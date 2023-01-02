Editor’s note: As of Tuesday afternoon, Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Since publication of this column, the NFL announced that the game between the Bills and Bengals will not resume this week. Commissioner Roger Goodell told the league’s head coaches and team executives that the NFL has not yet decided whether the game will be resumed at a later date. At this point, no changes have been made to the Week 18 schedule.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO