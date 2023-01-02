I paid $250 to stay in a plastic tiny house dome in New Zealand in the middle of winter. I thought I'd freeze but by morning, I didn't want to leave.

Insider's author in front of the geodesic dome she stayed in during a trip to New Zealand. Monica Humphries/Insider

I visited New Zealand during winter and stayed in a geodesic dome on the country's south island.

I feared I'd spend my night shivering in the 430-square-foot tiny home.

But its luxe amenities and gas fireplace convinced me that I never wanted to leave.

A view of a New Zealand sunset. Monica Humphries/Insider

The exterior of the dome. Monica Humphries/Insider

A pinpoint of Cross Hill Lodge and Domes in New Zealand. Google Maps

New Zealand is home to the most breathtaking nature I've witnessed. Naturally, I wanted to soak in every moment of the country's striking mountains, lush forests, and crystal waters when I visited in June.And even though it was winter at this time of year in New Zealand, I was eager to leave my home city of Denver, Colorado, and explore the country's landscapes by booking lodging that seamlessly connected to the outdoors.That desire led me to find Cross Hill Lodge and Domes in New Zealand's Otago region, an area in the southern region of the country's South Island.

Source: Cross Hill Lodge and Domes

A view of the dome illuminated from the inside. Monica Humphries/Insider

Three of the six domes at Cross Hill. Monica Humphries/Insider

The property, which solely rents out geodesic domes, has six domes and a shared lodge at the edge of Lake Hawea.I found the domes on Airbnb and booked a single-night stay in one of the 430-square-foot domes for $250 USD.

Source: Airbnb

A view of a lake near Cross Hill Lodge and Domes. Monica Humphries/Insider

To get there, I drove about an hour northeast of Queenstown and passed impressive mountains covered in snow and freezing lakes.

Read more: I visited the adventure capital of the world in New Zealand. I left with an adrenaline rush but also discovered there's more to the city than its thrills.

A view of the top of the dome at Cross Hill Lodge. Monica Humphries/Insider

Between the gravel paths were gardens full of plants. Monica Humphries/Insider

The Cross Hill Lodge. Monica Humphries/Insider

The entrance to dome six at Cross Hill. Monica Humphries/Insider

The interior of the dome. Monica Humphries/Insider

The dome's interior. Monica Humphries/Insider

At the entrance of the dome, Insider's author found robes and slippers. Monica Humphries/Insider

A row of curtains blocked the window of the dome. Monica Humphries/Insider

The dome had a large window. Monica Humphries/Insider

A fireplace was in one area of the dome. Monica Humphries/Insider

A small table and two chairs were stationed near the kitchen. Monica Humphries/Insider

A view of the counter and sink in the kitchen. Monica Humphries/Insider

The entrance to the bathroom of the dome. Monica Humphries/Insider

The interior of the bathroom. Monica Humphries/Insider

As I neared my destination, the top of a white dome peaked through trees.When I stepped out of my car and into the frigid air, fear set in. The plastic exterior of the domes looked wafer-thin, and I hoped the heating in the domes would suffice. I wanted to embrace the outdoors, but didn't want to spend the night shivering in 40-degree Fahrenheit weather.But there were no refunds and no turning back. I headed to Cross Hill's communal lodge, where the host Stevie T greeted me. He showed me the lodge, which had couches, a TV, and a few desserts that were free for guests.Then, we headed to dome six, which was my tiny house for the night.I stepped inside and my worries vanished. The tiny house was warm thanks to a heat pump, and it was far more spacious than I anticipated.It felt like stepping inside a giant marshmallow. The dome's metal structure was encased in multiple layers, which I thought created a puffed look on the interior.Slippers and robes were waiting for me at the entranceway to the dome.To the right of the entryway was a king-size bed. The bed faced a wide panel of clear plastic, which was partially covered by a row of curtains.I pulled the cloth back and views appeared. The dome overlooked the property's manicured gardens, four other domes, and mountains in the distance. As I looked out the window, I felt crisp, cold air seeping in at the base of the dome.Stevie T reassured me that the dome would be warm for the night. It was heated, plus there was also a gas fireplace, a heated mattress, and heated bathroom floors. Indeed, I only felt the air when standing near the window.As I moved past the bedroom, I passed a small table and a compact kitchen.The kitchen had everything I'd need for a short stay with glassware, dishes, a coffee machine, and a mini fridge stocked with milk and cold water.I passed through the kitchen and walked toward the back of the dome. Here, I found an entrance to the bathroom.I was thankful the bathroom was inside my dome. In the past, my Airbnbs have had outhouses and porta-potties, so I celebrated the fact that I wouldn't have to step back into the cold once I settled in for the evening.

Read more: I spent $475 for 2 nights in a tiny house on a New Zealand island. I had to use a porta-potty, but it was still better than most hotels I've experienced.

The dome's bathroom had a towel warmer. Monica Humphries/Insider

The king-size bed in the dome. Monica Humphries/Insider

The view through the dome's window. Monica Humphries/Insider

Anyone walking by could see inside the dome. Monica Humphries/Insider

A view of the dome illuminated from the inside. Monica Humphries/Insider

At night, the fireplace was the only light on in the dome. Monica Humphries/Insider

A view of stars from the dome at Cross Hill. Monica Humphries/Insider

The dome's thermostat. Monica Humphries/Insider

A view of the sunrise from the bed in the dome. Monica Humphries/Insider

Between the gravel paths were gardens full of plants. Monica Humphries/Insider

The property also has a hot tub for guests. Monica Humphries/Insider

The lodge serves breakfast each morning. Monica Humphries/Insider

The exterior of the dome. Monica Humphries/Insider

Insider's author in front of the geodesic dome she stayed in during a trip to New Zealand. Monica Humphries/Insider

Later, I spotted more of the dome's luxe details. Everywhere I walked, motion-sensor lights turned on. The bathroom had a towel warmer, and in the kitchen, I found a milk frother.The amenities, stunning views, and cushy bed easily convinced me that I didn't need to leave the dome — not even for dessert. So I settled in and turned on the heated mattress, which was like lying on a giant heating pad.Around me, other visitors arrived. Similar to a camping tent, the domes weren't very soundproof. I could hear couples debating what to have for dinner and discussing plans for the next day.And I knew that they could see and hear me, too. With the privacy curtain open and my lights on, anyone walking by had a clear view into my dome.But even with limited privacy, I was more connected to nature than in most other places I've slept. I felt at peace hearing birds chirping and rain dripping. I spotted rugged mountains and smelled wood burning from the lodge.After eating the dinner I packed, I crawled into bed. The sun set and my dome was illuminated by the gas fireplace. Then, I realized I was missing one of the dome's main appeals — the stars.I turned off the remote-controlled fireplace to get a better view. Through the clear plastic, I searched for shooting stars and constellations.My gazing didn't last long. As chilly air seeped into the tent, I turned the fireplace back on and fell asleep. With the mattress heater turned on high, the fireplace cranked to its max, and the dome's thermostat set to 72 degrees Fahrenheit, I was warm all night.The next morning, I woke up to a blazing sunrise.I crawled out of my warm bed and explored the lodge's gardens.I walked by an outdoor wood-fired hot tub that is free to use but must be booked in advance. If I was staying longer at Cross Hill, I would've reserved a spot.Finally, I headed up to the lodge, where complimentary breakfast is served each morning. There, I joined other families and couples for a meal of eggs, toast, and mushrooms.Full from breakfast, I dragged my feet back to the dome. I didn't have any desire to pack up my suitcase and leave. As I folded my pajamas from the previous night, I dreamed of making Cross Hill my home.Sure some nights were bound to be chilly, but I learned that living in a place that seamlessly blended indoors with outdoors might be a better suit for me than my city life back in Denver.

Read more: I'm a travel reporter who has slept in dozens of places. Take a look inside the most magical tiny house I've ever stayed in.