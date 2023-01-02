ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Single family residence sells for $378,000 in Worcester

Omaeca Black bought the property at 27 Fourth Street, Worcester, from Amy P Chin on Dec. 15, 2022, for $378,000 which represents a price per square foot of $263. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
WORCESTER, MA
Sale closed in Worcester: $440,000 for a four-bedroom home

Brandon Weyant acquired the property at 19 Marwood Road, Worcester, from Neil G Ryan Castronovo and Virginia R Castronovo on Dec. 12, 2022, for $440,000 which represents a price per square foot of $202. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 7,237-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
Detached house in Worcester sells for $467,000

Chad Dawkins and Janice Dawkins acquired the property at 32 South Flagg Street, Worcester, from Patricia M Est Albrecht on Dec. 14, 2022, for $467,000 which represents a price per square foot of $231. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
Condominium in South Hadley sells for $330,000

Richard Jolivet and Sheila Jolivet acquired the property at 9 Olde Plains holw., South Hadley, from Volodimyr Duzhko and Maria V Arsenieva on Dec. 14, 2022, for $330,000 which represents a price per square foot of $230. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently been...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Single family residence in Southborough sells for $980,000

Luis Santos and Aline Santos Foligno acquired the property at 1 Davis Road, Southborough, from Todd B Sells on Dec. 13, 2022, for $980,000 which works out to $307 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an underground/basement, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Three-bedroom home sells for $880,000 in East Longmeadow

Leah Kenney acquired the property at 15 High Meadow Circle, East Longmeadow, from Nancy Weithofer on Dec. 15, 2022, for $880,000 which works out to $185 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.7-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester eyed for 150,000-square-foot warehouse

The site of Worcester’s last cinema may soon be home to a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Astoria, N.Y.-based real estate company Criterion Group has filed plans with the city’s Planning Board to build the warehouse at 135 Brooks St., where the Showcase Cinemas North once stood. The company specializes in apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, film studios, warehousing, industrial yards and truck parking facilities throughout the country, according to its website.
WORCESTER, MA
Single family residence sells for $789,000 in Shrewsbury

Ming Wang and Yevgeniy Popov bought the property at 90 Reservoir Street, Shrewsbury, from Jing Wang on Dec. 12, 2022, for $789,000 which represents a price per square foot of $296. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Single-family home sells for $1.1 million in Shrewsbury

Matthew Caola and Lindsey Caola bought the property at 4 Heywood Street, Shrewsbury, from Gaurav Rajpal and Ritu Soni on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,050,000 which works out to $372 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 20,014-square-foot lot. Additional...
SHREWSBURY, MA
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Three-bedroom home sells in Belchertown for $331,750

Katherine Nadeau bought the property at 181 Franklin Street, Belchertown, from Jessica M Daly on Dec. 14, 2022. The $331,750 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $171. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 2.1-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
