ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

6 foods and drinks to choose in the New Year to improve mood, energy, and longevity

By Alexa Mikhail
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkuZ8_0k0phacS00

Every New Year comes with a slew of nutritional campaigns. It can often feel overwhelming when you’re looking to make a few dietary changes. Rather than get caught up in what not to eat or trying to follow a complicated plan, a simple strategy of incorporating more foods and drinks with big nutritional benefits can be a much simpler and more sustainable approach.

Experts recommend the six nutrient-rich foods below, which are proven to help promote brain health and improve mood, longevity, and energy.

Dairy and plant milk for brain health

Vitamin D, which we mainly absorb through the sun, has several health benefits, including bolstering the immune system and strengthening bones. A new study released last December found vitamin D may also help improve brain function. The researchers found higher vitamin D levels in the brain were associated with better cognitive function, including a stronger memory.

While the study’s authors couldn’t give specific dietary recommendations, “research reinforces the importance of studying how food and nutrients create resilience to protect the aging brain against diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias,” says Sarah Booth, an author on the study and director of the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in a press release .

Along with the sun, a host of fish, as well as dairy milk, soy milk, and orange juice fortified with vitamin D are rich in this nutrient.

Beans for longevity

Beans have an array of beneficial properties, including being rich in protein and fiber. Beans are glorified in the blue zone diet , which was researched by best-selling author Dan Buettner as part of an in-depth look into what people eat in the blue zones—the areas across the globe where people live the longest.

The Blue Zone diet consists of plant-based foods, and beans stand out as an important source of protein to substitute animal protein. In Buettner’s new book, The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100 from National Geographic, he recommends eating beans daily and says they “reign supreme in the blue zones and are the cornerstone of every longevity diet in the world.”

Tea for heart health

This year, researchers found that a cup of tea does more than make you feel warm and cozy or help you nod off. Tea was found to have an association with a " moderately lower risk of dying ." Specifically, black tea was associated with a decreased risk of dying from heart disease.

The lead author explained that the polyphenols in tea can reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, and therefore, may decrease the risk of mortality. The researchers found this association was true even if the tea drinker also consumed coffee.

Fish for happiness

Eating fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon and sardines, can reduce the risk of heart disease. Diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids have also been associated with improved brain health and a reduced risk for depression . These fish are also swimming in vitamin B12, which is associated with positive mood.

Greek yogurt for energy

To feel more productive as the day rolls on, especially when hitting that midday slump , some snacks may provide you with longer sustained energy as opposed to a quick sugar boost.

Rich in protein, a cup of greek yogurt will provide you with energy and make you feel fuller longer than something ultra-processed or high in sugar which gives a spike of energy followed by a more dramatic downfall.

Spices for stress

Spices like garlic, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and cayenne have anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation over a long period of time can cause a stress response in the body, both physically and mentally. Foods that curb inflammation in the body, therefore, are beneficial.

“Garlic is a prebiotic that helps balance your gut by stimulating healthy bacteria growth,” Dr. Uma Naidoo, a Harvard-trained nutritional psychiatrist and author of This Is Your Brain on Food , previously told Fortune . “And turmeric impacts the hippocampus, which is a part of the brain that helps regulate stress hormones.”

Lastly, while food choices can help with various physical and mental health goals, eating with one another and slowing down to enjoy company over a meal—what the blue zone researchers talk about as the power of a shared meal—remains a cornerstone of health and longevity.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:
People who skipped their COVID vaccine are at higher risk of traffic incidents
Elon Musk says getting booed by Dave Chapelle fans 'was a first for me in real life' suggesting he's aware of building backlash
Gen Z and young millennials have found a new way to afford luxury handbags and watches—living with mom and dad
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

5 bBreakfast Choices Linked To Longer Life

Dan Buettner has spent his career studying the “Blue Zones” - the five places in the world where people live the longest. He’s looked at everything from their lifestyles and relationships to their diets to understand what makes them healthy and adds to their longevity. And based on his research, he says most Americans need to rethink what they’re eating for breakfast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

4 Energy-Boosting Breakfast Foods That Improve Your Metabolism And Make You Feel Less Bloated

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day–especially if you’re trying to lose weight. The food you eat first thing in the morning provides you with the energy you need to take on the day, burn calories, and crush your workouts. Luckily, there are tons of great, delicious options out there that can reduce bloating and boost your metabolism. In fact, there are four breakfast foods in particular that health experts recommend you eat in the morning.
shefinds

2 Antioxidant-Rich Foods To Reduce Inflammation And Slow Aging

We’d all love a miracle cure to prevent aging forever–both in terms of beauty and brains. Unfortunately, that miracle cure doesn’t actually exist (at least not yet, anyway). However, there are a few ways to keep your brain functioning to the best of its ability and your face looking as youthful as possible, and that includes switching up your diet. As it turns out, there are many foods (namely processed varieties like these) that can take a serious toll on your health by causing chronic inflammation, which often leads to premature aging. While cutting these foods out is one major step towards a healthier body and brain, adding anti-inflammatory, antioxidant-rich foods to your plate can also do wonders.
Parade

The One Vegetable You Should Eat Every Single Day, According to Nutritionists

As we all know, vegetables are a staple in a well-balanced, nutritious diet. Whether you enjoy veggies as a dinner side or a snack with hummus, there are many different ways to enjoy them. “Vegetables have a perfect combination of specific vitamins inherent in the specific vegetable, cancer-fighting polyphenols, immune-boosting...
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
TODAY.com

A beginner’s guide to the Mediterranean diet — what to eat and what to avoid

The Mediterranean diet — sometimes called MD for short — consistently ranks at the top of overall best diets. That’s partially because the Mediterranean diet is an inclusive eating pattern chock full of healthy foods, not a restrictive plan. The Mediterranean diet also tops the charts because...
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
shefinds

The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss

What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
MedicalXpress

Drinking two or more cups of coffee daily may double risk of heart death in people with severe hypertension

Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease among people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher) but not people with high blood pressure not considered severe, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
Fortune

Fortune

263K+
Followers
11K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy