SPY

Skip the Holiday Hangover and Jump On These Post-Christmas Tech Deals From Amazon, Best Buy, and More

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Go ahead and leave the wrapping paper and tinsel on the floor — it’ll be there tomorrow. The same, however, cannot be said for some of these awesome post-Christmas tech deals. Even if your wallet is still smarting from holiday shopping, you’ll definitely want to check these out. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, HP, and more are bringing out the big Boxing Day deals — no pugilism required — on tech items and small appliances. Many of them may vanish just as quickly as...
The Kitchn

3 Surprising Ways to Save Money on Groceries in 2023

By now I’d expect to be a bit more used to higher grocery prices, but I still cringe every time I check out and look at my total bill. Unfortunately, grocery prices keep climbing with little relief in sight. In fact, a recent report from the USDA says prices on all foods are predicted to increase up to 4.5 percent in 2023. All that means is it’s time to re-examine my shopping strategies and find smart ways to stretch my budget.
CNET

You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How

K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win

You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire

They say that if you see a penny on the sidewalk and it's heads-up to pick it up because it's good luck, but if it is one penny in particular, good luck would be an understatement. It turns out there are some one-cent coins out there that are actually worth seven-figures, and you just might have one of them at the bottom of your change jar or stuffed in between your couch cushions.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Increasing Membership Fee

Company CFO says raising the membership fee is a question of “when, not if,” but has not yet announced an effective date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.

