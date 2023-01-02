Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders Name QB Sam Howell Starter vs. Cowboys - Why?
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders entered the offseason prior to 2022 with one main objective. Find a No. 1 quarterback. One trade for veteran Carson Wentz, a draft pick spent on rookie Sam Howell, and 17 regular season weeks later, the question objective is left unchecked. And Washington head...
Tri-City Herald
Packers Have Big Edge Over Lions in Big-Game Experience
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will have big-game experience on their side when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. With a win in the regular-season finale, the Packers will reach the NFC playoffs for the fourth consecutive year and the 12th time in Aaron Rodgers’ tenure as quarterback. The Lions, on the other hand, haven’t reached the playoffs since 2016 and haven’t won a playoff game since 1991. Backup defensive lineman Michael Brockers was the only player on the Lions’ roster who was alive for that playoff win.
Tri-City Herald
Jordyn Brooks has a torn ACL, out for this Seahawks season into next. Tanner Muse moves up
Jordyn Brooks needs reconstructive knee surgery from a torn ligament, a major blow for the Seahawks’ defense for the rest of this season into the next. Brooks has a “legit ACL injury,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday morning on his weekly radio show on KIRO AM. “That’s...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Betting Odds: Falcons Favored Over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers?
The Atlanta Falcons are playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final week of the season. According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are a 6.5-point favorite over the Buccaneers. How can that be, are the Buccaneers resting players ahead of their Wildcard game? "No," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told the media on Wednesday.
Tri-City Herald
Packers-Lions Injury Report: Both Teams Healthy
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Heading into the biggest game of the season, the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will take mostly healthy rosters into Sunday night’s showdown. For Green Bay, only quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t participate during Wednesday’s walk-through practice. Officially, it was due to his broken thumb and injured knee. Unofficially, it was more of a veteran rest/maintenance day for the four-time MVP.
Tri-City Herald
Brandon Scherff: Jaguars Will Get Titans ‘Best Shot and They’re Going To Get Ours’
Each year, two of the most important games for the Jacksonville Jaguars come against their most bitter and storied of rivals: the Tennessee Titans. This year, though, the season-finale clash between the two adversaries will be with AFC South championship and playoff implications on hand. In a game that players already amp up for, the lights of prime-time and the chance to keep seasons alive have now been added to the mix.
Tri-City Herald
A powerful Seahawks Wednesday: Damar Hamlin on minds, ‘but we know what we signed up for’
Players joked, shouting each other’s full names to tease. Guys lounged on the leather reclining chairs before practice. They scrolled through their phones. They got taped and headed out to yet another workout. Another Wednesday practice day after a players’ Tuesday off for the Seahawks, the 17th this season....
Tri-City Herald
Brian O’Neill Has Partially Torn Achilles, But Blake Brandel Could Return Soon
Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill suffered a partially torn Achilles while trying to chase down Packers safety Darnell Savage during Sunday's game. He'll undergo surgery soon and will begin the recovery process with his sights set towards being ready for the 2023 season. This is a huge loss for the...
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
Tri-City Herald
Dwight Freeney is a Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 15 finalists for the 2023 Hall of Fame class on Wednesday and former Syracuse star Dwight Freeney was among them. He was named a finalist in his first year of eligibility. That puts him one step closer to earning a gold jacket. Should he become a Hall of Famer, he would put Syracuse in a tie for fifth most Hall of Famers all time.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Commanders’ Heinicke Told Coaches to Start Howell Over Him
View the original article to see embedded media. Ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cowboys, the Commanders have already been eliminated from postseason contention. They’ll have a new starter at quarterback for the game against Dallas—though it appears it wasn’t the coaching staff’s first choice.
Tri-City Herald
Bills CB Taron Johnson Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?
The Buffalo Bills are looking for a signature late-season win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night at Paycor Stadium. But the Buffalo secondary has already suffered an early injury in a game where it'll need all the help it can get against an elite Bengals receiving corps. Bills cornerback...
Tri-City Herald
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
Tri-City Herald
Insider Insights: Packers vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night with a chance to get to the playoffs. Let’s get to know the foe with the help of John Maakaron of SI.com’s All Lions. 1. Detroit’s offense didn’t do a darned thing in Round 1. Can...
Bucs' Mike Evans named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
TAMPA, Fla. — After his stellar performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday. He and teammate Chris Godwin, are the only wide receivers in franchise history to receive...
Comments / 0