
The latest drought assessment shows drought areas continue to expand and worsen across Michigan. The latest drought status from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the eastern two-thirds of Lower Michigan is in some level of dryness or drought. Many Michiganders don’t think about drought worsening in the winter since it...
Popular Broadcaster Leslie Toldo Bids Final Farewell to Mid-Michigan TV Viewers
After more than three decades as a broadcaster, Leslie Toldo is leaving Mid-Michigan TV and has offered a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. The popular broadcaster, who has more than 16,000 followers on social media made the announcement last week on Facebook that today (Jan 2) would be her last day on the air at WEYI-TV (NBC-25) and WSMH-TV (Fox 66).
MLive.com
Flint Powers wins against Genesee County Generals 8-0 in high school hockey
Flint Powers wins against Genesee County Generals 8-0 in high school hockey. Genesee County Generals’ Andrew Pastor (24) moves with the puck during a high school hockey game between Flint Powers Catholic and the Genesee County Generals at Flint Iceland Arenas in Flint on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Powers won with a final score of 8-0.Get Photo.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Michigan recording studio
LANSING, MI – One man was killed, and another was injured when a Lansing recording studio was shot up on New Year’s Eve in what appears to be a targeted incident, according to reports. Around 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, Lansing Township Police officers responded to a...
Whitmer picks Frankenmuth native as state’s chief legal counsel
FRANKENMUTH, MI — A Frankenmuth native will serve as the chief legal counsel for the state’s executive office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. Christina Grossi worked in the state’s attorney general office for 12 years including, most recently, as the chief deputy attorney general until last month, when Whitmer announced Grossi as the next chief legal counsel.
