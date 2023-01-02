Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13abc.com
Family Members of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Residents Raise Quality of Care Concerns
Ceremony to remember lives lost to violence in Toledo in 2022. A memorial service remembering Toledoans killed in violent situations in 2022 will be held January 18 at St. George Church at 5:00 p.m. The city recorded 64 murders last year.
13abc.com
Family reunites with dog after seeing him under a different name on social media
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michael Feaster has a special bond with his dog, Ivan. “The dog honestly was just the biggest blessing that I could have ever have gotten and for me to get him back and find him in this way specifically was just, it’s miraculous,” said Feaster. “This dog got me through at least a year of stress, depression, heartache, and he literally was my best friend.”
13abc.com
Grocery stores, inflation and.... recession?
Family Members of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Residents Raise Quality of Care Concerns. Ceremony to remember lives lost to violence in Toledo in 2022. A memorial service remembering Toledoans killed in violent situations in 2022 will be held January 18 at St. George Church at 5:00 p.m. The city recorded 64 murders last year.
Benchmark, Basil restaurants at Levis Commons sustain damage after small fire
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video was first published on Dec. 26 and is regarding post-Christmas shopping. Two restaurants at Levis Commons in Perrysburg sustained damage Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to Benchmark Restaurant about 9 a.m. after...
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
13abc.com
Inmate dies at Lucas Co. jail, BCI investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 46-year-old man’s death at the Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday is being investigated. According to the Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Robert Witcher, 46, was found unconscious in the dayroom area of a housing unit on the sixth floor at 7:10 p.m. Life Squad...
13abc.com
Interim Toledo Police Chief to be announced Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will hold a press conference Thursday to announce the appointment of two new officials for the City of Toledo: the new City Prosecutor and the Interim Police Chief. The announcement will be made at the mayor’s office on the 22nd floor of One...
13abc.com
Building Better Schools: Glenwood Elementary seeks resources from local community
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school is requesting the community’s help to ensure young students are well-prepared for success. Leaders at Glenwood Elementary are hosting events to provide resources that will help students excel both inside and outside of the classroom. Among those resources are school supplies, and...
TFRD responds to west Toledo house fire Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to a west Toledo residence after it went up in flames Tuesday morning. According the fire battalion chief on the scene, the fire broke out just before 6:15 a.m. at a residence in the 3900 block of Vermaas Avenue. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.
WTOL-TV
University of Toledo director of sports medicine says CPR, AEDs and practice are keys to dealing with medical emergencies like Damar Hamlin's
Brian Jones is in his 25th season with the University of Toledo, overseeing 17 sports as the director of sports medicine. Here is his insight into the process.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
13abc.com
The family of Alfonzo Carpenter Jr, Toledo’s last homicide victim of 2022, want answers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Toledo’s last homicide victim is demanding justice. Alfonzo Carpenter Jr., was shot and killed on Berdan and Watson on Dec. 30. He was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later died. Carpenter’s family said they want answers for the senseless...
putinbaydaily.com
Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders
While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
13abc.com
Multiple People Indicted In Kidnapping, Murder Of Toledo Teens
Family Members of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Residents Raise Quality of Care Concerns. Ceremony to remember lives lost to violence in Toledo in 2022. A memorial service remembering Toledoans killed in violent situations in 2022 will be held January 18 at St. George Church at 5:00 p.m. The city recorded 64 murders last year.
WTOL-TV
Crews extinguish west Toledo housefire Tuesday morning
Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire on Vermaas Avenue early Tuesday morning. They said the fire was caused by a cigarette.
toledoparent.com
Perrysburg Resident becomes CEO of National Nonprofit GENYOUth
In the United States, one in eight children lives with food insecurity, and 45 percent of children qualify for free and reduced lunches at school due to household income. Fortunately, there is a non-profit organization, GENYOUth, which is working hard to help create healthier school communities across the country. And helping to lead that charge is Perrysburg resident Ann Marie Krautheim, who was recently appointed CEO of the organization.
huroninsider.com
Woman charged after her 10-month-old child reportedly tests positive for marijuana
SANDUSKY – A 22-year-old woman was charged with endangering children on December 26 after her 10-month-old reportedly tested positive for marijuana. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, officers responded to Firelands Regional Medical Center for an endangering children complaint. When officers arrived, according to the report, an Erie County Children Services representative told them that a 10 month old child tested positive for marijuana or THC after the child was brought to the hospital.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Township Man Hospitalized After Burns
A Saline Township man was hospitalized after suffering burns while working outside Sunday afternoon. The Saline Area Fire Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Jordan Road for a reported barrel explosion. When firefighters arrived they found a male lying on the ground with burns to his face, arm and hands.
East Toledoan plans to move away after celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve
TOLEDO, Ohio — A TikTok video of gunfire in east Toledo on New Year's Eve has gone viral with over 500,000 views. The Toledoan who posted the video, Heladio Contreras, said it happens every year, but this year was the worst. In the video, the shots go off for nearly a minute.
Aviation International News
Toledo Jet Builds On Roots as Citation Service Center
Bill Pribe had no idea what was about to happen. In November of 2008, the maintenance manager of the Cessna Citation Service Center in Toledo, Ohio, returned to his job after Thanksgiving break only to learn that he was laid off. A couple of months later, Cessna announced it was closing the center.
Comments / 0