Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Police: shooting victim found in Springfield parking garage has died

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were clearing the Bridge Street parking garage around 2 a.m. Saturday, after the late-night establishments were closing, when they heard gunfire and saw a fight between two men on Bridge Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Greenfield Man, 28, Dies After Suffering 'Medical Event' In Police Custody: DA

A 28-year-old Greenfield man arrested earlier this week has died after suffering a "medical event" while in police custody, authorities said. Police arrested the man early Tuesday morning in Greenfield after officers found what they believed was cocaine in his car during a traffic stop on Route 2A just before 3 a.m., the Northwestern District Attorney Office said. They did not release the man's name.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Family speaks out after boy's death following Chicopee fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One Chicopee family lost everything they own, and a five-year-old family member, all in a house fire the night before Christmas. The family's spirits were bright, like many others who wake up on the morning of Christmas Eve. "We woke up in good spirits and...
CHICOPEE, MA
Daily Voice

At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police

Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
SUTTON, MA
WTNH

MISSING: Hartford 7-year-old gone since Christmas Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are calling on the public to help them locate a missing 7-year-old boy, Taylor Funnye. Police listed Funnye as an "endangered runaway" who has been missing from Hartford since Christmas Day. He is described as being a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4'8″ tall […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Hampden Co. DA provides update on fatal New Years Eve crash in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has been released regarding a fatal crash that took place on College Highway in Southwick on New Years Eve. According to officials, the accident took place around 4:49 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st, and involved two vehicles. Hampden District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon told...
SOUTHWICK, MA
iheart.com

West Springfield Missing Child Sought

The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing child. Jashaleigh Roldan, 14 years old, was reportedly last seen walking on Piper Road at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Jashaleigh is described to be about 4' 10" tall and 105 pounds; she has short, dark...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police continues search for man missing since 2021

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are asking again for the public's help in locating a missing Springfield man. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 63-year-old Gary Belder went missing in July 2021. Investigators believe that he left his Boston Road home that morning, but never came back. Belder...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke police identify suspect in blatant shooting in downtown bar as Springfield man

HOLYOKE — Police are searching for a Springfield man who is a suspect in a blatant shooting that took place inside a downtown bar nearly three weeks ago. The department's Criminal Investigation Bureau and Narcotics Division have received an arrest warrant for John Brown Jr., 35. The warrant charges him with attempted murder, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a gun within 500 feet of a building and carrying a firearm and ammunition without a license, said Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty.
HOLYOKE, MA
WTNH

The Chowder Pot in Hartford to close after 30 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After nearly 30 years, a seafood staple is closing its doors. The Chowder Pot in Hartford announced on Facebook Tuesday that in the coming months, it will be serving its last guests and closing up shop. According to the restaurant's post, the owners made the decision to sell the location due […]
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

