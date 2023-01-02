ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

22 WSBT

17-year-old injured in Elkhart shooting

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting with injuries that happened in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim reported he was walking when he was struck by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Woman injured in South Bend fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One person is hurt after a fire in South Bend. It happened around 8:00 p.m. on the 500 block of South St. Joseph Street on Wednesday night. When responders arrived, they found a fire on the second floor, and a woman with minor injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Woman accused of Elkhart County barn arsons to be sentenced

The woman accused of setting several barn fires in Elkhart County will be sentenced Tuesday morning. Sherry Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson and all other charges in Elkhart County were dismissed. This happened after the judge rejected a plea deal from Thomas at the end of November...
22 WSBT

Woman accused of setting barn fires sentenced

The woman accused of setting several barn fires in Elkhart County has been sentenced. Sherry Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson, and all other charges in Elkhart County were dismissed. This after the judge rejected a plea deal from Thomas at the end of November because of her...
22 WSBT

Four Winds Casino hosts job fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The Four Winds Casinos held a Job Fair today at University Park Mall. The job fair had positions from all sections of the casino, like food and beverage and hotel. But also positions for the new spa that is supposed to open soon at the South Bend location.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Skiing and golfing, Michiana weather has the best of both worlds

Monday's weather was a drastic change from what we've seen in recent weeks. People across Michiana enjoyed the tail-end of a holiday season. But depending where you are, it could look incredibly different. This unseasonably warm weather proved to be a hit for some local spots...Even those you wouldn't expect.
MICHIANA, MI
22 WSBT

Contracted position stirs common council debate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Common Council President is speaking out following a controversial meeting tonight. It comes as one councilman alleges the Council President hired a consultant for the City Clerk's office without a full vote. That councilman, Henry Davis Jr, also claims the consultant...
SOUTH BEND, IN

