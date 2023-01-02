Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
2026 execution date set for man who killed Cleveland police officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for the man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer. Quisi Bryan, who was convicted in 2000 of killing Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon, was sentenced to die by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017, with an original execution date of Oct. 26, 2022.
WFMJ.com
Warren Police: 3-year-old found in home with poor conditions with allegedly intoxicated father
Warren Police found a three-year-old in a home with poor conditions with his allegedly intoxicated father on Sunday. According to a police report, police received a call from the child's grandmother who showed up to the apartment on Southern Boulevard to check on the child whose father has custody of him on weekends.
cleveland19.com
BCI investigates officer involved shooting in Erie County
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer involved shooting in Perkins Township. The shooting happened Tuesday evening. No officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect’s condition has not been released. 19 News has reached out to officials for more...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
6 suspects arrested, guns recovered after Cleveland standoff: US Marshals
Six fugitives are in custody and several guns are recovered after a standoff in Cleveland on Wednesday.
Perkins Township officers shoot man; Ohio BCI, Lorain Police investigating
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Perkins Township Police officers responding to a "call for service" Tuesday at an apartment complex in Perkins Township shot a man "as a result of interactions" with him, according to the Perkins Township Board of Trustees. Township officials released very few details about the shooting...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for man accused of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 39-year-old man accused of murdering an Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve pleaded not guilty in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested Christopher Mason on Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals...
Liberty woman accused of shooting girlfriend during argument
Tiffany Johnson was arraigned on a felonious assault charge.
cleveland19.com
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man arrested and charged with OVI literally flipped out in front of Broadview Heights Police, as he tried to improvise a backflip as his own form of a sobriety test. Tanner Watson who ultimately was charged with speeding and OVI nailed the landing of...
US Marshals arrest man accused of killing woman, shooting 5-year-old in Akron
U.S. Marshals arrested a man accused of killing a mother and shooting her 5-year-old daughter in Akron on New Year's Eve.
Lorain man killed on front porch in NYE shooting
The Lorain Police Department is searching for the person who shot a man to death in front of a home on New Year’s Eve.
Contractor accused of not finishing the job, stealing from resident: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 5, a Cranberry Ridge resident came to the police station regarding a larceny complaint. The man told the officer that this summer, he had hired a contractor to paint his house. Not only did the suspect only paint one door, but the contractor ended up stealing items valued at more than $400 from the home, the man said.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police arrest serial car break-in suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Cleveland police said Wednesday that Brian Bodenschatz was arrested. Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted 44-year-old man. Investigators say Brian Bodenschatz is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown Cleveland area. According to police, the incidents...
Marshals arrest man for fatal shooting of 38-year-old Akron mother
A 39-year-old man is in police custody after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force for a shooting that left a 38-year-old mother dead and her 5-year-old daughter hurt.
Lawsuit: Akron police officer shoved snow in man’s face, blocking his airways during arrest
AKRON, Ohio — A Copley man on Monday sued Akron police officers and accused them of stuffing snow in his mouth and covering his airways while kneeling on him. Charles Hicks shouted that he couldn’t breathe during the Feb. 7, 2021, arrest caught on body camera video that showed an officer kneeling on his upper back, near his neck.
cleveland19.com
6 fugitives arrested after hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said authorities arrested six fugitives and seized four weapons Wednesday after an hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side. The standoff took place at a home in the 2700 block of Seymour Avenue in the city’s Tremont neighborhood, according to a...
Ohio man found shot to death on apartment balcony identified
Cleveland police are investigating after a man was shot to death on his apartment balcony Friday evening.
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying her body in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man of killing his girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Anthony Kennedy, 43, was taken into custody in Allegheny County, PA on Nov. 30. Kennedy’s girlfriend, Adrianna Taylor, 23,...
Some vehicles recovered after Strongsville luxury dealership robbed Tuesday
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Strongsville police are searching for suspects who stole several vehicles and approximately 60 keys from an upscale dealership on Tuesday. Since then, five vehicles have been recovered, but no arrests have been made. Strongsville police said at least four people dressed in dark clothing entered the...
cleveland19.com
Federal building evacuated in Akron; bomb threat not credible
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The John F. Seiberling Federal Building and United States Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning after an employee found white powder inside an envelope in the mailroom. Akron firefighters and the hazmat team responded to the building on S. Main Street around 9:30 a.m. Just before noon,...
