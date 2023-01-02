ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MN

New year, new Hastings City Council: Mayor Fasbender, incoming City Councilmembers to be sworn in during City Council meeting

Hastings Star Gazette
 3 days ago
Hastings Star Gazette

Joe Leko sworn in as Dakota County Sheriff

Joe Leko was officially sworn in as the Dakota County Sheriff at the county’s board meeting on Jan. 3. Leko is a 25 year veteran of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and served as deputy chief prior to being elected as county sheriff. His career in law enforcement began in 1997 when he was hired on as a deputy, through which Leko worked as a school resource officer and a drug and gang investigator.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
drydenwire.com

Clear Lake Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Subjects In True Value Burglary

POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Clear Lake, WI, are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects believed to be linked to a burglary of a True Value store. According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:36p, Clear Lake Police was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
CLEAR LAKE, WI
KARE 11

City clears homeless encampment near Quarry shopping center

MINNEAPOLIS — A homeless encampment near the Quarry shopping center in northeast Minneapolis was shut down on Friday. The encampment was originally scheduled to close on Wednesday, but a city spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that officials postponed its closure over a potential "violent confrontation" between advocates and city staff.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Falling ice forces road, sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Works announced a road and sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester because of falling ice. The roadway and sidewalk along 1st Ave. SW from Center St. to Peace Plaza will be closed through Wednesday, Jan. 4. Access to the Marriot will be maintained from...
ROCHESTER, MN
newyorkbeacon.com

Ex-Minneapolis Cop Who Kicked, Kneed Black Veteran In the Face During George Floyd Protest Leaving Him with a Fractured Eye Charged with Assault [Video]

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has charged a former Minneapolis police officer with violating a Black man’s civil rights during the 2020 summer of civil unrest. The state’s top attorney, Attorney General Keith Ellison, alleges the cop used unnecessary and excessive force when detaining a suspect, even though the man surrendered to them after he shot at other officers in self-defense during a riot following George Floyd‘s murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
visitshakopee.org

Shakopee Business Profile: Shakopee House

Local history, delicious eats, craft cocktails, and entertainment: located in the former Dangerfield’s Restaurant, Shakopee House is a modern supper club that combines the best elements of the past and present. Shakopee’s newest restaurant is the latest project from Eyes Wide Hospitality, a local restaurant group that specializes in...
SHAKOPEE, MN
wearegreenbay.com

One Wisconsin city has nine drunk driving arrests on New Year’s Eve

HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in western Wisconsin had a busy New Year’s Eve, as nine drunk driving arrests were made. The Hudson Police Department posted on its Facebook page about its ‘busy’ night on New Year’s Eve. The department said there were nine drunk driving arrests on New Year’s Eve.
HUDSON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MINNESOTA STATE

