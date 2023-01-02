Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
247Sports
Arkansas drops in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped four spots to No. 13 with a total of 717 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 20 Missouri and No. 22 Auburn.
No. 13 Arkansas Rallies Past No. 20 Mizzou Basketball
In a battle of top-20 programs, No. 13 Arkansas rallied from an early deficit at home to defeat the No. 20 Missouri men’s basketball team, 74-68, on Wednesday night. Both teams are now 12-2 on the season and 1-1 in SEC play.
247Sports
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
FOX Sports
Tshiebwe and Kentucky host LSU
LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -9; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Kentucky is second...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Instant Analysis: Auburn suffers first SEC loss on the road at Georgia
The first road game of the SEC schedule for Auburn was filled with poor shooting to go along with a solid shooting night for their opponent. Georgia outshot Auburn 45% to 35% and spent much more time at the free throw line than the Tigers in their 76-64 win at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens on Wednesday.
Examining Will Reichard's Alabama football records, and how his legend can grow in 2023
The name of kicker Will Reichard has filled the Alabama football record book. There aren't many areas in the kicking section in which his name doesn't appear. Which is why, when he accepted his Senior Bowl invite, it made sense. Reichard had accomplished plenty. The expectation that 2022 would be his last...
2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 9
Alabama reclaims the top spot this week with some big games coming up around the conference on Wednesday and Saturday.
247Sports
Can Arkansas slow down Missouri star Kobe Brown?
The 20th-ranked Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) will have a much different look than their last trip to Bud Walton Arena when they arrive for Wednesday night's showdown with No. 13 Arkansas (11-2, 0-1 SEC) in Fayetteville (Ark), but there will still be one familiar face at the top of the scouting report in senior forward Kobe Brown.
Rick Barnes and sophomore Jahmai Mashack discuss defense, finding offense and Mississippi State
The Tennessee basketball team looks to go to 2-0 in SEC play as the Vols have their league home opener Tuesday night against Mississippi State. Rick Barnes team open conference play on the road last Wednesday beating Ole Miss 63-59. The Vols were led by senior Santiago Vescovi who had 22 points and Jonas Aidoo in the paint had 8 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.
