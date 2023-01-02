ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Larry Brown Sports

Jets coach shares team’s plans for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s future with the New York Jets is murky on the surface, but the organization certainly seems to be giving him every vote of confidence it can. Jets coach Robert Saleh offered Wilson his strongest endorsement yet, saying he was prepared to stick with the quarterback “through hell or high water” and discussed an... The post Jets coach shares team’s plans for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Tri-City Herald

Raiders WR Davante Adams Wants Input on QB Situation

As the Raiders’ quarterback situation remains uncertain for the 2023 season, Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams admitted Wednesday that he’d like to be part of the conversations regarding who the team ends up choosing as next season’s starter. His former college teammate Derek Carr has been the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tri-City Herald

Ravens Sign Long-Term Lease to Stay in Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Many people from Baltimore still wear the scars of the Colts fleeing town almost four decades ago.'. They don't need to have those same fears with the Ravens, who recently signed a new 15-year lease at M&T Bank Stadium. The deal was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works, according to to WBAL.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Jets’ Robert Saleh Comes To Defense Of Mike LaFleur

New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has come under fire in recent weeks as the team’s performance on that side of the ball is a major reason why their playoff hopes were dashed. It was not too long ago that the Jets had the inside track to a...
NEW YORK STATE
Tri-City Herald

Insider Insights: Packers vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night with a chance to get to the playoffs. Let’s get to know the foe with the help of John Maakaron of SI.com’s All Lions. 1. Detroit’s offense didn’t do a darned thing in Round 1. Can...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Pat McAfee Upset Dan Campbell Not Appearing as Guest

Unfortunately, part of working in the media is sometimes dealing with disappointment. Understandably, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is among the most requested interviews across the media landscape. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has built a media empire, has periodically interviewed Detroit's second-year head coach, including as recently...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy