Mac Engel: TCU’s 2022 dream season will change the school, and finish in national title game

Baylor couldn’t stop that force named Mike Miles, but it was lesser known teammate Chuck O’Bannon who delivered the final blow for TCU. O’Bannon drained a baseline jumper with four seconds remaining as the No. 17 Horned Frogs overcame a 17-point deficit to pull off an 88-87 win over No. 19 Baylor on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

8 HOURS AGO