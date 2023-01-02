Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Panthers’ failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks’ job hopes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after […]
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Derrick Henry gets crucial injury update ahead of do-or-die Jaguars game for Titans
As the Tennessee Titans prepare to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South on the line, good news has been reported on the status of their all-world running back, Derrick Henry. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because...
Yardbarker
Bucs QB Brady Demonstrates Dominance In Latest Win
It’s the start of a new year, but it’s still the same old dominant Tom Brady. On the 23rd anniversary of leading Michigan back from a pair of comebacks in the 2000 Orange Bowl, the Bucs quarterback orchestrated another comeback effort Sunday. Down 21-10 in the fourth quarter...
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
Bucs' Mike Evans named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
TAMPA, Fla. — After his stellar performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday. He and teammate Chris Godwin, are the only wide receivers in franchise history to receive...
ESPN Getting Praised For How It Handled Everything On Monday Night
Football fans watched in shock and horror last night as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the field, suffering cardiac arrest. The terrifying display was broadcast for all to see on Monday Night Football in what was uncharted territory for the television team. Despite ...
Yardbarker
'Every man' in Panthers locker room wants Steve Wilks back as HC
After Sunday's season finale against the New Orleans Saints, win or lose, the 2022 season will be over for the Carolina Panthers. Next on the team's agenda will be deciding who will lead the Panthers on the sidelines as head coach. According to defensive lineman Derrick Brown, "every man" in...
Tom Brady, Robert Kraft Among Top Donors To Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe
Several notable names are among the top donors to a GoFundMe page for Damar Hamlin.
The Ringer
Damar Hamlin and the Most Terrifying Night of Football
Editor’s note: As of Tuesday afternoon, Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Since publication of this column, the NFL announced that the game between the Bills and Bengals will not resume this week. Commissioner Roger Goodell told the league’s head coaches and team executives that the NFL has not yet decided whether the game will be resumed at a later date. At this point, no changes have been made to the Week 18 schedule.
Tom Brady Confesses His Main ‘Focus’ Is Football As He Deals With ‘Obstacles’ After Gisele Split
Tom Brady, 45, admitted to feeling “gratification” during his games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after splitting from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, last year, in a new podcast episode. The professional athlete talked about his struggles and how he’s been getting through them during a conversation with Jim Gray on the Jan. 2 episode of their SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! The show was published shortly after he helped the Buccaneers win against the Carolina Panthers, earning their way into the playoffs.
chatsports.com
NFL Week 18 schedule finalized: Playoff picture implications with key games
The NFL has announced the finalized Week 18 schedule. While the matchups for all 16 games have been known all season long, the kickoff day and time have not been scheduled. The league waits until Week 17 is complete - or nearly complete with the Monday Night Football game still the be played this week - to put together the specific start times for Week 18 in an effort to maximize the playoff drama.
