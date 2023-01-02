ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mild and dry Tuesday

By Mikayla Smith, FOX23 Severe Weather Team
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
  • Cooler and breezy conditions this afternoon
  • Dry this afternoon
  • Cool and blustery through midweek with plenty of sunshine
  • A slight chance of showers at the end of the week
  • Slightly above average temperatures late-week and beyond

