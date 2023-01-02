ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco deputies search for missing, endangered man last seen on New Year’s Day

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old man who is missing and considered endangered.

Deputies said Michael Russell was last seen around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the Villa Drive area of Hudson.

Russell is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes and tattoos on his face.

Further information about his disappearance was not available.

Deputies are asking those with information regarding his whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report your tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Liz Berry
2d ago

Missing less than 24 hours & he makes the news? Cmon ppl. We know this news source isn't the greatest BUT try just a little harder getting that info, my grandmother could've done a better job getting that info.

dickfitswellinyourmouth
2d ago

how's he endangered looks like be should watch out for him looks like a crook to me what y'all think folks

Robert Phillips
2d ago

Looks like the mysterious mustaches commercial for State Farm. You know the one that the Chiefs Coach draws mustaches on his sleeping players, only the coach does a better job than this guy. What a loser!

