Who doesn't love reminiscing right? I know were told to leave the past in the past but some things are too good not to remember like this story from a year ago. Angel here and in my 40-plus years of life I like to say I have about heard it all when it comes to bad driving. Anyone who knows me knows my driving record isn't exactly A+. Not that I like to admit it but I have had several wrecks and not like regular wrecks like go big or go home wrecks. A few speeding tickets and I may or may not have forgotten to get my tags and registration a time or too (these stories are for another time). But one guy from Pulaski County, Kentucky, makes me look like a driving pro.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO