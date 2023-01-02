The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting with injuries that happened in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim reported he was walking when he was struck by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ELKHART, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO