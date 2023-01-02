Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Boil water advisories continue in Russell Springs
The boil water advisories issued last week by the city of Russell Springs due to issues caused by the extreme cold temperatures in late December remain in effect as of Wednesday. One advisory was issued for Highway 76 in Eli starting at Parksridge Road, including all of Highway 1611 and...
wftgam.com
KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, has announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. The checkpoints are an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
lakercountry.com
KSP to have checkpoints as new year begins
With the new year underway, Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park...
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
lakercountry.com
Ceola Kathleen Hill, age 82, of Jamestown
Ceola Kathleen Hill, of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home. She was 82 years of age. Ceola was born April 20, 1940, in Adair County, daughter of the late Elza and Ina Stotts Murphy. She married Albert Earl Hill on October 13, 1956. Ceola was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed babysitting and gardening.
lakercountry.com
Rella Louise Center, age 83, of Russell Springs
Rella Louise Centers, age 83, of Russell Springs, KY passed away Sunday, January 01 2023 at Summit Manor Nursing Home. She was born on Thursday, February 02 1939, in Russell Springs, Kentucky. She was the daughter of:. Mother – Bessie Coffey Andrew, who has preceded her in death. Father...
lakercountry.com
Wanda Mae Wethington, age 75, of Russell Springs
Wanda Mae Wethington, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. She was 75 years of age. Wanda was born August 1, 1947, in Jamestown, daughter of the late Oves Cardell and Elizabeth Ballenger Chapman. Her family was her number one thing. Wanda loved her husband, her children and grandchildren dearly. She was a faithful Christian woman who would go out of her way for anyone. Wanda was an avid reader.
wymt.com
New Year’s Eve crash injures 3 in Southern Kentucky
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash involving multiple cars sent three people to the hospital in Wayne County Saturday night. It happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 92 and KY 90 bypass in Monticello. When police arrived, they discovered the crash was a chain reaction...
WTVQ
Boyle County Schools crossing guard hit by car while directing traffic
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyle County Schools crossing guard was hit by a car Wednesday morning while directing traffic. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, Donald Sawyer was directing traffic in front of Boyle County High School around 7:30 a.m., wearing his reflective vest and holding a traffic-directing wand when he tried to stop a car but wasn’t able. The driver, Justin Clements, hit Sawyer with his car, causing Sawyer to go onto the hood before falling into the road, police said.
wymt.com
Chuck Johnson named chief of the London Police Department, Bobby Day named assistant chief
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 28-year law enforcement veteran was introduced as chief of the London Police Department on Monday. Chuck Johnson began his full-time career at the London Police Department in 1998. Johnson is a Laurel County native who comes from a law enforcement family. “Chuck has a long...
lakercountry.com
Russell County hosts Monroe County in district doubleheader tonight
The Russell County Lakers and Lady Lakers will host Monroe County for a district doubleheader at Laker Gym tonight. The Lady Lakers will take the court at 6 p.m. with the Lakers to follow at around 7:30 p.m. The Lady Lakers are 0-2 in district play, while the Lady Falcons...
New Year’s Eve Fun Gone Wrong: Remember Kentucky Limo Driver That Ended Up In A Creek
Who doesn't love reminiscing right? I know were told to leave the past in the past but some things are too good not to remember like this story from a year ago. Angel here and in my 40-plus years of life I like to say I have about heard it all when it comes to bad driving. Anyone who knows me knows my driving record isn't exactly A+. Not that I like to admit it but I have had several wrecks and not like regular wrecks like go big or go home wrecks. A few speeding tickets and I may or may not have forgotten to get my tags and registration a time or too (these stories are for another time). But one guy from Pulaski County, Kentucky, makes me look like a driving pro.
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
WKYT 27
Man killed in late-night fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
harrodsburgherald.com
Break-In At Lee’s Linked To Stanford Burglaries
The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the burglars who broke into Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Two men pried open the drive-thru window around 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, according to HPD Patrolman Joshua Butcher, the investigating officer. Surveillance footage shows the men, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, pried open the cash registers and cabinets looking for money. Instead they found the keys to the catering van. Butcher said one man drove the van off the parking lot, followed by a white car that had been parked on Chiles Street.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested and Charged with Wanton Endangerment After Allegedly Firing Gun At Car On Hal Roger Parkway Intersection
A Laurel County man was recently arrested by The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly firing a gun three times at a vehicle on Highway 30. The man, 42 year old Buster Willaim Grubb of East Bernstadt, was arrested in London by Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown and K-9/shift Sergeant Gary Mehler.
sam1039.com
Laurel County Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting deputies with the 75/80 Interdiction Team responded to an unnamed business south of London this week. When they arrived, they found the suspect, 38-year-old Marty Allen Hart of Lily, had a large amount of meth, methadone, hydrocodone and marijuana along with a bunch of cash in his possession. Police also discovered once they ran his name through their system he was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one in another county. Hart was charged with several counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs that were not in a proper container. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He is being held there on a more than $10,000 cash bond.
lakercountry.com
Retired local doctor files suit against hospital
A retired local doctor has filed a lawsuit against Russell County Hospital. According to a lawsuit filed in Russell Circuit Court on Tuesday, retired doctor John Kilgallin filed the suit against Russell County Hospital and CEO Scott Thompson. In the lawsuit, Kilgallin alleges that the hospital and Thompson breached a...
WKYT 27
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators say freezing temperatures could be to blame for a man’s death in Pulaski County. While the coroner has not released the exact cause of death, Somerset police say 49-year-old Donald Perdue was found Friday afternoon behind a business. Melisa Perdue says her brother Donald...
