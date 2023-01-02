ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

247Sports

Arkansas drops in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped four spots to No. 13 with a total of 717 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 20 Missouri and No. 22 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX Sports

Tshiebwe and Kentucky host LSU

LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -9; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Kentucky is second...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Damar Hamlin's family 'frustrated' by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin's family is "frustrated" by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin's friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin's parents are "frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.""Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
247Sports

Can Arkansas slow down Missouri star Kobe Brown?

The 20th-ranked Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) will have a much different look than their last trip to Bud Walton Arena when they arrive for Wednesday night's showdown with No. 13 Arkansas (11-2, 0-1 SEC) in Fayetteville (Ark), but there will still be one familiar face at the top of the scouting report in senior forward Kobe Brown.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Rick Barnes and sophomore Jahmai Mashack discuss defense, finding offense and Mississippi State

The Tennessee basketball team looks to go to 2-0 in SEC play as the Vols have their league home opener Tuesday night against Mississippi State. Rick Barnes team open conference play on the road last Wednesday beating Ole Miss 63-59. The Vols were led by senior Santiago Vescovi who had 22 points and Jonas Aidoo in the paint had 8 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.
STARKVILLE, MS

