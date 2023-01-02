Read full article on original website
Opinion: Many Ohioans see themselves as victim Trump plays. Visions needed to lift gloom
William DiMascio is a former Associated Press Bureau chief for the state of Ohio, executive editor of the Cleveland Press and communications consultant. Now retired, he lives in Upper Arlington. In what seemed like a cauldron of festering resentment, simmering for decades over the fading industrial economy and fueled by...
Monster of 2022: Eric Adams
Nearly one year after Eric Adams was sworn in as New York’s 110th mayor, many of the same questions remain. How does Adams, against a plummeted approval rating and barely alleviated housing affordability crisis, still fit in all that partying? Is he sure about crypto? What’s the deal with those twin dudes?
Monster of 2022: Billionaires
Consider the billionaire. Yes, that is a David Foster Wallace reference. I spotted his book of essays, Consider the Lobster, yesterday morning in one of those little libraries people of a certain demographic put up in front of their houses. My morning walk takes me up into the Oakland-Berkeley Hills, and past the homes of two billionaires. That’s rare; most billionaires choose to live far from us mere mortals. My family lives a little further down toward the flats, in a neighborhood that was once middle-class, but where a well-maintained two-plus-bedroom, one-bath house now sells for north of $1 million. We bought in at the right time.
What the January 6 Committee Missed
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The January 6 committee’s final report has 845 pages and not a word against Mike Pence. The committee lauds the former VP and other top Trump administration figures for refusing to go along with Donald Trump’s attempted self-coup. But it does not address those same officials’ decision to remain silent about Trump’s lies for weeks after the election—a silence that helped the Stop the Steal movement grow from disorganized online conspiracy theories to a violent force that sacked the Capitol.
American Myths Are Made of White Grievance—and the Jan. 6 Big Lie Is Just the Latest
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On January 11, 2021, five days after Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, CNN published an article titled “Experts Warn That Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ Will Outlast His Presidency.” It quoted Timothy Snyder, a historian who wrote the 2017 bestseller On Tyranny. “The idea that Mr. Biden didn’t win the election is a big lie,” Snyder said. “It’s a big lie because you have to disbelieve all kinds of evidence to believe in it. It’s a big lie because you have to believe in a huge conspiracy in order to believe it. And it’s a big lie because, if you believe it, it demands you take radical action.”
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Under US Law, Southwest Passengers Seeking Compensation Could Be Stranded All Over Again
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Between hotels and car rentals, 33-year-old Steven Murray spent more than $1,400 getting his family of seven home to Atlanta after a holiday trip to New York City. That was on top of the $800 they initially spent on Southwest flights, which were canceled. They have yet to see any reimbursement. The $500 rental van they found to get them back to Georgia this week didn’t have enough room to fit one passenger’s wheelchair, so they had to throw it away and carry the 63-year-old wheelchair user to the restaurants and restrooms where they stopped during their 16-hour drive home.
Jon Stewart perfectly describes how we all feel about the Speaker of the House vote
Comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart is having a little too much fun watching Congress, specifically the House Republicans, stumble over their own feet trying (and failing) to elect a Speaker of the House. That being said, his words mirror what is likely the universal sentiment across the country right now.
Congresswoman-elect Emilia Sykes: 'I want to make it easy to live in Northeast Ohio.'
Come Tuesday, many Stark County residents will be represented by new Congresswoman Emilia Sykes, a state representative from Akron whose family is deeply rooted in public service. The U.S. 13th District now encompasses all of Summit County, a sliver of Portage County and northwestern Stark, including much of Jackson Township,...
Hero of 2022: Alabama Prison Strikers
In September, thousands of inmates in Alabama’s state prisons went on a labor strike, compelled by truly appalling living conditions. The state’s prisons are the deadliest in the country, and a US Department of Justice investigation revealed that Alabama “routinely violates the constitutional rights” of inmates, failing to protect them from homicide and sexual assault, among other abuses. This year, Alabama’s parole rates have been staggeringly low, at just 10 percent—meaning the state’s overcrowded and unsanitary prisons are operating at more than 160 percent capacity.
From Wedding Websites to ‘Whites Only’: Will the Supreme Court OK Economic Discrimination?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard 303 Creative v. Elenis, a case brought by a Colorado designer who only will create wedding websites for opposite-sex couples—not same-sex ones—and wants to advertise that fact, just like brick-and-mortar businesses once hung signs announcing whom they would refuse to serve. After arguments, it appeared clear that the 6-3 conservative majority is ready to use the case to undermine civil rights laws that secured equal access to goods and services for all, by carving giant loopholes that would allow businesses to, once again, boldly turn away clients based on who they are.
Monster of 2022: People Suing to Kill Student Debt Relief Because They’re Not Included
When the Biden administration announced in late summer that they would be cancelling $10,000 of student debt per borrower, Americans had thoughts. Some cried tears of joy on TikTok, others went off online with assorted criticisms: The administration should cancel more debt, or less debt, or tighten relief eligibility, or loosen it, and also deal with the root cause of the problem—skyrocketing college tuition. There were plenty of smart points and some not-so-smart ones, but in politics, you really can’t please everyone.
What Musk and Co. Want You to Forget About #TwitterFiles
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Editor’s note: The below article first appeared in David Corn’s newsletter, Our Land. Subscribing costs just $5 a month—but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of here. And please also check out David’s new New York Times bestseller: American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.
Hero of 2022: Mike Davis, and Learning In Order to Act
In March 2020 the writer, scholar, and activist Mike Davis—who passed away earlier this year from complications from Esophageal cancer—addressed the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, and what must be done to survive it, in an essay for Jacobin. It was titled “In a Plague Year.” As usual, he was prescient.
2 Black people have been nominated for House speaker for the first time in American history
20 anti-McCarthy conservatives backed Rep. Byron Donalds. With Democrats voting for Hakeem Jeffries, a majority of the House voted for a Black candidate.
Paul Krugman Predicts How GOP ‘Fanatics’ Will Make People Feel In 2023
The “prospects don’t look good,” the economist warned in his New York Times column.
