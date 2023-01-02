HOLYOKE — Police are searching for a Springfield man who is a suspect in a blatant shooting that took place inside a downtown bar nearly three weeks ago. The department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and Narcotics Division have received an arrest warrant for John Brown Jr., 35. The warrant charges him with attempted murder, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a gun within 500 feet of a building and carrying a firearm and ammunition without a license, said Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO