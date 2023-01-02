Read full article on original website
Robert Downey Jr has hit back at Quentin Tarantino’s criticism of Marvel movies.The Pulp Fiction filmmaker spoke out against the “Marvel-isation of Hollywood” in an interview last month, claiming that there weren’t any “movie stars” coming through anymore. “Part of the Marvel-isation of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” he said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right?“Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, you know, but it’s like, you know,...
ComicBook
Marvel Just Revived a Villain Unseen for Four Decades
The mythos of Marvel Comics has spawned some memorable characters over the years, many of whom have now become the subjects of blockbuster movies and television shows. That being said, there are countless more who have shifted into some sort of obscurity — but it looks like one is making a comeback for the first time in years. Marvel recently released a preview for Scarlet Witch #1, the new solo comic following the adventures of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch. As it turns out, those adventures will include the arrival of a lesser-known Namor villain, Herman Frayne / Doctor Hydro.
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff Not the No. 1 Marvel Villain; Who Is the Best MCU Anti-hero for 2022?
Elizabeth Olsen has received a lot of praise and thumbs-up for her portrayal of Scarlet Witch, a.k.a Wanda Maximoff. However, another anti-hero is named Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) top villain. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Only Comes Second To This MCU Anti-Hero. Screen Rant ranked the villains in MCU this year,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
WDW News Today
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney+ Release Date Officially Announced
Disney has announced that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released for Disney+ subscribers on February 1, 2023, following a record-breaking opening in theaters. If you haven’t caught the blockbuster film yet, be sure to watch the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” teaser trailer and check out the character posters from October. You can catch the Black Panther sequel feature, the highest-grossing November release on record, in movie theaters now or from the comfort of your own home beginning on February 1. You can also check out this review of the sequel film.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Merchandise Reveals Cassie's New Superhero Name
The next film due out from Marvel Studios is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, meaning the marketing for the film is well underway. The consumer product offerings from Disney are beginning to surface in public, including a series of shirts and other apparel showing off a little more of the film. One of the designs making the rounds online seems to suggest Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will have a peculiar name when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: The rumor mill ignites around ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ as Brie Larson ushers in a big year for Captain Marvel
Welcome to 2023’s first roundup of all things Marvel, where some big things have been rumored for a movie that doesn’t even release until May of 2026. That’s an awfully long time to wait for the hypothetical wheat to be separated from the speculative chaff, but Brie Larson is destined to enjoy a huge year when she returns to the superhero business in earnest, while an all-time comic book classic has been riding a renewed wave of appreciation on streaming.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Speaks Out on A-Force Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into a lot of exciting places in the next few years, with Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the franchise boasting a lot of epic movies and Disney+ television shows. For years now, one project that fans have been particularly eager to see onscreen is A-Force, a female-focused ensemble of new and existing Marvel characters. Evangeline Lilly, who will next reprise her role as Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp in next year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was recently asked about the possibility of an A-Force movie — and definitely seemed on board with the idea.
ComicBook
Scarlet Witch's New Comic Officially Introduces a Fan-Favorite MCU Character
A preview of Scarlet Witch's new ongoing Marvel series officially introduces a fan-favorite character from the comics. Wanda Maximoff has been an Avenger and fought alongside the X-Men, but now she's taking the spotlight in Scarlet Witch from writer Steve Orlando and artist Sara Pichelli. The character has had a pretty interesting journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featuring Scarlet Witch as the main villain. WandaVision brought back Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, who will finally appear in the comics when Scarlet Witch #1 arrives in stores.
How to Stream 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
At last, a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming release date has been announced. The highly-anticipated Marvel sequel was a box office success, grossing more than $820.14 million worldwide (and counting!) since its theatrical release on Nov. 11, 2022. While it fell shy of the $1.382 billion gross of the first Black Panther in 2018, considering both the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the heaviness of the film, it's a massive hit for the MCU and Disney.
ComicBook
MCU 2023 Preview: Movies, Shows Coming to Phase 5 | Phase Zero
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up to launch Phase 5 with its titles in 2023, which include several movies and shows. The Phase Zero podcast started its third season with a preview of the 2023 slate coming from Marvel Studios and Sony's Marvel films. With What If...? Season 2 and X-Men '97 as possible animated titles from Marvel Studios, the new episode of Phase Zero focused on the live-action titles with the exception being the sequel to 2018's masterpiece Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The slate, in the best-predicted order possible, is covered in the above video!
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
dexerto.com
The Marvels: Release date, cast, plot & more
With Captain Marvel’s next cosmic adventure set to arrive soon, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming The Marvels film. The sequel to Captain Marvel’s first solo outing is set to arrive in theatres next year. Actor Brie Larson has appeared as Captain Marvel in multiple other projects since her debut, most notably in Avengers: Endgame.
Loki season 2 might premiere on Disney Plus before The Marvels hits theaters
Loki season 2 should hit Disney Plus this week, but Marvel never revealed an actual release date for the highly-anticipated TV show. We don’t even have a trailer for season 2, although Disney recently used Loki to tease this year’s Disney Plus slate, with Tom Hiddleston narrating. But...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans thrilled to discover ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is coming to Disney Plus in a matter of weeks
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, rejoice! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to stream sooner than you think. Although the film is still pulling audiences into theaters around the world, Disney Plus has finally announced its streaming debut on the platform. The second installment has delivered yet another huge...
ComicBook
Marvel Teases Guardians of the Galaxy Announcement With "Grootfall"
Marvel is dropping hints regarding a relaunch of its Guardians of the Galaxy series. Al Ewing and Juann Cabal kicked off a new era of the Guardians of the Galaxy in January 2020. The series featured classic characters like Star-Lord, Drax, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and Gamora, but also incorporated other cosmic heroes like Nova, Moondragon, Hercules, Marvel Boy, and Phyla-Vell. The series concluded with "The Last Annihilation" crossover event, which saw the Guardians' ranks grow even more to include Doctor Doom, Super-Skrull, Wiccan, and Hulkling. When Guardians of the Galaxy ended, Marvel hinted at another revival to come down the road, and now we are learning that those next steps involve Groot's potential downfall.
