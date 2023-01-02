ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18

We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
tigerdroppings.com

Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview

NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Outcomes: Cowboys opening odds, NFC playoff scenarios for Week 18

Week 17 is a wrap for the NFC. All 16 teams have fought the good fight and gleaned a little more intel about what they’re composed of. Two teams punched their ticket to the dance, the seven-team tournament for a trip to the Super Bowl now has just one opening remaining. The New York Giants improved to 9-6-1 after pummeling the listless Indianapolis Colts, 38-10. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back to tame the surging Carolina Panthers, 30-24.
ARIZONA STATE
Green Bay Press-Gazette

In memoriam: Knafelc, Gustafson, Hadl among Green Bay Packers who died in 2022

Well-known Green Bay Packers who died in 2022 included Gary Knafelc, John Hadl and Alden Roche. The team also lost some players who had much shorter careers with Green Bay, but are Packers alumni just the same. Some were ground breakers, such as Veryl Switzer, the first Black player to be drafted in the first round by a Packers team, and others played on NFL, conference and division championship teams, including Roche, Knafelc and Tyrone Davis. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

NFL Week 18 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 18 NFL schedule

There are some intriguing and important games on the NFL Week 18 schedule. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 18 NFL game. NFL Week 18 picks: Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Bills | Vikings vs. Bears | Texans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Dolphins | Panthers vs. Saints | Browns vs. Steelers | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Lions vs. Packers.
The Staten Island Advance

Former Jets star ripped for Damar Hamlin comments

Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Before collapsing, the Buffalo Bills safety tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. On ESPN on Tuesday, former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets star Bart Scott seemed to place some blame on Higgins and the use of his helmet during the routine tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH

