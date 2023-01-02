5 of the biggest travel trends coming in 2023, from train rides to wellness retreats

Experts predict that train travel and wellness retreats will be trending in 2023. Westend61/Getty Images/Joey Hadden/Insider

Self-improvement and sustainability are expected to be top-of-mind for travelers in 2023.

2023 trend predictions show that travelers will consider visiting destinations during off-seasons.

Travelers also may be more likely to splurge on travel advisors to make their trips easier.

A luxury yoga retreat in Mexico. Westend61/Getty Images.

2022 was the year of traveling for fun, and 2023 could be the year of traveling for self-improvement with transformative wellness retreats.

CN Traveler predicts that travelers in 2023 will be seeking out transformative retreats that will help them become their best selves. Some focuses of 2023 travelers on these holistic retreats will be to overcome grief, find purpose, and move their bodies, according to the same source .

CN Traveler suggests planning retreats with Healing Holidays , a travel agency dedicated to wellness vacations, to find a trip that fits your personal goals. Town & Country Magazine recently published a list of the best wellness retreats to try, including Nayara Springs , a rainforest retreat in Costa Rica, and Inns of Aurora in New York, a four-day recharge trip geared toward solo travelers.

The magazine also wrote about Sensei Lanai , a wellness-focused Four Seasons Resort on the island of Lanai in Hawaii, which has a variety of curated retreats and well-being programs with yoga, meditation, saunas, and golf.

Insider previously visited Kamalaya, a wellness retreat in Thailand, for a week-long refresh. Read more about the experience here .

Inside a business-class train car in Italy. Joey Hadden/Insider

Sustainable travel will be on the rise in 2023, making train travel more popular.

In a recent survey, Virtuoso , a global travel company focused on experience and luxury, found that 74% of their customers are willing to spend more money to travel sustainably, and 70% think traveling sustainably gives them a better experience, Forbes reported .

Some ways to travel more sustainably include seeking out hidden gems, packing light, staying in locally owned accommodations, and opting for train travel over flights, Insider previously reported .

"It's about asking, 'How can you make little decisions that add up over time and have a positive impact on the world?'" Kelley Louise, the executive director and founder of Impact Travel Alliance , a nonprofit centered on informing travelers to help improve the world, told Insider .

In addition to being motivated by sustainability, travelers are also interested in the aesthetics of train travel. According to Pinterest Predicts , an annual report of what will be trending in the coming year based on data analysis from its users, train travel is expected to be booming in 2023 since it can be more aesthetic, comfortable, and eco-conscious than air travel.

From September 2020 to September 2022, Pinterest pins for "train trip aesthetic" increased by 205%, "train travel aesthetic" increased by 40%, and "interrailing Europe aesthetic" increased by 105%, according to the data .

A solo traveler on a train. Joey Hadden/Insider

More travelers are expected to go solo in 2023.

According to Ohio University's Office of Global Opportunities , solo travel has unique benefits, such as not having to plan around anyone else's schedule, meeting new people, and growing outside of your comfort zone.

According to an August 2022 report from WTM Global Hub , Google searches for solo travel have quadrupled since 2020. Solo travel was already on the rise in 2022, according to Travel Pulse, and interest in adventuring alone is expected to continue to increase next year. According to Kayak , searches for single-traveler flights are 36% higher for 2023 travel than for 2022 travel.

Data collected by travel company Go Ahead Tours shows that the top trending destinations for solo travelers are Spain, Italy, Greece, New Zealand, and Australia.

A woman works at a travel agency. South_agency/Getty Images

More travelers are considering booking travel advisors for their next vacation.

Forbes reports that Virtuoso's recent survey found that 76% of travelers are willing to spend more money on travel advisors to make their trips easier in 2023, including millennials and Gen Zers.

Working with a travel advisor can save tourists time and energy, according to Travel Pulse, as these advisors can handle transportation logistics, check pandemic-era entry requirements for different countries, and contact hotels, resorts, and cruise lines.

Only a few visitors are still on the beach at the Baltic Sea in October 2021. Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Images

More people are considering traveling during off-seasons.

Off-season travel is all about avoiding big crowds during peak travel times for tourist destinations, like holidays and summertime, according to Forbes Advisor .

After a bustling year of travel in 2022, where tourists crowded the streets of several European cities , most Virtuoso travelers say they are willing to travel during off-seasons, Forbes reported .

But Forbes Advisor reports that because of the rise in off-season travel interest for 2023, destinations may not be as quiet or as empty as they used to feel during past off-seasons.