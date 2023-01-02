I paid $250 to stay in a plastic tiny house dome in New Zealand in the middle of winter. I thought I'd freeze but by morning, I didn't want to leave.
Source: Cross Hill Lodge and DomesThe property, which solely rents out geodesic domes, has six domes and a shared lodge at the edge of Lake Hawea. I found the domes on Airbnb and booked a single-night stay in one of the 430-square-foot domes for $250 USD.
Source: AirbnbTo get there, I drove about an hour northeast of Queenstown and passed impressive mountains covered in snow and freezing lakes.
Read more: I visited the adventure capital of the world in New Zealand. I left with an adrenaline rush but also discovered there's more to the city than its thrills.As I neared my destination, the top of a white dome peaked through trees. When I stepped out of my car and into the frigid air, fear set in. The plastic exterior of the domes looked wafer-thin, and I hoped the heating in the domes would suffice. I wanted to embrace the outdoors, but didn't want to spend the night shivering in 40-degree Fahrenheit weather. But there were no refunds and no turning back. I headed to Cross Hill's communal lodge, where the host Stevie T greeted me. He showed me the lodge, which had couches, a TV, and a few desserts that were free for guests. Then, we headed to dome six, which was my tiny house for the night. I stepped inside and my worries vanished. The tiny house was warm thanks to a heat pump, and it was far more spacious than I anticipated. It felt like stepping inside a giant marshmallow. The dome's metal structure was encased in multiple layers, which I thought created a puffed look on the interior. Slippers and robes were waiting for me at the entranceway to the dome. To the right of the entryway was a king-size bed. The bed faced a wide panel of clear plastic, which was partially covered by a row of curtains. I pulled the cloth back and views appeared. The dome overlooked the property's manicured gardens, four other domes, and mountains in the distance. As I looked out the window, I felt crisp, cold air seeping in at the base of the dome. Stevie T reassured me that the dome would be warm for the night. It was heated, plus there was also a gas fireplace, a heated mattress, and heated bathroom floors. Indeed, I only felt the air when standing near the window. As I moved past the bedroom, I passed a small table and a compact kitchen. The kitchen had everything I'd need for a short stay with glassware, dishes, a coffee machine, and a mini fridge stocked with milk and cold water. I passed through the kitchen and walked toward the back of the dome. Here, I found an entrance to the bathroom. I was thankful the bathroom was inside my dome. In the past, my Airbnbs have had outhouses and porta-potties, so I celebrated the fact that I wouldn't have to step back into the cold once I settled in for the evening.
Read more: I spent $475 for 2 nights in a tiny house on a New Zealand island. I had to use a porta-potty, but it was still better than most hotels I've experienced.Later, I spotted more of the dome's luxe details. Everywhere I walked, motion-sensor lights turned on. The bathroom had a towel warmer, and in the kitchen, I found a milk frother. The amenities, stunning views, and cushy bed easily convinced me that I didn't need to leave the dome — not even for dessert. So I settled in and turned on the heated mattress, which was like lying on a giant heating pad. Around me, other visitors arrived. Similar to a camping tent, the domes weren't very soundproof. I could hear couples debating what to have for dinner and discussing plans for the next day. And I knew that they could see and hear me, too. With the privacy curtain open and my lights on, anyone walking by had a clear view into my dome. But even with limited privacy, I was more connected to nature than in most other places I've slept. I felt at peace hearing birds chirping and rain dripping. I spotted rugged mountains and smelled wood burning from the lodge. After eating the dinner I packed, I crawled into bed. The sun set and my dome was illuminated by the gas fireplace. Then, I realized I was missing one of the dome's main appeals — the stars. I turned off the remote-controlled fireplace to get a better view. Through the clear plastic, I searched for shooting stars and constellations. My gazing didn't last long. As chilly air seeped into the tent, I turned the fireplace back on and fell asleep. With the mattress heater turned on high, the fireplace cranked to its max, and the dome's thermostat set to 72 degrees Fahrenheit, I was warm all night. The next morning, I woke up to a blazing sunrise. I crawled out of my warm bed and explored the lodge's gardens. I walked by an outdoor wood-fired hot tub that is free to use but must be booked in advance. If I was staying longer at Cross Hill, I would've reserved a spot. Finally, I headed up to the lodge, where complimentary breakfast is served each morning. There, I joined other families and couples for a meal of eggs, toast, and mushrooms. Full from breakfast, I dragged my feet back to the dome. I didn't have any desire to pack up my suitcase and leave. As I folded my pajamas from the previous night, I dreamed of making Cross Hill my home. Sure some nights were bound to be chilly, but I learned that living in a place that seamlessly blended indoors with outdoors might be a better suit for me than my city life back in Denver.
