100-acre-plus solar farm in Batavia Township expected to be completed by spring

BATAVIA TWP. — Work is already under way for a new solar farm in Branch County's Batavia Township.

The township granted a special use permit in October 2021, but site work began recently along M-86 after the county issued building permits for a 20-megawatt solar farm on 193 acres west of Snow Prairie Road.

Torch Energy and Greenstone Solar planned to be in operation in summer 2022, but now work is set for completion in spring 2023. The solar panels are expected to be installed on the sloping hillside north of M-86 in the next three to four months.

Greenstone Solar has a number of contracts to supply Consumers Energy as part of its plan to phase out coal fire plants by 2025. It was not confirmed as of publication if the project will be part of that program.

At the time of the special-use permit approval, township trustee and planning commissioner Mike Crenshaw told the township officials “the power will be going into the substation, which is distributed within the township.”

The project will connect to the nearby ITC substation on Snow Prairie Road with the Consumers Energy power line in the 80-foot right-of-way that bisects the property.

The township negotiated a 17-point agreement with Torch and Greenstone, which requires developers to provide a minimum of $970,629 in security to decommission the project if it stops operating. All project materials and improvements will be removed including “all footings to their entire depth.”

There is also a $1 million insurance policy required.

Before the project can start producing power, the companies must also provide training for Bronson Fire and its mutual aid partners on the solar farm operation to protect first responders answering calls to the solar farm.

The special-use permit requires a complaint procedure and provides a minimum 150-foot setback for residences measured from property line to property line.

The site will also be enclosed with vegetative buffers planted with four-foot-high trees on eight-foot centers. In front of houses, trees will be two staggered rows of trees four-feet tall on 10-foot centers.

The solar farm will use only 106 acres for the solar arrays on the 193-acre parcel.

A building permit application is expected for a 900-acre solar farm planned entirely inside unzoned Union Township in the next two months. DTE Energy obtained leases in the Burlington-Hayter Road area for the project announced early this year.

Three small solar farms are already in operation. Two are along South Angola Road in Batavia Township. Both began producing energy this year.

The third is in the city of Coldwater. The 1.3-megawatt solar farm was built on the former Marmon Foundry brownfield site off Hooker Street. It began operation in May 2018.

