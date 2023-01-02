Read full article on original website
How to Help Children Build a Growth Mindset
(Family Features) A new year is a perfect time to consider the habits you want to keep and the ones you'd like to develop. Consider these tips to help your children resolve to develop a growth mindset this year.
How to attract the woman of your dreams
You Attract What You Are. I have a close friend that wants to be in a serious relationship but is not ready. I have told him numerous times; if your life is trippin’, you will attract a woman whose life is trippin’. And honey, his life is trippin’! I wanted to start with this today; it will be impossible to find (and keep) your dream woman (or man) if you are not whole. The idea that only women need to “find themselves” is BS. Men also need to heal, find themselves and become whole.
2023 Numerology Forecast: What To Expect In A 7 Universal Year
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The past few years have been very challenging, to say the least. Yet despite the ups and downs of each year, I have always said, "Just wait until 2023." This is because we are now collectively about to embark upon one of the most spiritual years in numerology: the Universal Year 7. *Angel choir sings.*
The Key to Good Intimacy
Intimacy helps you feel connected in your relationship. The key to true intimacy is communication. There are 10+ steps one can take to improve communication and thereby intimacy. Intimacy is an important part of relationships. In John Gottman’s research, he found that couples have better connection and relationship satisfaction when...
How to Turn Negative Emotions Into Inspiration for Action
Last Friday at 1:35 in the morning, I was putting away my dishes. No, I'm not a Night Owl, and I had stayed up that late and was just getting around to the task before I turned in for the night. No, I'm not a party animal just arriving home...
OPINION: Changing habits is hard until you find the right strategy
The key to making positive, long-lasting change takes time is to spend time understanding your goals or resolutions.
23 Affirmations for 2023
The start of a new year is a natural time to look forward and make changes in our lives. One technique that can help is using positive affirmations. These short statements can provide many benefits to our physical and emotional health when focused on regularly. The start of a new...
3 Steps to Strengthen Creativity and Personal Effectiveness
Openness to new experience is strongly linked to creativity. Creativity is one of the 24 character strengths common to humankind—we all have these, although our top strengths vary. Adults and kids can cultivate our inventiveness and self-expression, particularly our everyday creativity. Maybe it’s time to stop procrastinating about your...
Why Is My Manifesting Not Working? 3 Crucial Misconceptions About Manifesting and "The Law of Attraction"
In this age of tips, life hacks and "secrets to success," it can be easy to become cynical. We're so bombarded by information — sorting the wheat from the chaff is almost a full-time job! So what is the truth behind manifesting and "The Law of Attraction"?
It is a good idea to present mindfulness as a gift this New Year.
The late Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh leading a meditation walk. Steve Cray/South China Morning Post via Getty Images. The start of another year can feel magical to many of us. Even though the days remain short and dark, the flip of the calendar can make it seem new beginnings with new resolutions are possible.
Choosing Greatness Over Mediocrity With Bedros Keuillian
The majority of men experience an internal struggle of choosing greatness or settling with a life of mediocrity. They are constantly at war with themselves and choosing the path to take to feel like they have a fulfilled life. Bedros Keuilian is helping thousands of men and their sons unlock their full potential and live to tell the tale of greatness from one generation to the next. Today, all of Bedros’ seven businesses revolve around fitness, fat loss, and helping people build confidence to live life to the fullest. Among his ventures is Fit Body Boot Camp, a fitness and...
It's Helpful To Take Time And Look Back To See How Much You’ve Grown
Looking back should happen only for reflection. You're not living in the past, but a review of the growth you've achieved can be beneficial.Photo by~Terri Kozlowski. One of my significant routine spiritual practices is contemplation, especially as a cycle ends. You can see where you were at the beginning of the phase, and you can also see how you've grown. To reflect on the year that ended, you might go back chronologically or look back on the various aspects of your life. Purpose and flow are excellent signs that something in your life is flourishing for you.
The New Approach to Work Requires a New Approach to Trust
How to maintain high levels of trust in a remote, hybrid, or asynchronous workplace
Which Works Better: A Balanced or an Integrated Life?
For decades all sorts of gurus have been encouraging us to “find the right work-life balance.” What does that actually mean? How do people seek to find the “right” balance? Are there better ways? What does it mean to have an integrated life? What is meant by a symbiotic life?
Overcoming Creativity Anxiety
Understanding the nature of creativity can help one avoid misinterpreting its challenges as lack of skill. What is most difficult about creativity is committing to original ideas and developing them through a challenging, non-linear process. Just as creativity requires a willingness to tolerate a certain level of risk, it also...
The Science Behind Manifesting Desires And How To Manifest Your Perfect 2023
I’ll just say it so you don't have to. Since “The Secret” came out over a decade ago, “manifesting” our desires has seemed very, well, woo-woo. But manifesting is actually about writing it out and getting practical.
12 New Year’s Productivity Hacks
With a new year comes new goals and new opportunities. It’s also the perfect time of year to kick bad habits and start healthier ones. Plus, this is a great...
A Ceramic Artist’s Works Aims To Bridge Cultures And Divides
Both imposing and intimate, Wanying Liang’s sculptural works are inspired in large part by the divide that exists between cultures and by the sense of inquiry that can help to bridge that gap. “I want to arouse my audience’s curiosity to come closer and look inside,” she says. It’s how she thinks people should approach one another as well, and the intricate floral details and cage-like structures that appear throughout her art invite much more than a passing glance.
