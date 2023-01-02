Read full article on original website
Greenfield man suffering medical issue while in custody has died
A man from Greenfield suffering a medical episode while in police custody has died.
Man dies after medical episode while in Mass. State Police custody on drug charge
A man arrested Monday in Greenfield for suspected possession of cocaine died Wednesday morning at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after suffering a medical episode in police custody, authorities said. The 28-year-old man had suffered what officials described as a “significant medical event” while being held at the Massachusetts State...
Southwick woman dies in New Year’s Eve accident on College Highway
One person has died in a two car accident on College Highway in Southwick on New Year's Eve.
State police: Woman fined for failing to move for emergency vehicle, crash into firetruck
The incident happened on I-91.
westernmassnews.com
Police: shooting victim found in Springfield parking garage has died
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were clearing the Bridge Street parking garage around 2 a.m. Saturday, after the late-night establishments were closing, when they heard gunfire and saw a fight between two men on Bridge Street.
Greenfield Man, 28, Dies After Suffering 'Medical Event' In Police Custody: DA
A 28-year-old Greenfield man arrested earlier this week has died after suffering a "medical event" while in police custody, authorities said. Police arrested the man early Tuesday morning in Greenfield after officers found what they believed was cocaine in his car during a traffic stop on Route 2A just before 3 a.m., the Northwestern District Attorney Office said. They did not release the man's name.
westernmassnews.com
Family speaks out after boy’s death following Chicopee fire
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One Chicopee family lost everything they own, and a five-year-old family member, all in a house fire the night before Christmas. The family’s spirits were bright, like many others who wake up on the morning of Christmas Eve. “We woke up in good spirits and...
At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police
Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
MISSING: Hartford 7-year-old gone since Christmas Day
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are calling on the public to help them locate a missing 7-year-old boy, Taylor Funnye. Police listed Funnye as an “endangered runaway” who has been missing from Hartford since Christmas Day. He is described as being a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’8″ tall […]
westernmassnews.com
Hampden Co. DA provides update on fatal New Years Eve crash in Southwick
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has been released regarding a fatal crash that took place on College Highway in Southwick on New Years Eve. According to officials, the accident took place around 4:49 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st, and involved two vehicles. Hampden District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon told...
iheart.com
West Springfield Missing Child Sought
The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing child. Jashaleigh Roldan, 14 years old, was reportedly last seen walking on Piper Road at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Jashaleigh is described to be about 4’ 10” tall and 105 pounds; she has short, dark...
Gunshot victim found in public parking garage in Springfield on New Year’s Eve
A gunshot victim located in a Springfield public parking garage on New Year's Eve died due to his injuries.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police continues search for man missing since 2021
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are asking again for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 63-year-old Gary Belder went missing in July 2021. Investigators believe that he left his Boston Road home that morning, but never came back. Belder...
5-year-old boy died after Chicopee house fire on Christmas Eve
A five-year-old boy died after a fire that occurred on Christmas Eve in Chicopee.
Holyoke police identify suspect in blatant shooting in downtown bar as Springfield man
HOLYOKE — Police are searching for a Springfield man who is a suspect in a blatant shooting that took place inside a downtown bar nearly three weeks ago. The department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and Narcotics Division have received an arrest warrant for John Brown Jr., 35. The warrant charges him with attempted murder, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a gun within 500 feet of a building and carrying a firearm and ammunition without a license, said Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty.
Court seeks Springfield PD photos in case with officer-involved shooting
In court Tuesday, the Springfield Police Department was asked to produce photos of a police cruiser reportedly damaged by a man who police said attempted to run down officers with a stolen car — leading one officer to shoot the man in the elbow to subdue him. At a...
Car catches fire on Lowell Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 101 Lowell Street for a car fire Tuesday morning.
Explosive device found in basement in Wilbraham
The Wilbraham Police Department received an unexpected call Wednesday when a resident discovered an old, unexploded explosive device.
Man dies after being found shot in Springfield parking garage on Dec. 31, police say
A man was reportedly shot and killed during an alleged scuffle inside a Springfield parking garage early New Year’s Eve, according to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Saturday at 2 a.m., Springfield police monitored a parking garage on Bridge Street when officers heard gunshots and spotted two...
The Chowder Pot in Hartford to close after 30 years
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After nearly 30 years, a seafood staple is closing its doors. The Chowder Pot in Hartford announced on Facebook Tuesday that in the coming months, it will be serving its last guests and closing up shop. According to the restaurant’s post, the owners made the decision to sell the location due […]
