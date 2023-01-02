The tour rolls on. Wynonna Judd has just announced new dates for her 2023 The Judds: The Final Tour In Celebration Of The Life And Legacy of Naomi Judd trek, a continuation of the farewell tour that kicked off earlier this year, along with some very special guests. Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, and Little Big Town will return for some of the new dates, along with Tanya Tucker on select dates, with Martina McBride joining her friend Wynonna for […] The post Wynonna Adds 2023 Dates To ‘The Judds: The Final Tour,’ Featuring Ashley McBryde, Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride And More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

