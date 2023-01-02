Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenValparaiso, IN
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Related
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police seek help in identifying individual in counterfeit bill investigation
The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help in identifying an individual in reference to a counterfeit bill investigation. Police ask if you can identify this individual, to contact Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
22 WSBT
17-year-old injured in Elkhart shooting
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting with injuries that happened in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim reported he was walking when he was struck by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
22 WSBT
Woman injured in South Bend fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One person is hurt after a fire in South Bend. It happened around 8:00 p.m. on the 500 block of South St. Joseph Street on Wednesday night. When responders arrived, they found a fire on the second floor, and a woman with minor injuries.
22 WSBT
Berrien County sees increase in overdoses as people use powerful veterinary sedative
The Berrien County Health department is raising awareness with the increased overdoses involving Xylazine. Xylazine is a powerful veterinary sedative not approved for human use. The drug is also known as ‘tranq” and it has been found more frequently in the illicit drug supply in Michigan. It is...
22 WSBT
Woman accused of Elkhart County barn arsons to be sentenced
The woman accused of setting several barn fires in Elkhart County will be sentenced Tuesday morning. Sherry Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson and all other charges in Elkhart County were dismissed. This happened after the judge rejected a plea deal from Thomas at the end of November...
22 WSBT
Woman accused of setting barn fires sentenced
The woman accused of setting several barn fires in Elkhart County has been sentenced. Sherry Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson, and all other charges in Elkhart County were dismissed. This after the judge rejected a plea deal from Thomas at the end of November because of her...
22 WSBT
Man sentenced to 9 years after deadly hit-and-run involving middle schooler
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A local man received a nine-year sentence in a deadly hit-and-run. A Fulton County judge sentenced Gage Rogers yesterday. He pleaded guilty to two felony hit-and-run charges. The judge suspended about half the sentence, and Rogers will serve part of it on either home...
22 WSBT
Four Winds Casino hosts job fair
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The Four Winds Casinos held a Job Fair today at University Park Mall. The job fair had positions from all sections of the casino, like food and beverage and hotel. But also positions for the new spa that is supposed to open soon at the South Bend location.
22 WSBT
Officials concerned with lack of progress of grocery store at new development
South Bend. Ind. — A business that soft opened over the weekend doesn't have all the necessary licenses to operate as a grocery store, according to a South Bend city official. The project – which has received 10-million dollars in city and state funds -- has been in the...
22 WSBT
Skiing and golfing, Michiana weather has the best of both worlds
Monday's weather was a drastic change from what we've seen in recent weeks. People across Michiana enjoyed the tail-end of a holiday season. But depending where you are, it could look incredibly different. This unseasonably warm weather proved to be a hit for some local spots...Even those you wouldn't expect.
22 WSBT
Contracted position stirs common council debate
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Common Council President is speaking out following a controversial meeting tonight. It comes as one councilman alleges the Council President hired a consultant for the City Clerk's office without a full vote. That councilman, Henry Davis Jr, also claims the consultant...
22 WSBT
Democratic Colorado governor planning to send migrants to NYC, Mayor Eric Adams claims
DENVER (TND) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams claims Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis plans to send undocumented migrants who entered the U.S. via the southern border to cities like Chicago and New York City. “We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that...
22 WSBT
Boston College rallies late, hands Notre Dame 4th straight ACC loss
CHESTNUT HILL, MA — Boston College rallied late, sending Notre Dame to it's fourth consecutive loss to open ACC play. Jaeden Zackery scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Boston College rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Notre Dame 70-63 on Tuesday night. Boston...
Comments / 0