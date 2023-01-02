free easily accessible birth control for everyone and pregnancy prevention education but drug companies need to make a male birth control pill, shot or implant
So, why demand women have children they do not want & cannot afford? Anti-abortion Zealots are all gooey-eyed about Fetuses. Insist all be born. Among the worst things that can happen to an infant is to be born into a home that does not want them; "doubly worse" if that home is one of poverty. Unwanted, underprivileged children do not often grow into solid, well educated, hard working, productive law-abiding citizens. Many become sullen, resentful, semi literate, non-productive and outright dangerous. The Far Right makes no sense in this double think. Let the people who don't WANT children, NOT have them!
child, kid, baby... these are all names given after birth. What about the 400,000+ kids in the foster system? What about the kids being killed in school? What about the kids that don't have enough to eat? Plenty of actual kids out there that need help. Let women live their lives and make the best choices for them. Spend your energy on helping actual children.
