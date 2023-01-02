ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County Source

New Music this Week-January 2,2023

By Donna Vissman
 3 days ago

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

Charles Kelley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKtJt_0k0pgEiT00
photo from BMG

Lady A’s Charles Kelley is today releasing his goodbye letter to alcohol, sharing the confessional “As Far As You Could.” Aided by the gift of desperation, Kelley co-wrote the redemptive ballad after a public decision to stop drinking and begin addiction treatment. After an outpouring of support, the next months were filled with reflection, accountability and songwriting, with the powerful “As Far As You Could” marking a turning point in Kelley’s recovery.

Take a listen here.

Flatland Calvary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BCwC_0k0pgEiT00
photo by Fernando Garcia

“If We Said Goodbye” is from the band’s acclaimed new EP, Songs to Keep You Warm , which was released earlier this fall (stream/purchase here ). Produc ed by Bruce Robison and recorded at The Bunker in Lockhart, TX, the EP consists of six tracks including “ Mountain Song ,” which was featured in Paramount Network’s hit show, “ Yellowstone ,” recently.

Take a listen here.

Brian Blake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2Vgs_0k0pgEiT00
photo from Brian Blake

“New Year’s Day” is the second single off of Brian Blake’s (Memphis, TN) debut album, Book of Life.

Take a listen here.

The Motet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJ1cJ_0k0pgEiT00
photo from The Motet

“Draccus” embodies what The Motet have concocted with All Day , an album that will retain the infectious grooves arrangements that The Motet have become known for. But by recentering the listening experience around the playing and composition, All Day emphasizes the band’s instrumental mastery molded by two decades of shared musical chemistry.

Take a listen here.

Bryan Ruby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjZDO_0k0pgEiT00
Cover Art Photography: Ashley L. Evans
Graphic Design By: Max Gordon

Bryan Ruby has literally had one ‘Hell of a Year,’ and to celebrate has released a holiday surprise cover song for old and new fans alike. The reflective lyrics and pensive tune were originally recorded and written by Parker McCollum.  “I love this song and I wanted to do this track as a little extra bonus ‘thank you’ to all the folks who  I’ve met out on the road this year,” stated Ruby.

Take a listen here.

Lainey Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCApo_0k0pgEiT00
photo by Alysse Gafkjen

Lainey Wilson debuted two Spotify singles today: a reimagining of her original song “Middle Finger” and a cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.”

Take a listen here.

New Music this Week-January 2,2023

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

