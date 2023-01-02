ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Boy, 12, dragged by hood, robbed of cellphone in Brooklyn: police

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nuzwy_0k0pfjv500

SOUTH SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the crook who robbed a 12-year-old boy of his cellphone on a South Slope street in mid-December, releasing a photo of a suspect late Sunday.

The victim was standing on Fourth Avenue near 17th Street around 3 p.m. Dec. 15 when the mugger grabbed him by the hood of his shirt, dragged him, and snatched his phone, according to authorities.

More Brooklyn News

The robber then ran off, heading south on Fourth Avenue, officials said. The boy was not harmed, police said.

Investigators asked that anyone with information on the incident reach out.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 8

Glen Perouza
2d ago

Good luck getting another hispanic person to rat him out. Robber must be under the influence of alcohol. Which is never an excuse to do anything wrong!

Reply(2)
4
Rachel Kupczyk
2d ago

Biden take thousands of this kinda in busses in Manhattan illegally and drop off in Manhattan is scary the country where we live a completely DISGRACE

Reply(1)
2
MIMMIE
2d ago

That's crazy, robbing kids??? The sad part is the phone will be cut off and locked. if caught you will go to jail for basically NOTHING! HOW SMART IS THAT

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack arrested in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Law enforcement in Georgia and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in Atlanta who was wanted for an unprovoked attacked in a Brooklyn subway station. According to authorities, Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing a substance in the face of a woman who was waiting at the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Dec. 2.
ATLANTA, GA
PIX11

Manhattan smoke shop worker shot in the back

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A smoke shop worker was shot in the back during an attempted robbery on the Lower East side on Wednesday night, police said. Three men tried to rob the Clinton Street store near Rivington Street around 6:45 p.m., officials said. They fled the location in a dark vehicle after […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in attempted rape on subway in Manhattan: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train before a good Samaritan helped her escape the attack on New Year’s Day, according to police. Isaiah Benjamin, 23, was arrested on charges of attempted rape, sex abuse, forcible touching and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman found dead inside barricaded Brooklyn apartment: police

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was found dead and a man found injured after police gained access to a barricaded apartment Wednesday evening in Kensington, according to authorities. Officers were asked to check on the wellbeing of occupants at the unit on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue around 7:55 p.m., officials said. They […]
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Harlem teen indicted for brutally murdering girlfriend during argument over phone

An 18-year-old faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Harlem last month, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to prosecutors, Syaire Crumbley brutally stabbed 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence on Dec. 11 during a heated argument that began when the young woman received a phone call inside a friend’s apartment.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Queens man, 69, chases home invader away on Christmas: police

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — An armed man forced his way into a 75-year-old woman’s home on Christmas and tried to her rob her before he was chased off by another man, police said Tuesday. The suspect had a knife when he entered the victim’s residence near 51st Avenue and 90th Street in Elmhurst at around […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

MoMA stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder 10 months after attack

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two workers at the Museum of Modern Art last year, police said Wednesday. Gary Cabana, 60, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault after his extradition from Philadelphia, according to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

2 slashed in separate Manhattan attacks hours, blocks apart: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were slashed in separate incidents just hours and blocks apart early Tuesday in Midtown Manhattan, according to authorities. The first incident came around 12:20 a.m. when a 41-year-old man was cut across the face and hands near West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, police said. First responders brought the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man attacked with metal pipe on New Year’s Day in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was attacked with a metal pipe after an argument in Queens on New Year’s Day, according to police. The victim, 22, was in front of a building on Roosevelt Avenue near 80th Street on the border of Jackson Heights and Elmhurst around 6:20 a.m. when he got into a war […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

60K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy