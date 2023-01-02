ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkar.org

Update on Damar Hamlin; Do Michigan fans deserve better concerning the Jim Harbaugh to NFL reports?; MSU men's basketball trounces Nebraska | Current Sports | Jan. 4, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we provide the latest on Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. There is some positive news coming out of Ohio. Also, we discuss the controversial offseason talks centered around Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, who is reportedly in discussions with a few NFL teams about head coaching positions. Is this fair for Michigan fans who now have to endure back-to-back off-seasons of Harbaugh NFL chatter? And we dive into the MSU men's basketball win over Nebraska from last night! The Spartans have now reached double-digit wins.
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Yes, The Michigan Wolverines Will Be Back

It's been wild to see the reaction from Saturday's loss. I've seen calls for JJ to be replaced, assistants to be fired, even Harbaugh himself to be fired. To be clear, the Michigan Wolverines did not play their best game on Saturday. They definitely made some big-time plays, but they also made some mistakes - critical mistakes - that ultimately proved too much to overcome. The end result? A six-point loss in the College Football Playoff Semifinal for the second-straight season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
SpartanNation

Michigan State Football Loses 9th Player To Transfer Portal

Without a bowl game to prepare for, Michigan State football got an early start on reshaping its roster for the 2023 football season. The Spartans added a small but talented 2023 recruiting class, composed of 15 high school prospects, as well as 11 incoming transfers. However, Michigan State has suffered several departures as well, the latest being redshirt junior defensive back Tate Hallock.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Flint Powers wins against Genesee County Generals 8-0 in high school hockey

Flint Powers wins against Genesee County Generals 8-0 in high school hockey. Genesee County Generals’ Andrew Pastor (24) moves with the puck during a high school hockey game between Flint Powers Catholic and the Genesee County Generals at Flint Iceland Arenas in Flint on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Powers won with a final score of 8-0.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Whitmer picks Frankenmuth native as state’s chief legal counsel

FRANKENMUTH, MI — A Frankenmuth native will serve as the chief legal counsel for the state’s executive office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. Christina Grossi worked in the state’s attorney general office for 12 years including, most recently, as the chief deputy attorney general until last month, when Whitmer announced Grossi as the next chief legal counsel.
FRANKENMUTH, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy