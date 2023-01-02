Read full article on original website
Prominent building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
Single family residence sells for $378,000 in Worcester
Omaeca Black bought the property at 27 Fourth Street, Worcester, from Amy P Chin on Dec. 15, 2022, for $378,000 which represents a price per square foot of $263. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
Sale closed in Worcester: $440,000 for a four-bedroom home
Brandon Weyant acquired the property at 19 Marwood Road, Worcester, from Neil G Ryan Castronovo and Virginia R Castronovo on Dec. 12, 2022, for $440,000 which represents a price per square foot of $202. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 7,237-square-foot lot.
Detached house in Worcester sells for $467,000
Chad Dawkins and Janice Dawkins acquired the property at 32 South Flagg Street, Worcester, from Patricia M Est Albrecht on Dec. 14, 2022, for $467,000 which represents a price per square foot of $231. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
Condominium in South Hadley sells for $330,000
Richard Jolivet and Sheila Jolivet acquired the property at 9 Olde Plains holw., South Hadley, from Volodimyr Duzhko and Maria V Arsenieva on Dec. 14, 2022, for $330,000 which represents a price per square foot of $230. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently been...
Sale closed in Easthampton: $381,500 for a three-bedroom home
Alberto Perez acquired the property at 13 Carillon Circle, Easthampton, from Philip F Civello on Dec. 16, 2022. The $381,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $208. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
Single family residence in Southborough sells for $980,000
Luis Santos and Aline Santos Foligno acquired the property at 1 Davis Road, Southborough, from Todd B Sells on Dec. 13, 2022, for $980,000 which works out to $307 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an underground/basement, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Three-bedroom home sells for $880,000 in East Longmeadow
Leah Kenney acquired the property at 15 High Meadow Circle, East Longmeadow, from Nancy Weithofer on Dec. 15, 2022, for $880,000 which works out to $185 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.7-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester eyed for 150,000-square-foot warehouse
The site of Worcester’s last cinema may soon be home to a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Astoria, N.Y.-based real estate company Criterion Group has filed plans with the city’s Planning Board to build the warehouse at 135 Brooks St., where the Showcase Cinemas North once stood. The company specializes in apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, film studios, warehousing, industrial yards and truck parking facilities throughout the country, according to its website.
Single family residence sells for $789,000 in Shrewsbury
Ming Wang and Yevgeniy Popov bought the property at 90 Reservoir Street, Shrewsbury, from Jing Wang on Dec. 12, 2022, for $789,000 which represents a price per square foot of $296. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Sale closed in Wilbraham: $477,000 for a three-bedroom home
Erica Etchells and Nicholas Sterlacci bought the property at 52 Brookside Drive, Wilbraham, from Irwin W Wilk and Jean M Wilk on Dec. 16, 2022, for $477,000 which works out to $219 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1.5-acre lot.
January events at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield
There are several events and shows happening at the Eastern States Exposition in January, including the Springfield Wedding & Bridal Expo.
Boland’s Irish pub prepares to open in Worcester’s Canal District
Over the last several months, Stephen Porter and his partners have transformed the Rock Bar’s colorful walls featuring decals of musicians like Jimmy Page into the Irish Pub Boland’s. The bar’s decor is fairly unembellished compared to what it used to be, highlighting the building’s brick walls and...
Ponderosa Steakhouse will not open in Western Mass., parent company says
An erroneous report circulating online suggested that two new locations of the Ponderosa Steakhouse would open in Chicopee and West Springfield respectively — something the steakhouse’s parent company, FAT Brands, has confirmed is false. In a statement to MassLive, FAT Brands’ Director of Corporate Communications Erin Mandzik said...
Single-family home sells for $1.1 million in Shrewsbury
Matthew Caola and Lindsey Caola bought the property at 4 Heywood Street, Shrewsbury, from Gaurav Rajpal and Ritu Soni on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,050,000 which works out to $372 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 20,014-square-foot lot. Additional...
Table Talk Pies affordable housing development receives $19.6M from MassDevelopment
A six-story affordable housing development on the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester’s Canal District has received nearly $20 million in funding from the state. MassDevelopment has issued a $19,640,000 tax-exempt bond for the project at 120 Washington St. to support 59 of the 83...
West Springfield bans commercial vehicle cut-throughs on Larone Avenue
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Drivers of commercial vehicles can’t use Larone Avenue as a cut-through after Mayor William C. Reichelt withdrew his veto of a Town Council measure that excluded those types of vehicles on the short road connecting Elm and Riverdale streets. “The mayor has withdrawn his council...
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
Three-bedroom home sells in Belchertown for $331,750
Katherine Nadeau bought the property at 181 Franklin Street, Belchertown, from Jessica M Daly on Dec. 14, 2022. The $331,750 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $171. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 2.1-acre lot.
