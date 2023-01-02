ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2026 execution date set for man who killed Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for the man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer. Quisi Bryan, who was convicted in 2000 of killing Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon, was sentenced to die by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017, with an original execution date of Oct. 26, 2022.
BCI investigates officer involved shooting in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer involved shooting in Perkins Township. The shooting happened Tuesday evening. No officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect’s condition has not been released. 19 News has reached out to officials for more...
Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
Cleveland police arrest serial car break-in suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Cleveland police said Wednesday that Brian Bodenschatz was arrested. Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted 44-year-old man. Investigators say Brian Bodenschatz is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown Cleveland area. According to police, the incidents...
6 fugitives arrested after hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said authorities arrested six fugitives and seized four weapons Wednesday after an hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side. The standoff took place at a home in the 2700 block of Seymour Avenue in the city’s Tremont neighborhood, according to a...
Federal building evacuated in Akron; bomb threat not credible

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The John F. Seiberling Federal Building and United States Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning after an employee found white powder inside an envelope in the mailroom. Akron firefighters and the hazmat team responded to the building on S. Main Street around 9:30 a.m. Just before noon,...
