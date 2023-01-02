ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

100-acre-plus solar farm in Batavia Township expected to be completed by spring

By Don Reid, Coldwater Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x38fa_0k0phu1k00

BATAVIA TWP. — Work is already under way for a new solar farm in Branch County's Batavia Township.

The township granted a special use permit in October 2021, but site work began recently along M-86 after the county issued building permits for a 20-megawatt solar farm on 193 acres west of Snow Prairie Road.

Torch Energy and Greenstone Solar planned to be in operation in summer 2022, but now work is set for completion in spring 2023. The solar panels are expected to be installed on the sloping hillside north of M-86 in the next three to four months.

More Batavia Township approves 20 MW solar farm

Greenstone Solar has a number of contracts to supply Consumers Energy as part of its plan to phase out coal fire plants by 2025. It was not confirmed as of publication if the project will be part of that program.

At the time of the special-use permit approval, township trustee and planning commissioner Mike Crenshaw told the township officials “the power will be going into the substation, which is distributed within the township.”

The project will connect to the nearby ITC substation on Snow Prairie Road with the Consumers Energy power line in the 80-foot right-of-way that bisects the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvIgB_0k0phu1k00

The township negotiated a 17-point agreement with Torch and Greenstone, which requires developers to provide a minimum of $970,629 in security to decommission the project if it stops operating. All project materials and improvements will be removed including “all footings to their entire depth.”

There is also a $1 million insurance policy required.

Before the project can start producing power, the companies must also provide training for Bronson Fire and its mutual aid partners on the solar farm operation to protect first responders answering calls to the solar farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaL6j_0k0phu1k00

The special-use permit requires a complaint procedure and provides a minimum 150-foot setback for residences measured from property line to property line.

The site will also be enclosed with vegetative buffers planted with four-foot-high trees on eight-foot centers. In front of houses, trees will be two staggered rows of trees four-feet tall on 10-foot centers.

The solar farm will use only 106 acres for the solar arrays on the 193-acre parcel.

Subscribe : Keep up with Branch County solar projects. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter

A building permit application is expected for a 900-acre solar farm planned entirely inside unzoned Union Township in the next two months. DTE Energy obtained leases in the Burlington-Hayter Road area for the project announced early this year.

Three small solar farms are already in operation. Two are along South Angola Road in Batavia Township. Both began producing energy this year.

More: Ovid solar farm permit decision delayed until January

The third is in the city of Coldwater. The 1.3-megawatt solar farm was built on the former Marmon Foundry brownfield site off Hooker Street. It began operation in May 2018.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter: @DReidTDR .

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: 100-acre-plus solar farm in Batavia Township expected to be completed by spring

Comments / 5

Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Longtime Aurora City Councilman Resigns

John Borgman is moving on after nearly 29 years as a councilman. John Borgman. Photo provided. (Aurora, Ind.) – A longtime Aurora city councilman has resigned his position. John Borgman recently resigned after celebrating his 90th birthday in November. Borgman has served Aurora and its citizens for 50 years.
westbendnews.net

Payne Resident Loses Home in Fire Just Prior to the Holiday

Late in the evening of December 23, 2022 a devastating house fire in Payne, OH resulted in the total loss for Paulding County resident, Dennis Stabler. Due to the high winds and sub-zero temperature, fire departments were unable to put the fire out, leading him to lose his home and everything inside. Thankfully he and his dogs were able to make it out safely. A volunteer fireman also sustained a leg injury from a fall.
PAYNE, OH
WANE-TV

Pokagon Toboggan Run ice taken down, closed for week

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Pokagon Toboggan Run closed for business Tuesday as officials worked to clear the ice and replace it. It’s due to how thick the ice became over the last couple of weeks. Ted Bohman, property manager at Pokagon State Park and Trine State Recreation Area, and Hans Franke, Toboggan Supervisor at Pokagon State Park, spent the day pulling up the ice.
ANGOLA, IN
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Old State Route 74 in Union Township

BATAVIA, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Old State Route 74 in Union Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BATAVIA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Board Approves Refund To Customers & Accepts Resignation Of Director Of Utilities

RETIREMENT ACCEPTED … Bryan Board of Public Affairs approved, “with regrets”, the retirement of Nathan Gardner at the January 3, 2023 meeting. From left to right at the meeting were board members Tom Sprow, Karen Ford, Annette Schreiner and Chair Jim Salsbury, Gardner, Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade and Clerk Laura Rode. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
BRYAN, OH
13abc.com

Auto shop destroyed by fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
PETTISVILLE, OH
WANE-TV

2017 killings suspect held in Wells County, could appear in Allen Superior Court soon

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Dustin Neal, the man charged with the macabre stabbing deaths of two people in 2017, is no stranger to the criminal court system here. The 35-year-old charged in Allen County Friday with two counts murder, two counts felony murder and two counts of robbery resulting in death, went straight from the Plainfield Correctional Facility to Wells County Jail because of an outstanding warrant. Neal is alleged to have violated a protective order in August 2020. The charge was filed in October of the same year, according to court documents.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Kosciusko County woman injured after vehicle crashes into home

A Kosciusko County woman was hurt after a vehicle crashed into her home. The collision happened during the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, when the driver of the car, Brandon Eugene Hoffman, 18, of Silver Lake failed was traveling along South County Road 600 West in Palestine and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

SUV collides with motorcycle, Minnich Road back open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An SUV collided with a motorcycle Wednesday morning southeast of Fort Wayne. The crash happened at around 7 a.m. when the SUV was attempting to turn north onto Minnich Road from a housing addition. It struck a motorcycle going south. Minnich Road is currently closed between Hoagland and Wayne Trace.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Dupont, Parkview Hospitals announce first births of 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby of 2023 to arrive at Dupont Hospital was born early Sunday morning. Lutheran Health Network announced Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to parents Allison and Jason. The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wlen.com

One Dead in Adrian Manufactured Home Fire Sunday Evening

Adrian, MI – A resident in the Maple Woods Manufactured Home Community was found unconscious inside the home during a house fire on the night of January 1st. At around 7:51pm, Adrian City Fire Department was dispatched, along with Madison and Adrian Township Fire Departments, for the fire…according to a news release by the Adrian City Fire Department.
ADRIAN, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Boy, 17, shot near Marathon gas station on S. Main Street in Elkhart

A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Elkhart. The shooting happened just after 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1200 block of South Main Street. They found the 17-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue. The boy told...
ELKHART, IN
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy