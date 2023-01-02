Looking back should happen only for reflection. You're not living in the past, but a review of the growth you've achieved can be beneficial.Photo by~Terri Kozlowski. One of my significant routine spiritual practices is contemplation, especially as a cycle ends. You can see where you were at the beginning of the phase, and you can also see how you've grown. To reflect on the year that ended, you might go back chronologically or look back on the various aspects of your life. Purpose and flow are excellent signs that something in your life is flourishing for you.

