Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Related
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WCVB
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18
We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
tigerdroppings.com
Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview
NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
NFL power rankings Week 18: San Francisco 49ers surging toward NFL playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers were 3-4 after Week 7, a 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After beating the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime in Week 17, 37-34, they are now 12-4, having won nine straight games. ...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
3 Outcomes: Cowboys opening odds, NFC playoff scenarios for Week 18
Week 17 is a wrap for the NFC. All 16 teams have fought the good fight and gleaned a little more intel about what they’re composed of. Two teams punched their ticket to the dance, the seven-team tournament for a trip to the Super Bowl now has just one opening remaining. The New York Giants improved to 9-6-1 after pummeling the listless Indianapolis Colts, 38-10. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back to tame the surging Carolina Panthers, 30-24.
NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Green Bay Packers climb, New York Jets crash
Who is the No. 1 team in the NFL? It’s more challenging to choose just one after a chaotic Week
Snyder's sale talks may force Rivera's retention
If Commanders fans are looking for hope in the way of a Ron Rivera firing, they better learn some patience. Washington’s ownership woes will indeed get in the way. Just look at the franchise’s history.
In memoriam: Knafelc, Gustafson, Hadl among Green Bay Packers who died in 2022
Well-known Green Bay Packers who died in 2022 included Gary Knafelc, John Hadl and Alden Roche. The team also lost some players who had much shorter careers with Green Bay, but are Packers alumni just the same. Some were ground breakers, such as Veryl Switzer, the first Black player to be drafted in the first round by a Packers team, and others played on NFL, conference and division championship teams, including Roche, Knafelc and Tyrone Davis. ...
49ers Playoff Chances: How the 49ers Clinch the No. 1 Seed in the NFC in Week 18
How the San Francisco 49ers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 18. The post 49ers Playoff Chances: How the 49ers Clinch the No. 1 Seed in the NFC in Week 18 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WTHR
Is another veteran quarterback really a possibility? | Locked On Colts
Are there any current NFL veterans the Colts may want to sign or trade for this offseason? Who might be the best bridge QBs to start over an under-developed rookie?
Jets: Who’s to blame for epic end-of-season collapse? Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas, Mike LaFleur?
SEATTLE — Seven or eight wins would have seemed like a big step in the right direction for the Jets before the season. But Sunday, after the Jets lost their fifth straight game to miss the playoffs — after starting with seven wins in their first 11 games — it was hard to view this season as anything but a huge missed opportunity.
NFL Week 18 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 18 NFL schedule
There are some intriguing and important games on the NFL Week 18 schedule. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 18 NFL game. NFL Week 18 picks: Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Bills | Vikings vs. Bears | Texans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Dolphins | Panthers vs. Saints | Browns vs. Steelers | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Lions vs. Packers.
Tom Brady lining up potential destinations for 2023 NFL season
It looks like 23 seasons won’t be enough for Tom Brady in the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl quarterback is
Former Jets star ripped for Damar Hamlin comments
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Before collapsing, the Buffalo Bills safety tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. On ESPN on Tuesday, former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets star Bart Scott seemed to place some blame on Higgins and the use of his helmet during the routine tackle.
Comments / 0